Virginia Giuffre thought she might ‘die a sex slave’ at hands of Epstein and his circle, posthumous memoir reveals

London (CNN) — Virginia Giuffre feared she might “die a sex slave” at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein and his circle, the prominent accuser wrote in a posthumous memoir.

“In my years with them, they lent me out to scores of wealthy, powerful people. I was habitually used and humiliated – and in some instances, choked, beaten, and bloodied,” Giuffre wrote of Epstein and his sex-trafficking ring, according to the BBC, which obtained an advance copy of the book that will be published on Tuesday. “I believed that I might die a sex slave.”

Six months after her death by suicide in Australia, Giuffre’s memoir “Nobody’s Girl” contains harrowing details of the abuse she allegedly suffered as a teenager, and her years attempting to get justice for herself and her fellow victims.

The memoir will intensify a transatlantic scandal over the proximity of the rich and powerful to Epstein, which has claimed political scalps in Britain and for months wracked Congress in the United States. Its publication will heap fresh scrutiny on Prince Andrew, the disgraced British royal accused by Giuffre of sexually assaulting her while she was a teenager. Andrew, who’s King Charles’ brother, vehemently denies the accusations against him.

Facing further public outrage over his relationship with Epstein, Andrew announced last week he had relinquished the use of his royal titles and would no longer be known as the Duke of York, saying: “I have decided, as I always have, to put duty to my family and country first.” He will, however, retain the title of “prince,” since he is the son of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

While Buckingham Palace would have hoped Andrew’s decision could mark the end of a scandal that has plagued the royal family for years, the latest revelations in Giuffre’s memoir will likely deepen the prince’s disgrace.

Among those is Giuffre’s claim that Andrew’s “team” tried to hire online “trolls” to harangue her around the time she brought a civil case against the prince in New York, according to Britain’s PA Media news agency. Giuffre alleged that, having been trafficked by Epstein, she was forced to have sex with Andrew on three occasions, including when she was 17.

Despite claiming never to have met her, Andrew reportedly paid millions to settle the civil case in 2022. Writing of that settlement, Giuffre said: “After casting doubt on my credibility for so long – Prince Andrew’s team had even gone so far as to try to hire internet trolls to hassle me – the Duke of York owed me a meaningful apology as well.”

The allegation that Andrew tried to hire trolls comes after the Mail on Sunday, a British paper, reported that Andrew in 2011 asked a police officer assigned to him as a bodyguard to dig up dirt on Giuffre. London’s Metropolitan Police said it was “actively looking into” the report.

Another damaging report found that Andrew had kept up his friendship with Epstein two months after he insisted he had broken it off. In a disastrous 2019 BBC interview, in which Andrew’s attempt to clear his name backfired spectacularly, the prince insisted he had broken off his friendship with Epstein during a walk in New York’s Central Park in December 2010.

Newly unearthed emails have contradicted that claim. The Mail on Sunday reported that, in February 2011, a day after the British press published an image of the prince with his arm around the teenage Giuffre, Andrew wrote to Epstein: “It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it. Otherwise keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon!!!!”

