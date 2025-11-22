US and Ukrainian officials to meet in Geneva as Trump says peace plan not ‘final offer’

By Billy Stockwell, CNN

(CNN) — Top US, Ukrainian and European officials are due to meet in Geneva, Switzerland, on Sunday to discuss next steps for ending the war in Ukraine as Kyiv’s allies move to assemble a cohesive response to the Trump administration’s 28-point plan.

US President Donald Trump has given Kyiv until Thursday to accept the proposal, which has sparked condemnation for making major concessions to Russia. The plan puts pressure on Kyiv to cede territory, limit the size of its military and promise not to join NATO in exchange for an end to the war – all long-standing Kremlin demands.

A group of Western and European leaders who met on the sidelines of the G20 in South Africa on Saturday welcomed the uptick in diplomatic efforts but expressed concern over the proposal, saying it was only “an initial draft” that “will require additional work.”

“We are clear on the principle that borders must not be changed by force. We are also concerned by the proposed limitations on Ukraine’s armed forces, which would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack,” a statement from the leaders said.

Trump cast doubt over his own timings ahead of the Geneva meeting, telling reporters on the South Lawn of the White House the plan was not his “final offer.”

Asked by CNN what happens if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky doesn’t accept the plan by his deadline on Thursday, Trump replied, “Then he can continue to fight his little heart out.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff are expected to join the talks on Sunday, a US official said. The goal of the meeting is to iron out language before Zelensky meets with Trump, the official added.

British, French and German national security advisers are also due to meet with their Ukrainian and US counterparts, according to a diplomatic source.

One European diplomat told CNN that any future deal “cannot entail recognition of occupation. The contact line should be a point of departure.”

“There should be no removal of the right to choose alliances, no cap on Ukraine’s armed forces, or back door introduction of Russia’s demands on European security,” the diplomat said.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he plans to speak with Zelensky Sunday to discuss the peace plan, Reuters reported.

“The follow-up is being done by our national security advisors. I will be speaking with President Zelensky later today, just to close the loop on some aspects,” Carney said on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Johannesburg.

Planning for a separate meeting between a Russian delegation and the US to discuss the proposal is also in the works and “will happen quickly,” the US official said – but not in Geneva. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously said he believed the US proposal “could form the basis of a final peace settlement.”

On Saturday, Zelensky acknowledged the planned discussions, saying he had signed a decree on the composition of the Ukrainian delegation. “Our representatives know how to defend Ukraine’s national interests and what is needed to prevent Russia from carrying out a third invasion,” he said.

Zelensky has previously said he would work around the clock to find a path forward on the plan while saying he would not betray his country.

The talks in Switzerland come ahead of a proposed meeting between EU leaders on Monday, announced by European Council President António Costa on Saturday.

CNN’s Sophie Tanno, Nick Paton Walsh, Jennifer Hansler and Kit Maher contributed reporting.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.