Balloon incursions are ‘hybrid attack’ on Lithuania’s airspace, EU says as it summons Belarusian representative

By Billy Stockwell, CNN

(CNN) — Belarusian incursions into Lithuania’s airspace constitute a “hybrid attack” by the Lukashenko regime, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday, as the Belarusian representative in Brussels was summoned.

“The situation at the border with Belarus is worsening, with the growing incursions of smuggling balloons into Lithuania’s airspace,” von der Leyen said, following a conversation with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.

Her comments come after Lithuania’s Vilnius airport said Monday that “temporary airspace restrictions” were introduced above the airport over the weekend due to “navigation signals characteristic of balloons moving in the direction of Vilnius Airport.”

European airports have been repeatedly disrupted in recent months by drone sightings, with Vilnius airport closing temporarily at least 10 times since early October, Reuters news agency reported. The restrictions at Vilnius airport were lifted on Monday, the airport said in a statement.

Belarus was “deliberately targeting” the Lithuanian airport, forcing it to impose temporary restrictions several times last week alone, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said Monday, according to a statement posted on Lithuania’s foreign ministry website.

“Over 7,400 passengers and 50 flights were affected by these restrictions over Sunday night alone, with 31 flights cancelled, 10 diverted, and nine delayed,” Budrys said.

CNN has contacted Belarus’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.

In October, dozens of small hot-air balloons entered Lithuanian airspace, some of which were carrying smuggled cigarettes, according to authorities, although it was not clear at the time where those balloons came from.

Lithuania closed its border with Belarus later in October following “constant violations” of its airspace, the country’s foreign ministry announced. Belarus’ foreign ministry criticized the move, saying that it violated “citizens’ rights and freedom of movement principles.”

On Monday, the EU’s diplomatic service summoned the Belarusian Chargé d’Affaires to the EU to deliver a demarche – a formal diplomatic note – on the “hybrid actions emanating from the Belarusian territory,” according to Anitta Hipper, the EU’s spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy.

Hipper said that Belarus’ actions constituted “a threat to the EU.”

“Such hybrid attack by the Lukashenko regime is completely unacceptable,” von der Leyen said Monday. “We are preparing further measures under our sanctions regime.”

European nations have been on high alert in recent months after multiple incursions by drones and aircraft into NATO airspace. As a result, the military alliance is beefing up its presence in Eastern Europe.

In September, around 20 Russian drones entered Poland from Ukrainian territory, causing jets from several NATO countries to scramble and shoot them down. Russia said it did not deliberately fly its drones into the country.

Later that month, in Estonia, NATO said three Russian jets flew over NATO territory. Moscow rejected the allegations. Romania has also condemned Moscow over “irresponsible actions” after alleging that a Russian drone breached Romanian airspace.

Inga Ruginienė, Lithuania’s prime minister, has previously said that her country’s armed forces would take “all necessary measures” to shoot down balloons, Reuters reported.

CNN’s Catherine Nicholls and Nina Subkhanberdina contributed reporting.

