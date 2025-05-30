These toys are so hot that Chinese customs agents have seized hundreds of them in recent weeks

By Fred He

(CNN) — Unveiling their latest seizure in front of news cameras last month, two Chinese customs agents revealed not drugs or weapons – but suitcases full of plush toys.

The stash on display included dozens of Pop Mart Labubus – the toothy, fluffy figurines that have sparked buying frenzies around the world, and in some cases, brawls among fans outside shops selling them.

Even in China, where Pop Mart is based and most of its toys are made, people are struggling to get their hands on Labubus. When CNN recently visited a Pop Mart store at a bustling shopping mall in downtown Beijing, Labubu dolls were nowhere to be found on shelves, with only display samples remaining in glass cabinets.

Labubus are typically “sold out in seconds” when released, longtime Pop Mart fan Evelyn Lin told CNN.

“It’s almost impossible to get a Labubu via the official channels,” she said.

Fans are instead turning to unusual sources – including buying from smugglers.

A total of 462 Pop Mart toys have been confiscated by customs authorities across China since April, according to a CNN compilation of multiple official posts.

Details and footage of one seizure were posted by China’s Customs Administration on social media, which stated that that the toys were intended “for profit by resale” and seized in accordance with law.

The post did not say whether any of the Labubu smugglers faced other legal consequences.

Labubu is the brainchild of Hong Kong-born illustrator Kasing Lung, and it has quietly built a loyal following since its 2015 debut.

But in recent months, the bunny-bodied, elf-faced creature — equal parts grotesque and adorable — has soared in popularity. Stars including Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Lisa from K-pop group Blackpink have worn Labubus like lucky charms, and the toys were even spotted at Paris Fashion Week this year.

According to Chinese state-owned media outlet Cover News, a blind box from the latest Labubu 3.0 series, originally priced at 584 yuan ($81), has been selling for between 1,000 ($139) and 2,000 yuan ($278) on the second-hand market.

Pop Mart’s annual results show that the company’s global gross profit surged by over 125% last year, while its revenue in mainland China reached more than $1.09 billion, 34% higher than 2023.

But buying from resellers carries risks. Kate Yang, a Beijing resident and Labubu enthusiast, told CNN that her two last purchases from resellers both turned out to be fakes.

“Because they are not available on official platforms, if you’re in a rush to get a gift for a friend, you just can’t manage to get the popular ones in time,” said Yang.

“You can only pay extra to buy from resale platforms.”

