King Charles urges courage and reconciliation in Christmas message

London (CNN) — Britain’s King Charles III has used his Christmas address to reflect on life as a shared journey and called on people to embrace values like courage, reconciliation and unity in a divided and uncertain world.

The British sovereign said that “pilgrimage is a word less used today, but it has particular significance for our modern world.”

He continued, “It is about journeying forward into the future while also journeying back to remember the past and learn from its lessons.”

Charles reflected on the “courage and sacrifice” of World War II and praised “the way communities came together,” in his traditional speech which coincided with the 80th anniversary of the end of the conflict earlier this year.

“These are the values which have shaped our country and the Commonwealth,” the King continued. “As we hear of division, both at home and abroad, they are the values of which we must never lose sight.”

As the King spoke about “stories of the triumph of courage over adversity” giving him hope, footage of Princess Anne’s surprise trip to Ukraine in September was shown on screen. She undertook the official visit at the request of the UK’s Foreign Office to highlight “the traumatic experiences of children living on the frontline of the conflict,” Buckingham Palace said at the time.

Charles also hailed the “spontaneous bravery” of those who have instinctively put “themselves in harm’s way to defend others,” following the Manchester synagogue attack and Bondi Beach shooting.

As he spoke, video was shown of Charles meeting survivors and emergency responders in Manchester, before the broadcast showed people laying flowers at a memorial honoring Bondi victims and survivors in Australia.

The tradition of the monarch’s Christmas broadcast dates back to 1932 and was first delivered by George V. It has since become a staple of the holiday for many Britons who gather to watch and listen to it at 3 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Written by Charles himself, it is one of the few occasions where he does not seek guidance from the government when drafting and usually leans heavily on religious teachings while reflecting current issues and concerns.

The King’s fourth Christmas address of his reign comes after a year of social and political turbulence in the UK – as national unity has appeared to splinter in an increasingly polarized political landscape, amid rising financial challenges with the cost of living crisis, and as issues championed by the hard right continue to gain momentum among broader parts of the population.

Charles reflected on the Christmas story of Mary and Joseph traveling to Bethlehem and the wise men’s journey to worship at Jesus’ cradle, and how in each instance they “relied on the companionship and kindness of others” and channeled “an inner strength” to cope with physical and mental obstacles.

“In times of uncertainty, these ways of living are treasured by all the great faiths and provide us with deep wells of hope, of resilience in the face of adversity, peace through forgiveness, simply getting to know our neighbors and by showing respect to one another, creating new friendships.”

He continued, “With the great diversity of our communities, we can find the strength to ensure that right triumphs over wrong. It seems to me that we need to cherish the values of compassion and reconciliation.”

The 77-year-old monarch filmed the seasonal message earlier this month at Westminster Abbey, a site that has a long history as a major church of pilgrimage, with visitors flocking to visit the shrine of Edward the Confessor located within.

He filmed the speech inside the Lady Chapel, where 15 kings and queens – including Elizabeth I and Mary Queen of Scots – are buried.

It’s the second year in a row that the broadcast was filmed beyond the walls of a royal residence. Last year’s speech was recorded at a former hospital chapel in central London – an ideal location to reflect his words of praise to healthcare workers.

Wearing a pinstriped suit with blue tie and pocket square, Charles appeared to be in good spirits as he recalled his state visit to the Vatican with Queen Camilla where “we prayed with Pope Leo in a historic moment of spiritual unity.”

The King said later in his address, “As I meet people of different faiths, I find it enormously encouraging to hear how much we have in common, a shared longing for peace and a deep respect for all life.”

Behind Charles, brightly lit Christmas trees decorated the background. The trees were repurposed from the Princess of Wales’ annual “Together at Christmas” service held at the abbey in early December.

Catherine and her daughter Princess Charlotte performed a surprise piano duet as part of the program’s opening sequence when it aired on Wednesday night.

Westminster Abbey was also the setting for an Advent service which the King attended earlier this month, and brought together a congregation that included Christian leaders, members of the Anglican clergy, as well as representatives of other faiths and charities.

Charles’ Christmas broadcast concluded with a rendition of “Carol of the Bells” performed by the Songs for Ukraine and Royal Opera Chorus.

