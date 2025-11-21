Students kidnapped from a Nigerian Catholic school, police say, amid outrage over violence against Christians

By Nimi Princewill, CNN

Abuja, Nigeria (CNN) — Police in Nigeria’s north-central Niger State reported that a group of armed bandits invaded a private Catholic school early on Friday, abducting an unknown number of students from their hostels amid widespread outrage over ongoing concerns about violence against Christians in the West African nation.

The abduction in Niger, which borders Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, follows a similar attack on a church by gunmen in neighboring Kwara State earlier in the week. During the church attack, at least two people were killed, and several worshippers, including the pastor, were abducted.

In addition, this week, armed men kidnapped 25 female students when they stormed a government girls’ boarding school in northwestern Kebbi State. Tragically, the school’s vice principal was shot and killed during this attack.

The Niger State government condemned the latest attack on St. Mary’s School, stating that “the exact number of abducted pupils is yet to be confirmed.”

However, local television station Arise News estimates that up to 52 students were abducted from the school.

The Niger police command issued a statement Friday indicating that security forces have deployed to the area and are “combing the forests” in an effort to rescue the abducted students.

Nigeria is currently facing a concerning wave of attacks by armed groups that target vulnerable civilian populations and orchestrate mass abductions for ransom. The country is also plagued by religiously motivated attacks and other violent conflicts stemming from communal and ethnic tensions, as well as disputes between farmers and herders over limited access to land and water resources.

US President Donald Trump has frequently expressed outrage over disputed allegations of a “mass slaughter” of Christians by Islamist insurgents in Nigeria and has threatened military action to protect this religious group.

Earlier this month, Trump designated Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” under the US International Religious Freedom Act, suggesting that his administration has determined Nigeria has engaged in or tolerated “systematic, ongoing, (and) egregious violations of religious freedom.”

The recent string of attacks coincides with the arrival of a Nigerian delegation in Washington for discussions with US government officials.

A Pentagon official confirmed a meeting that took place on Thursday between Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu. Additionally, the Nigerian delegation is scheduled to meet Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on Friday, according to a State Department spokesperson.

