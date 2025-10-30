‘Hell on Earth’: Ravaged by Hurricane Melissa, this once-vibrant Jamaican town is now in desperate need of help

By Derek Van Dam, Devon Sayers, Michael Rios, CNN

Black River, Jamaica (CNN) — Once described as a tropical paradise, the coastal town of Black River, Jamaica, is now being compared to “hell on Earth” after being ravaged by Hurricane Melissa.

Many of the town’s colorful homes, historical buildings and lush greenery have been reduced to piles of rubble that litter the now-muddy ground.

“We have nowhere to stay,” Britney Samms, a resident of Black River’s Vineyard District, told CNN.

Black River was one of the worst-hit places in all of Jamaica. A storm surge of up to 16 feet flooded parts of the community as the hurricane barreled through. At least two people died here – their bodies discovered floating in the water after the storm had cleared, St. Elizabeth Police Superintendent Coleridge Minto said Wednesday.

Hundreds of survivors are now walking through the streets in shock, trying to process the harrowing situation they face.

Many have lost their homes and are wondering where they will go for shelter.

“We live in a board house. Everything is gone – dressers, stove – everything is gone,” Samms said, sitting beside other residents next to shopping carts loaded with their remaining belongings.

It was “a nice, quiet, very docile town,” said a man from a nearby town after surveying the devastation. Now it’s a “hell on Earth,” he said.

The town’s narrow roads are now cluttered with metal roof panels, slabs of concrete, and all kinds of trash that the water brought in.

Agonizing screams often echo through the town as residents walk around in circles, searching for loved ones or taking stock of the damage.

The heat and humidity are adding another layer of complexity to the recovery efforts. There is a makeshift camp of people who rode out the storm, but nothing remains standing.

Mayor Richard Solomon described the conditions as devastating. “Catastrophic is a mild term based on what we are observing here,” he said.

Adding to the devastation, Solomon said the storm “wiped out” the town’s relief supplies and rendered emergency vehicles inoperable due to water damage. This delayed the authorities’ ability to deliver much-needed aid.

Dozens of residents were seen clearing out the shelves of a damaged supermarket out of desperation, taking basic needs such as food and water.

“There’s no looting,” a resident said to CNN. “This is trying to survive. It’s a survival thing right now.” He said the police were also at the scene – not to deter them but to help.

Getting aid from the outside has been a challenge as many roads remain blocked by debris, downed trees and floodwaters.

Emergency crews and defense forces are gradually arriving to help where they can. But that help can’t arrive soon enough, residents say.

“I need a shelter also, and I need food for my kids, I need clothes for my kids,” said a woman who identified herself as Anyaleepy. “And not only for me, but everybody who can come and help us. Jamaica really needs your help. We’re dying out here.”

