Tourist dies after falling from outer wall of Rome’s Pantheon

Rome (CNN) — A Japanese tourist died after falling off a perimeter wall surrounding the ancient Pantheon in central Rome late Friday night, local police told CNN.

The man, named as 69-year-old Morimasa Hibino by the Japanese embassy, was spotted in the ditch next to the monument about seven meters (23 feet) below the street level by a priest who alerted authorities.

Ancient Rome sits around 23 feet below the current street level, which means many ancient monuments like the Pantheon appear sunken.

The man is thought to have fallen while sitting on the perimeter wall after suffering a sudden illness that made him dizzy, according to his daughter who was traveling with him, local media reported.

An investigation has been opened into the fatal incident, but no foul play is suspected, a Rome police spokesperson told CNN.

Police had to break down a gate leading to the ditch to reach the man and recover his body. The Pantheon, which is also a Catholic Church, was closed at the time of the incident.

Police say there have been a handful of incidents over the years involving people jumping into the ditch where the man was found, which is open at street level. Police often patrol the area to ensure no one breaches the perimeter wall.

In March, a 55-year-old Spanish tourist also died after she fell from a high wall adjacent to the Spanish Steps, another popular tourist site in Rome.

