Bangladesh’s ousted leader Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death after crimes against humanity conviction

(CNN) — Sheikh Hasina, the ousted Prime Minister of Bangladesh, has been sentenced to death after being found guilty of crimes against humanity for the violent suppression of student protests last year that led to the collapse of her government.

A panel of three judges from the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), Bangladesh’s domestic war crimes court, delivered their verdict Monday, ruling that Hasina was responsible for inciting hundreds of extrajudicial killings carried out by law enforcement.

The courtroom, where some victims’ families were present, burst into applause as the judges delivered their sentence.

“Sheikh Hasina committed crimes against humanity by her incitement, order and failure to take punitive measures,” one of the judges said as he delivered the verdict.

It was “crystal clear” that she “expressed her incitement to the activists of her party … and furthermore, she expressed that she ordered to kill and eliminate the protesting students,” the judges said.

What began as peaceful student demonstrations over civil service job quotas transformed into a nationwide push for Hasina’s resignation. The turning point was a government crackdown that may have killed up to 1,400 people, according to the UN human rights office. Up to 25,000 were also injured, the court heard.

Hasina – who has been living in self-imposed exile in India and was not present at the court in Dhaka – slammed the “biased and politically motivated” tribunal on Monday.

The former prime minister faced five charges primarily related to inciting the murder of the protestors, ordering demonstrators be hanged, and ordering the use of lethal weapons, drones and helicopters to suppress the unrest. She has long-denied the charges.

“The verdicts announced against me have been made by a rigged tribunal established and presided over by an unelected government with no democratic mandate,” Hasina said in a statement shared by her Awami League party on social media, following the verdict.

“I reject the ICT’s other allegations of human rights abuses as equally unevidenced. I am very proud of my government’s record on human rights and development,” she added.

Hasina ruled the South Asian nation with an iron-fist from 2009 until her ouster in 2024. Now, analysts fear the verdict on Monday could set off a wave of political chaos ahead of national elections expected in February next year.

Last week, her lawyers submitted an appeal to the United Nations Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions over “serious concerns about the lack of fair trial rights and due process.”

Hasina has been staying in self-imposed exile in India’s capital New Delhi since August 2024, after the student protesters forced her and the Awami League political party out of power.

The interim Bangladeshi government has formally requested her extradition and that of Hasina’s former home minister, Asaduzzaman Khan, but New Delhi has so far remained silent on that request.

On Monday, government officials in Dhaka called on the Indian government to “hand over these two sentenced individuals to Bangladesh authorities without delay.” “This is India’s responsibility in keeping with the existing bilateral extradition treaty between both countries,” the Bangladeshi foreign ministry said in a statement.

New Delhi has “noted the verdict” regarding Hasina and will “engage constructively with all stakeholders,” according to a statement. “As a close neighbour, India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

‘Break it down and burn it’

Dozens of protesters descended on the crumbled residence of Hasina’s father – former Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman – in Dhanmondi neighborhood, central Bangladesh, before the verdict on Monday.

Footage from local media showed demonstrators – who arrived with two bulldozers – lighting the street on fire. Some chanted, “Break it down and burn it,” referring to the Hasina family’s dynastic grip on power. Army and police forces hurled batons at them, video showed.

Others received the verdict as a call for celebration, with students at the prestigious Dhaka University organizing a rally for joy and distributing sweets.

It came after violence erupted in capital Dhaka on Sunday, with several Molotov cocktails exploding after being thrown by people on bikes, police said.

Security had been tightened, with armored vehicles and officers with riot shields placed around the courthouse, and police, border guard and rapid action teams deployed near key government buildings.

Hasina’s son on Sunday told Reuters that supporters of her party would block next year’s elections if a ban on her party was not lifted, warning that protests could become violent.

“We will not allow elections without the Awami League to go ahead,” he said. “Our protests are going to get stronger and stronger, and we will do whatever it takes. Unless the international community does something, eventually there’s probably going to be violence in Bangladesh before these elections … there’s going to be confrontations.”

Hasina’s political journey is a story of tragedy, exile and power, inextricably linked to the history of her home country itself. Under her stewardship, Bangladesh was ushered into an era of significant economic development albeit alongside accusations of corruption, democratic backsliding, authoritarianism and human rights abuses.

A life in politics

The eldest daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, founding father of Bangladesh, she was thrust into politics early in life as she witnessed the struggle for Bengali autonomy from Pakistan.

Following a 1975 military coup in which her father, mother, and three brothers were assassinated, Hasina and her sister were forced into exile. She returned to Bangladesh in 1981 to lead her father’s Awami League, and after years of political opposition, first became Prime Minister when the party won the 1996 election.

She served for one term and later returning to power in 2008, ruling Bangladesh with her Awami League until last year.

Bangladesh had seen strong economic growth under Hasina, but human rights organizations warned that she and her government were headed toward a one-party system. Critics expressed concerns over increased reports of political violence, voter intimidation, and harassment of the media and opposition figures.

During her time in power, rights groups say the government used its cyber security law to crack down on freedom of expression online, arresting journalists, artists and activists, with reported cases of arbitrary detention and torture.

But Hasina had managed to weather many previous protests against her rule that erupted particularly during elections.

That changed last year with the successful Gen Z led revolution toppled her authority.

Many of her family members, along with prominent party leaders and former ministers from her administration, are also residing outside of Bangladesh.

Supporters of Hasina dismiss the legal proceedings as politically motivated and designed to remove her from the political arena. The Awami League party has been banned from political activities while the trials against Hasina and party leaders continues.

Conversely, the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, asserts that these trials are an essential step toward restoring accountability and rebuilding public trust in the nation’s democratic institutions.

