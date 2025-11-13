‘I can’t take any more of this,’ Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor told Epstein, newly released emails show

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

(CNN) — Newly released documents from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate have once again raised questions over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s account of his friendship with the late sex offender and his denials of the allegations of his accuser Virginia Giuffre.

The former prince told Epstein and convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell “I can’t take any more of this” when informed 14 years ago that a British newspaper was going to publish a story about the trio.

A fresh tranche of documents provided by Epstein’s estate, some of which also mentioned US President Donald Trump, was released by the US House Oversight Committee on Wednesday.

Among the thousands of documents was the email conversation from March 2011 in which Andrew repeatedly pleaded with the couple to make it clear that he had no involvement in the alleged activities.

“Please make sure that every statement or legal letter states clearly that I am NOT involved and that I knew and know NOTHING about any of these allegations,” Andrew wrote to Epstein. “I can’t take any more of this my end.”

The messages were sent months after Andrew claimed to have severed all ties with the convicted pedophile in December 2010. CNN has reached out to Andrew for comment following the latest release of material from the House committee.

In what appears to be a separate email chain between the former Duke of York and Maxwell on the same day, discussing a response to the press enquiry from the Mail on Sunday newspaper, he wrote: “Hey there! What’s all this? I don’t know anything about this! You must SAY so please. This has NOTHING to do with me. I can’t take any more of this.”

Andrew sent his messages after he was forwarded a right-to-reply email by Epstein from the newspaper, in which, he featured in several claims. The email alleged that a woman, whose name has been redacted in the released documents, worked as a masseuse for Epstein and met and had sex with Andrew at Maxwell’s London home in 2001.

It alleged that the masseuse met Andrew again at Epstein’s New York residence where she and another girl were directed by Maxwell to sit on his knee, and he groped them before Maxwell directed the girls to have sex with him.

It also alleged that the woman was later directed to stage an orgy for Andrew and Epstein on the financier’s private Caribbean island, Little St. James.

The emails appear to be referring to the claims of Virginia Giuffre, who has spoken extensively about her years of being sexually trafficked, allegedly at the hands of Epstein and Maxwell. Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking in 2022 and is serving a 20-year sentence.

Giuffre, a prominent accuser of Epstein who died by suicide in April, repeatedly claimed that she was forced to have sex with Andrew while underage on three occasions – in London, New York and on Little St. James.

She alleged that third encounter was “an orgy” on Epstein’s island with the financier and “approximately eight other girls” who “appeared to be under the age of 18 and didn’t really speak English,” as detailed in her posthumous memoir.

She claimed that the-then prince was aware she was underage in the US when they were introduced.

Andrew has always denied all allegations against him.

“I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever,” Andrew told the BBC in a television interview in 2019. He said in the same sit-down that visiting Epstein in 2010 was the “wrong decision” and that he regretted acting in a manner that was “unbecoming.”

Epstein confirms Andrew photo

In another email exchange with a journalist in July 2011, Epstein also appeared to discuss Giuffre and the now infamous photograph of Andrew with his arm around the then-17-year-old. The now former royal has repeatedly said that he has no recollection of the photograph being taken and has suggested the image could be fake.

“Yes she was on my plane, and yes she had her picture taken with Andrew, as many of my employees have,” Epstein wrote.

The disgraced financier also appeared to ask the journalist to investigate Giuffre.

“I never misled you, this girl is a total liar,” Epstein wrote in the email.

“Maybe your paper should jump on and show that (redacted)’s allegations re andrew (sic) are the same, she also accused numnerous (sic) people of having sex with her,” he added.

Andrew reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre in 2022 after she filed a civil suit against him in New York. While he didn’t admit wrongdoing, Andrew did acknowledge Giuffre’s suffering as a victim of sex trafficking.

Earlier this month, after Giuffre’s memoir reignited public attention on Andrew’s links to Epstein, he was officially stripped of his titles in an extraordinary move by his brother, King Charles III.

Meanwhile last week, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee requested Andrew answer questions as part of the panel’s investigation into Epstein and his accomplices. Congressman Suhas Subramanyam told the BBC that he has not responded yet to the committee’s invitation to testify.

Mandelson in contact with Epstein until 2016, emails show

The new cache of documents from the House committee also seem to shed further light on the extent of the contact between Epstein and Peter Mandelson, who was recently fired as British ambassador to the United States over his ties to Epstein.

Emails show that the pair were in contact as late as 2016 when Mandelson appeared to reference Epstein’s birthday two weeks earlier. “63 years old. You made it,” he wrote.

Their exchange also appears to suggest that Mandelson had cautioned Epstein to avoid Mountbatten-Windsor, with the disgraced financier writing that “you were right about staying away from Andrew.”

Mandelson responds, “Yes, without Andrew it would not have gone nuclear.”

It’s unclear exactly what the two men are referring to. CNN has attempted to reach out to Mandelson for comment.

Mandelson was fired as Britain’s ambassador to the US in September after Bloomberg published a trove of emails between him and Epstein which revealed the depth of their friendship.

Those emails had shown that Mandelson had sent Epstein messages of support until 2010 – even after the sex offender was convicted of soliciting prostitution with a minor in Florida two years prior.

Mandelson’s ties to Epstein were known prior to his appointment to the post in Washington in 2024. But the September emails sparked a crisis for Britain’s Labour government and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, with many questioning why he appointed Mandelson despite concerns about his past.

Britain’s Foreign Office told CNN at the time that the emails showed that “the depth and extent” of the now-ex-ambassador’s relationship with Epstein is “materially different from that known at the time of his appointment.”

Following his dismissal two months ago, Mandelson said in a letter to embassy staff reported by the BBC that he continued “to feel utterly awful about my association with Epstein 20 years ago and the plight of his victims.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Catherine Nicholls and Christian Edwards contributed to this story.