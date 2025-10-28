Hamas says it will delay hostage handover, after Israeli prime minister orders ‘immediate, powerful’ military strikes in Gaza

By Mohammed Tawfeeq and Eugenia Yosef

(CNN) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday ordered the Israeli military to carry out “immediate, powerful” strikes in Gaza.

“At the conclusion of the security consultations, Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed the military echelon to carry out immediate, powerful strikes in the Gaza Strip,” the office of the Prime Minister said in a short statement.

Earlier today, Netanyahu’s office said that Hamas is in “clear violation” of the Gaza ceasefire agreement after returning remains to Israel that did not belong to any of the 13 hostages still unaccounted for in the enclave.

The armed wing of Hamas, the Al-Qassam Brigades, subsequently announced it would postpone the handover of a hostage’s body that was recovered in southern Gaza on Tuesday due to Israel’s “violations.”

An Israeli military official told CNN that Hamas had attacked Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops positioned in an area under Israeli control east of the yellow line – the line marking the point of Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip under the US-brokered ceasefire deal.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.