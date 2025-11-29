Pope Leo removes shoes but does not appear to pray in first mosque visit

By Christopher Lamb, Issy Ronald, CNN

Istanbul (CNN) — Pope Leo XIV has made his first visit to a mosque since his election, and while he removed his shoes as a sign of respect, he did not appear to pray.

On Saturday, Leo went to the Blue Mosque in Istanbul, a 17th-century place of worship considered an Ottoman-era architectural masterpiece, with turquoise ceramic tiles adorning its walls and dome.

Leo, accompanied by local Muslim leaders, walked through the mosque’s courtyard and, after taking off his shoes, was shown around the interior in his white socks. The first American pope, who is a keen Chicago White Sox baseball fan, recently joked that he always wears “white socks.”

Aşgın Tunca, a Muezzin, said Leo had been invited to pray during his visit. A Muezzin is an official who calls Muslims to prayer and who had been among those showing Leo around the Blue Mosque.

“I offered [to] him, if he would like to worship here, but he said ‘no, I am just going to look around,” Tunca said afterwards, explaining that “they told me” the pope was going to “pray here”.

There was further confusion when the Vatican press office sent out a statement after the visit saying Leo had prayed at the mosque and that he had been welcomed by the head of Turkey’s state-run religious body, despite neither event occurring. The Vatican later said the statement, which referred to Leo observing “a brief moment of prayer,” had been sent in error and taken from the booklet produced before the trip.

Leo is the third pope to visit the Blue Mosque. Past papal visits have raised questions as to whether the pope would pray.

In 2014, Pope Francis spent two minutes in silent prayer while at the mosque, and in 2006, Pope Benedict XVI observed what the Vatican described as a moment of “silent meditation,” and which some saw as the first time a pope had prayed in a Muslim place of worship.

Following Leo’s visit, the Vatican said the pope “visited the Mosque in silence, in a spirit of reflection and listening, with profound respect for the place and the faith of those gathered here in prayer.”

The first pope to visit a mosque was John Paul II, who visited one in Syria in 2001. The last sixty years has seen the Catholic Church engage in an active dialogue with the Muslim world.

Pope Leo recently marked the 60th anniversary of a landmark church declaration on inter-religious cooperation, which hundreds of religious leaders attended at the Vatican.

Later on Saturday, Leo met privately with leaders of local Christian churches before attending a service at the Patriarchal Church of St.

George alongside Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of Eastern Orthodox Christians.

Emphasizing one of the main messages of Leo’s trip, the two men spoke of the “fraternal” bonds that now exist between the two branches of Christianity, which split in 1054 in the “great schism” due to theological differences that caused division for centuries.

The two church leaders then signed a joint declaration after the service, rejecting “any use of religion and the name of God to justify violence.”

“We believe that authentic interreligious dialogue, far from being a cause of syncretism and confusion, is essential for the coexistence of peoples of different traditions and cultures,” the joint declaration added.

At a mass attended by thousands at Istanbul’s Volkswagen Arena, Leo then delivered a homily where he spoke about the importance of Catholics fostering bonds with other religions.

“We want to walk together by appreciating what unites us, breaking down the walls of prejudice and mistrust, promoting mutual knowledge and esteem in order to give to all a strong message of hope and an invitation to become ‘peacemakers,’” he said.

