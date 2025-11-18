Venezuela’s opposition leader publishes ‘freedom manifesto’ from hiding as Maduro opens door to dialogue with Trump

By Michael Rios, CNN

(CNN) — Venezuela’s opposition leader María Corina Machado has published a “freedom manifesto” outlining her vision of a “new era” for the country without its strongman Nicolás Maduro.

The four-page document, dated November 9 but made public on Tuesday, lays out the democratic pillars she says all Venezuelans are entitled to, including the rights to vote, assemble and exercise free speech.

Borrowing language from other democratic frameworks, such as the US Declaration of Independence, the text calls for decentralizing power from the government and restoring it to the public. “Every Venezuelan is born with inalienable rights that have been conferred upon them by our Creator, not by men,” part of the document reads.

Machado, who read the entire manifesto in a 15-minute video from an undisclosed location, declared that Maduro’s tight grip on power was coming to an end. Machado was driven into hiding after a disputed election last year, in which government-controlled electoral authorities declared Maduro the winner.

“A new Venezuela is emerging from the ashes, renewed in spirit and united in purpose, like a phoenix reborn – fierce, radiant, and unstoppable,” she said.

CNN has reached out to the Venezuelan government for comment.

Machado’s declaration comes as Maduro is confronting a US military build-up off Venezuela’s Caribbean shores. The US has amassed more than a dozen warships and some 15,000 troops in the region as part of what the Pentagon says is a mission to disrupt drug trafficking from Latin America. It’s considered the largest US military presence in the region since the invasion of Panama in 1989.

US officials say President Donald Trump is still weighing whether to carry out an attack inside Venezuela, though he has hinted that a diplomatic window may be opening.

Trump said Monday he would be open to speaking directly with Maduro at a “certain time,” suggesting he sees a pathway in the country that doesn’t involve dropping bombs or sending commandos to take Maduro out.

Maduro also suggested Monday night that he would be open to dialogue with his American counterpart. “Anyone who wants to talk to Venezuela will talk face to face,” he said on state TV when asked to respond to Trump’s comments.

Venezuela’s government has condemned the military build-up, calling it an attempt to oust Maduro from power.

Machado, who has welcomed the US pressure, said in her manifesto that Maduro must be held accountable for his actions, claiming he has committed crimes against humanity including torture, killings and forced disappearances. Venezuela in the past has denied such claims.

In October, Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for keeping “the flame of democracy burning amid a growing darkness.”

