Tsunami warning issued for Japan’s east coast after 7.6-magnitude earthquake

By Billy Stockwell, CNN

(CNN) — A tsunami warning has been issued for parts of Japan’s east coast after a magnitude-7.6 earthquake struck off the coastline Monday, according to Japan’s Meteorological Agency.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake struck at 11.15 p.m. local time (9.15 a.m. ET) around around 44 miles (70km) off the coast of the country and at a depth of around 33 miles.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

