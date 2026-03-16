What we know on the 17th day of the US and Israel’s war with Iran
CNN, POOL, WBNS, AIRMAN 1ST CLASS NICHOLS BATTANI VIA DVIDS, OHIO NATIONAL GUARD, MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, GOFUNDME, JENNIFER NESBITT VIA DVIDS, FACEBOOK, US CENTOM, SIMMONS FAMILY
By Jessie Yeung, CNN
(CNN) — US President Donald Trump is trying to garner international support for securing the Strait of Hormuz – the vital waterway where the transport of oil has shuddered to a halt since the US and Israel began their war with Iran.
He claimed the US has gotten “some positive response” after reaching out to countries for help – but a few “would rather not get involved.” So far no country has made a firm commitment of sending warships.
Meanwhile, the price of oil is rising, while strikes on the ground continue roiling the Middle East.
Here’s what to know on day 17.
What are the main headlines?
- War timeline: Trump said the US and Israel are largely aligned in their military goals, though he acknowledged their objectives may not be identical. His administration officials said they expect the conflict with Iran to come to an end within weeks or “sooner.” Meanwhile, Israel told CNN it’s planning to strike “thousands” of targets over the next three weeks, with potentially more to follow.
- Strait of Hormuz: Trump tried to allay concerns about the effective shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, saying that “hopefully, China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK and others” will send warships to help secure the vital shipping lane. He warned that NATO faces a “very bad” future if US allies fail to assist. So far, Australia and Japan said they are not planning to send any ships. Germany said on Monday that it doesn’t see a role for NATO in the strait. The United Kingdom said it was working with its allies to reopen the strait, without providing details.
- Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign minister said Tehran is open to holding talks with countries wanting to safely access the strait. However, he also said Iran was not seeking a ceasefire and “has no hesitation in defending itself and is prepared to continue the war for as long and as far as necessary.”
- Threat to ships: The strait remains under “critical” threat even though no incidents have been reported in the past three days, according to the UK’s maritime agency. At least 20 vessels have been attacked around the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman since the war began, it said.
- Oil prices spike: The price of oil rose to its highest level since July 2022 Sunday evening. Brent crude went up to about $106.12 a barrel while US oil rose to $101.53.
What’s happening on the ground?
- Strikes continue: Israel and Iran continued trading attacks on Sunday. Israel said it was targeting Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities and air defense systems, claiming it had struck more than 200 targets over the past day. Iran claimed it has fired about 700 missiles and 3,600 drones at US and Israeli targets since the war started.
- Regional attacks: Israel announced “limited” ground operations in southern Lebanon as airstrikes continued there as well as in Beirut’s suburbs. A fuel tank caught fire near Dubai International Airport after a “drone-related incident” early Monday, causing flights to be temporarily suspended. One person was killed after a missile landed on a vehicle in Abu Dhabi on Monday. And in Iraq, five people were wounded after several rockets hit in and around Baghdad International Airport, including a facility used by the US Embassy.
- Internet blackout: Iran’s weeks-long internet shutdown just got even worse when the trickle of remaining connectivity dropped abruptly on Sunday, an expert told CNN.
- Death toll rises: More than 2,200 people across the Middle East have died in the conflict, according to a CNN tally of figures reported by various authorities. The largest toll comes from Iran, with more than 1,300 dead, Iran’s ambassador to the UN said in the most recent update last week. At least 850 have been killed in Lebanon, and several dozen more killed in other neighboring countries.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.