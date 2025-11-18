At least one killed and three injured after attack at West Bank junction

By Dana Karni and Catherine Nicholls, CNN

(CNN) — At least one person was killed and three injured after an attack at a junction in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, according to Israeli emergency services.

The people were attacked in a vehicle ramming and stabbing incident at Gush Etzion Junction, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The person killed was a man who died at the scene from a “severe stab wound,” according to Elad Pas, a paramedic with Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s emergency response service.

Of those injured, one is a woman in serious condition, Pas said. A man and a teenage boy are also in moderate condition, according to the paramedic.

Two “terrorists” were “eliminated” by IDF soldiers at the scene of the attack, the military said.

“Several explosive materials were found in the vehicle used by the terrorists, and are currently being neutralized by Israel Border Police bomb disposal specialists,” it wrote in a statement.

Stabbing and ramming attacks in Israel, Jerusalem and the West Bank are not uncommon, taking place at checkpoints, transit hubs and other busy public areas with some regularity.

Violence in the West Bank has also surged recently. A United Nations report released earlier this month found that Israeli settlers launched at least 264 attacks in October, the largest number since the UN began tracking incidents in 2006.

Palestinians and activists have been assaulted or detained as they attempted to peacefully harvest olives. Last week, a mosque in the West Bank was torched and sprayed with graffiti. On Monday, dozens of Israeli settlers set Palestinian vehicles and homes on fire in a village in the West Bank, after Israeli forces tore down settlers’ illegal outpost structures in the area.

The Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad praised Tuesday’s attack, saying that it was “in response to the ongoing crimes committed by settler gangs and the occupation army against our people.”

The militant group did not claim responsibility for the attack, but said that it affirmed “our people’s determination to confront policies of oppression and abuse by all available means.”

Hamas also praised the attack, though did not claim responsibility for it, calling it “an inevitable outcome” of Israel’s “persistence in its aggression against our people, our land, and our holy sites.”

Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid called the attack “severe,” saying that it took “the life of a young Israeli citizen.”

“I offer my support to the IDF and the security forces in their efforts to restore security and eradicate terrorism. I send warm condolences to the family of the murdered victim and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured,” Lapid said.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

CNN’s Eyad Kourdi, Abeer Salman and Mohammed Tawfeeq contributed to this report.