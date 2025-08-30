Prominent Ukrainian politician shot dead in ‘carefully planned attack,’ police say

By Daria Tarasova-Markina and Catherine Nicholls, CNN

Kyiv, Ukraine (CNN) — A nationalist Ukrainian lawmaker was shot dead in a “carefully planned” attack in the western city of Lviv on Saturday, officials said, with the killer still on the loose.

Andriy Parubiy was shot several times with a short-barreled firearm, police said, adding that the perpetrator, who fled the scene and has not yet been identified, was “thoroughly prepared.”

Parubiy, who was a current MP and previously the chair of Ukraine’s parliament, died before medical personnel arrived on the scene, according to Maksym Kozitskiy, head of the Lviv region military administration.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the murder was “carefully planned,” describing the politician’s death as a “horrendous murder” on social media.

Video taken by Reuters shows forensic workers and police officers working at the crime scene. A dead body can be seen on the ground, with a pair of glasses and a bag lying next to the man’s right hand.

European officials including Roberta Metsola, the president of the European Parliament, sent their condolences to Parubiy’s family and the people of Ukraine.

Metsola said she was “deeply shocked by the terrible murder,” while officials from Estonia and Poland also paid tribute to the victim.

Parubiy, who was 54 when he died, had been active in Ukrainian politics since 1990, at a time when the Soviet Union was collapsing.

He co-founded the Social-National Party of Ukraine in 1991, though he later left this group, and served as a member of parliament from 2007 until his death.

Parubiy participated in 2004’s Orange Revolution, where hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians joined in peaceful protest following disputed elections.

He was also a prominent figure in the Maidan Revolution, a movement which began in November 2013 after then-President Viktor Yanukovych refused to sign a trade pact with the European Union that had been years in the making, opting instead for closer ties with neighboring Russia.

During the revolution, which lasted three months, Parubiy was the head of an enormous tent city established by thousands of protesters in Kyiv’s central Independence Square, known as the Maidan.

He was later the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council during 2014. In 2019, Parubiy signed a bill to make the use of the Ukrainian language mandatory in certain public sectors, calling it a “historic day.”

Ukrainian member of parliament Iryna Gerashchenko called Parubiy’s killing “terrorism,” describing him as a “colleague and friend, a reliable comrade” who “was principled and decent, patriotic, intelligent.”

Petro Poroshenko, a former Ukrainian president, said that Parubiy was “shot dead by monsters in Lviv.”

“What can be said for certain is that these monsters are afraid, and that is why they kill true patriots and strong people,” he wrote on social media. “This crime is not just shots fired at a person. It is a shot at the army. It is a shot at the language. It is a shot at faith. It is a shot at the heart of Ukraine.”

This story was updated to clarify the position Parubiy held at Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, where he served as its secretary.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Victoria Butenko contributed to this report.