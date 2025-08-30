Israel to halt airdrops ahead of Gaza City offensive as Red Cross calls mass evacuation ‘impossible’

By Mahmoud Atef, Eugenia Yosef, Kareem El Damanhoury, Ibrahim Dahman, Sana Noor Haq, CNN

(CNN) — Israel is set to halt airdrops over Gaza City and reduce the entry of relief trucks ahead of a major offensive, a source told CNN, as the Red Cross warned that Israeli plans for mass evacuation were “impossible.”

Israel is preparing to fully capture Gaza’s biggest city after nearly two years of war, despite warnings the campaign will have disastrous and unbearable consequences for Palestinians in the besieged region.

The Israeli military has carried out heavy bombing and ground attacks on Gaza City in recent days, eyewitnesses and Palestinian authorities say, choking vital services and leaving hundreds of thousands of people crammed into an ever-shrinking area.

On Saturday an Israeli strike on Al-Nasr Street, western Gaza City, killed at least 11 Palestinians including six children, local health officials said.

CNN footage from the courtyard of the hospital showed a row of dead children shrouded in floral blankets. Family members mourn over their small, lifeless bodies, including a toddler wearing a grey onesie with a dinosaur print.

“I don’t know what happened,” one man told CNN. “These children are the beloved of God. What was their sin?”

CNN has reached out to the Israeli military for comment.

On Friday, the military declared Gaza City a “dangerous combat zone” ahead of the planned assault, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says will target what he calls one of Hamas’ “remaining strongholds.”

This week Israeli drones circled over several areas in and around the city to drop leaflets, according to Gaza City residents, telling people to evacuate to south of Wadi Gaza, which bisects the Strip.

But the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has denounced the move.

“It is impossible that a mass evacuation of Gaza City could ever be done in a way that is safe and dignified under the current conditions,” ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric said in a statement, warning that starving, disabled and injured Palestinians were incapable of moving.

“Such an evacuation would trigger a massive population movement that no area in the Gaza Strip can absorb, given the widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure and the extreme shortages of food, water, shelter and medical care,” added Spoljaric.

Residents in Gaza City ‘terrorized 24 hours a day’

More than one million people are displaced in the central and western parts of Gaza City alone, a municipality spokesperson said on Saturday, warning that conditions are already “dire.”

“We expect a sharp increase in the number of casualties if the occupation expands its military operation,” said Asem Alnabih. “We are facing a total collapse of service, as the occupation continues to prevent the entry of fuel and the machinery we need.”

A senior UN official warned this week that residents inside Gaza City – who face physical exhaustion, hunger, malnourishment and fatigue – are also under the constant shadow of bombing, weakening their ability to make life or death decisions.

“These people are facing death. Yet, they are now facing the threat of an invasion,” Sam Rose, the acting director of affairs for the UN’s agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza told CNN. “They’re being terrorized 24 hours a day.”

The Israeli military has announced plans to stop 10-hour “tactical pauses” in hostilities, which began a month ago after severe aid restrictions, siege and bombing wrought deadly starvation in the enclave.

Further aid restrictions will likely only worsen Palestinians’ plight. Nearly 700 days of war have brought “man-made” famine to parts of Gaza, the Integrated Food Security and Nutrition Phase Classification reported last week. Israel has rejected the IPC’s findings and called on the body to retract its report.

One young woman displaced with her family in Tal al-Hawa, western Gaza City – including six siblings aged three to 18 – told CNN she has lost 16 kilograms (35 pounds) since the hostilities began.

“The international community watches this genocide and famine, and does nothing,” Raghad Ezzat Hamouda, a Palestinian student, said.

“We are human beings. Our children are dying of hunger in front of the cameras,” added Hamouda. “Your silence is killing us. We need action, not just words.”

In the past 24 hours, a further 10 people died of starvation and malnutrition in Gaza bringing the total to at least 332 Palestinians since October 7, 2023, the health ministry reported on Saturday. Of those who died, 124 were children, the ministry added.

Israeli strikes in Gaza following the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attacks have killed 63,371 Palestinians and injured another 159,835 people, according to the Ministry of Health in the enclave.

CNN's Abeer Salman, Eyad Kourdi, Nadeen Ebrahim, Oren Liebermann and Kareem Khadder contributed reporting.