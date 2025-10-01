Israeli military start to intercept convoy of aid ships bound for Gaza, organizers say

By Jack Guy, Billy Stockwell, CNN

(CNN) — The Israeli military have started to intercept a convoy of Gaza-bound aid ships on Wednesday evening local time, according to organizers of the voyage.

Several members of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) – an organization trying to get aid into Gaza using ships from across the Mediterranean – posted on social media saying Israel’s interception had begun.

“Our vessels are being illegally intercepted,” a post on GSF’s X account said. “Cameras are offline and vessels have been boarded by military personnel. We are actively working to confirm the safety and status of all participants on board.”

GSF said earlier that it had detected more than 20 unidentified vessels just three nautical miles ahead of the fleet.

Meanwhile, Israel’s foreign ministry said Wednesday that the Israeli navy contacted the flotilla and “asked them to change course.”

“Israel has informed the flotilla that it is approaching an active combat zone and violating a lawful naval blockade,” the foreign ministry posted on X.

Here’s what we know about the flotilla.

Who is involved and what are their aims?

The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) comprises more than 500 participants from dozens of countries, according to the organizers.

The convoy set sail from Barcelona, Spain, on August 31 and has been bolstered by other activist ships from other Mediterranean ports as it has moved closer to Gaza.

The flotilla was aiming to deliver food, water and medicine to civilians in Gaza in an attempt to break Israel’s maritime blockade of the territory, which has lasted 18 years.

Among the participants are lawmakers from Spain and Italy, as well as Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

How has Israel responded to it?

Israel’s foreign ministry had said that the flotilla would not be allowed to reach Gaza, and claimed that it would take “necessary measures” to prevent it from doing so.

The ministry said it has repeatedly offered alternative routes for the aid to enter Gaza, including a transfer via the port of Ashkelon in Israel.

However, the flotilla’s organizers had told CNN that they “will not be accepting the offer to give the aid to anyone other than the intended recipients, which are the civilians in Gaza.”

GSF also said that some of their vessels were targeted by drones and claimed the attacks were part of a sustained Israeli campaign of intimidation.

The Israeli military did not respond to a CNN request for comment on the alleged drone attacks, but Israel’s foreign ministry has said that it has found documents in Gaza that “prove Hamas’s direct involvement” in the funding and execution of the flotilla. GSF has dismissed these claims as “propaganda.”

How much international support does the flotilla have?

In response to the alleged attacks on the ships, both Italy and Spain said they would send naval vessels to assist the flotilla and help with any potential rescue operations.

However, Spain said its ship would not enter Israel’s maritime exclusion zone off Gaza’s coast, and Italy told the GSF that the vessels would remain at least 150 nautical miles from Gaza, according to Reuters.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also advised those on the flotilla against risking their safety by continuing the mission.

“There’s no need to risk one’s safety and enter a war zone to deliver aid to Gaza, which the Italian government could have delivered in a matter of hours,” she said on September 24.

What has happened to previous aid flotillas?

Overseas activists have tried to deliver aid in the past to Gaza but have either been intercepted by Israeli forces or come under some form of attack.

In May, activists on board an aid ship said they were targeted by an Israeli drone in international waters off Malta.

The Israeli military did not deny involvement in the drone attack and an Israeli Air Force cargo plane was picked up on flight trackers circling the waters near Malta for an extended period of time before the attack, according to flight-tracking website ADS-B Exchange.

And in 2010, Israeli forces attacked an aid flotilla in international waters, killing nine Turkish nationals and sparking outrage around the world.

A tenth person died of wounds sustained in the attack in 2014, after spending four years in a coma.

