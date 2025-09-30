Venezuela’s Maduro says he is ready to declare state of emergency if US attacks

By Michael Rios, CNN

(CNN) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says he is preparing to declare a state of emergency to protect his country in the event of an attack by the US military, amid rising tensions over the deployment of American warships to the Caribbean.

In a televised address Monday, he told the country the “consultation process” had begun to declare “a state of external unrest, in accordance with the Constitution, and to protect our people, our peace, and our stability … should Venezuela be attacked by the US empire, militarily attacked.”

The address follows weeks of rising tensions following the US deployment of warships to the Caribbean Sea on what Washington insists is a mission to combat drug trafficking but Caracas believes is aimed at regime change. The US has accused Maduro of involvement in drug trafficking – an allegation he strenuously denies – and recently doubled the bounty for his arrest to $50 million.

Recent US strikes have targeted at least four vessels allegedly carrying drugs, killing more than a dozen suspected traffickers, according to US President Donald Trump, though he has not provided concrete evidence or intelligence confirming that those targeted were criminals.

Earlier Monday, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said the declaration would grant Maduro special powers in the event of a US military incursion.

The declaration, Rodríguez said, would allow the president to mobilize Venezuela’s military – the Bolivarian National Armed Forces – throughout the country and take military control of public services, the oil industry and other areas.

Maduro, Rodríguez said, could also close land, sea and air borders, as well as “activate all kinds of economic, political and social plans” to guarantee national security.

“(The declaration) seeks to protect the territorial integrity, sovereignty, independence, and vital strategic interests of our republic against any serious violation or external aggression that may have occurred against our territory,” the vice president said.

While Trump has played down the idea of regime change – saying recently “we’re not talking about that” – he has weighed options for carrying out military strikes against cartels operating in Venezuela, including potentially hitting targets inside the country as part of a broader strategy aimed at weakening Maduro, according to multiple sources briefed on the administration’s plans.

‘Defense of the nation’

Venezuela has condemned the warship deployment and has responded by carrying out military drills in the Caribbean, mobilizing militia members across the country and displaying its Russian-made fighter jets in a show of force against the US.

The Venezuelan military has also been conducting training exercises in local neighborhoods, teaching militias to handle weapons and protect their communities from foreign threats.

“We are preparing along three lines: the comprehensive defense of the nation, the active resistance of the people, and the permanent offensive of an entire country,” Maduro recently said.

Last week, hundreds of militia members participated in a parade with the armed forces in Caracas, which Maduro described as the “unification of an empowered people.”

A few days ago, more than 100 fishermen took part in a protest on their boats off the coast of Juan Griego Bay, Margarita, to reject violence and show their preparedness to defend themselves. The Venezuelan government organized a tour of the protest, which CNN attended.

Carlos Caravallo, a 39-year-old fisherman, told CNN that he registered with the militia and is now being called up for training more frequently. “I don’t know how prepared they are for a missile, but what I can say is that there are people who are organizing,” he said when asked if they are ready to face a potential attack of such magnitude.

Rodríguez said the declaration “would be activated immediately” in the event of “any type of aggression” against the South American country.

The measure, according to Venezuelan law, “will enter into force once issued by the president” and must be published in the Official Gazette. It will last up to 90 days and may be extended for up to 90 more days.

Despite the recent moves, Venezuela insists it does not want to fight a war.

Days after the first boat strike, Maduro wrote a letter to Trump in which he denied being involved in narco-trafficking and offered to engage in direct talks with special envoy Richard Grenell.

The White House later confirmed the letter was sent but said “the administration’s position on Venezuela has not changed.”

Additional reporting by Gonzalo Zegarra