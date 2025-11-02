Deadly quake rocks Afghanistan leaving iconic Blue Mosque surrounded by rubble

By Masoud Popalzai, Catherine Nicholls and Laura Sharman, CNN

(CNN) — A powerful earthquake has rattled northern Afghanistan, killing at least 12 people and damaging one the country’s most beautiful mosques, local authorities said.

Families were jolted awake in the early hours of Monday when the 6.3 magnitude quake struck near Mazar-i-Sharif, one of the most populated cities in the north of the country, at a shallow depth of 28 kilometers (17.4 miles), the United States Geological Survey said.

A massive search and rescue operation is underway, with a child seen pulled from the rubble in the north of the country in video released by the Ministry of Defense on Monday morning. It was not immediately clear if the child had survived.

Mazar-i-Sharif’s iconic Blue Mosque was damaged in the quake, footage on social media geolocated by CNN revealed, with its base littered with rubble – early evidence of the destruction captured in the shadows before dawn.

The site is one of Afghanistan’s architectural treasures and a major point of pilgrimage, believed by some to be the resting place of Hazrat Ali, the fourth Caliph of Islam and the son-in-law of Prophet Mohammad.

Health officials put the early death toll at 12, with around 200 people injured, in Samangan province, near the epicenter. The National Authority for Disaster Preparedness said the quake struck at around 1 a.m. local time, impacting parts of the north, east and west.

Afghanistan has endured a series of earthquake in recent years that have caused thousands of deaths and the USGS models estimate the shaking from this quake could result in hundreds of fatalities.

The defense ministry said Monday the exact number of casualties was not yet know.

The impoverished country’s ability to respond to natural disasters has been further impeded by a shortage in international aid following the Taliban’s successful takeover in the wake of the chaotic withdrawal of US-led forces in 2021.

Damage to properties was also reported in the affected areas, the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority said, with accounts of broken windows and structural damage to homes.

One resident of Mazar-i-Sharif told CNN that her family “woke up terrified” after the quake struck, saying that her children ran “down the stairs screaming” when it occurred.

“I had never experienced such a strong earthquake in my life,” Rahima, a former school teacher, 50, said, adding that it broke some of her windows and damaged the plaster on some of her walls.

“I am happy that my house is made of concrete in the city,” she told CNN. “I don’t know if houses made of mud have survived this earthquake in the outskirts of the city.”

The earthquake was also felt in regions of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, three countries that border northern Afghanistan, USGS reported.

Back in August, at least 2,200 people were killed and thousands more were injured after a 6.0-magnitude quake caused widespread damage along a mountainous stretch of provinces in eastern Afghanistan.

The region was hit by at least five aftershocks, the strongest measuring 5.2 magnitude in the hours after the initial quake, according to USGS.

In October 2023, another 6.3-magnitude earthquake took place in western Afghanistan, killing more than 2,000.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

