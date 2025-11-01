What we know about Sandringham, Andrew’s new home

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

London (CNN) — The rapid fall from grace of the now former Prince Andrew, culminating in his humiliating exile by King Charles III to the Sandringham estate, has been no less than stunning.

His titles and honors are in the process of being formally stripped – he will henceforth be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor – and he’s been served notice to surrender his 75-year lease of Royal Lodge, the huge mansion he has lived in for more than two decades.

It is not yet known exactly when Andrew will leave Windsor, west of the British capital London, for the monarch’s retreat in rural Norfolk.

Here’s what we know about the sprawling estate that Andrew will soon call home.

The late Queen’s favorite retreat

Andrew has agreed to move out of the 30-room royal residence he has shared with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson within the grounds of Windsor Great Park and into a new home in Sandringham. The estate was beloved by the late Queen Elizabeth II and is now said to be a favorite escape for Andrew’s elder brother King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Buckingham Palace is keen for Andrew to move to the country estate, roughly 100 miles north of London, as soon as is practical. But it will not happen immediately, a royal source told CNN on Friday. That’s because giving notice, surrendering the lease and other formalities related to the relocation – which is similar to buying a house – could make it a protracted process.

Sandringham was purchased in 1862 by Queen Victoria for her eldest son and heir Albert, later Edward VII, who had just turned 21. It has been the private home of five generations of British monarchs and is where the royal family traditionally gathers to celebrate Christmas each year.

Christmas family tradition

Sandringham is perhaps the most famous stately home in Norfolk, on England’s east coast. The massive estate is spread across an estimated 20,000 acres, with 600 acres of royal parkland and some 150 properties.

Since its purchase, each monarch has helped develop it over the years. The main house was completed in 1870, with a ballroom added 13 years later. Guest and staff accommodation came in the 1890s. It underwent a major overhaul in 1975 when more than 100 rooms in the service wing were demolished “to remove dry rot, save on heating costs and move the kitchens closer to the Dining Room,” according to the Sandringham website.

The house was also the location for Queen Elizabeth II’s first televised Christmas broadcast in 1957.

Within the grounds sits St. Mary Magdalene Church which is routinely used as a place of worship by the Windsors when in residence. It has become a tradition to see the family walk to it every Christmas morning, greeting well-wishers along the way.

The estate also includes an organic farm, sawmill, residential and commercial properties, local parishes and communities.

King George V described Sandringham as “the place I love better than anywhere else in the world” while his son and Queen Elizabeth II’s father George VI once wrote, “I have always been happy here and I love the place.”

The property’s gardens were the first part of the estate to be opened to the public in 1908 by Edward VII. Elizabeth II later opened the main house to the public in 1977 to coincide with her silver jubilee year.

Her husband Philip took responsibility for the estate’s management when Elizabeth acceeded to the throne in 1952. Conservation was at the heart of his approach to ensure that it was maintained for future generations.

So where might Andrew live?

No family members live at Sandringham House permanently these days, but King Charles frequently visits the grand property. Within its vast grounds there are several properties where the monarch could house his brother.

York Cottage, previously known as Bachelor’s Cottage, was given to then-Duke and Duchess of York – the future George V and Queen Mary – as a wedding gift in 1893 by Edward VII. In recent years it has been used as accommodation for vacationers as well as estate staff and has also been used as the estate office for Sandringham, according to the Times of London. It was also reportedly considered for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex before they stepped back as working royals.

Gardens House is another viable option. It was previously the home of the estate’s head gardener. The four-bed, three-bath property is currently being used as a holiday let. “This light and airy red brick Edwardian property accommodates up to eight guests, with each room thoughtfully furnished with a blend of rustic pieces, modern comforts, and botanical prints,” the Sandringham website reads.

The Folly is another available property on the estate. It too is being offered to travelers looking for the chance to “experience the serene splendour” of Sandringham. The original structure dates back to the 1800s and over the years has served as a hunting lodge and a space for ladies to enjoy afternoon tea. It can sleep six guests in its three bedrooms and features a wraparound balcony with a staircase that leads to a turret which “offers panoramic views across the estate,” according to its listing.

Park House is an additional property on the estate, but it would require some work. It was where Diana, the former Princess of Wales was born and spent much of her childhood. In the early 80s it was offered to charity Leonard Cheshire, which transformed it into a hotel for disabled people. There were plans for it to be renovated in 2019 which were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wood Farm is a farmhouse on the estate that has strong ties to Andrew’s parents. It is also where his father, Prince Philip, based himself after retiring from public duties in 2017 at the age of 95. However, it is not thought to be where Andrew will end up.

Another option, though it seems incredibly unlikely, is Anmer Hall, which was gifted to Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales by the late Queen when they wed in 2013. The couple, along with their three children, do not live there permanently but are still thought to spend time during school breaks at the 10-bedroom Georgian property.

Why is the move happening now?

Andrew is losing his royal titles and styles, as well as his Windsor home after weeks of snowballing scrutiny over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Public fury was compounded after the publication of a posthumous memoir from Virginia Giuffre in October, in which she repeated her claims that she had sex with Andrew on three separate occasions as a teenager while being trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew has always denied the claims made against him. But it is understood that the King took action after the recent developments sparked renewed outrage and threatened to taint the monarchy’s reputation further.

His decision to essentially banish his disgraced brother to Sandringham came after consulting legal and constitutional experts, as well as his wider family and the government.

Downing Street said Friday that it backed the King’s actions to remove Andrew’s titles and honors. “Our hearts go out to the family of Virginia Giuffre and all the victims who suffered from Jeffrey Epstein’s despicable crimes in all of this. We should never forget that,” a spokesperson said.

And who will pay for relocation?

Sandringham House and its extensive surrounding estate have been handed down through the generations and is privately owned by the sovereign.

In comparison, Andrew’s current home in Windsor is part of the Crown Estate, which manages the royal family’s land and property holdings on behalf of the British state.

It is understood that the disgraced royal will move to an undisclosed property, with the relocation privately financed by Charles, who will also make financial provisions for his sibling.

His ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is also moving from Royal Lodge but she will make her own living arrangements and is not expected to join Andrew at Sandringham.

The two Pembroke Welsh corgis, Muick and Sandy, that once belonged to Queen Elizabeth II will remain in the care of Andrew’s family, Buckingham Palace confirmed to Britain’s PA Media news agency on Friday. However, the palace did not specify if the dogs would stay with Ferguson, head to Norfolk with Andrew or be passed on to their daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

