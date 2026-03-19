What we know on the 21st day of the US and Israel’s war with Iran
By Jessie Yeung, CNN
(CNN) — The US-Israel war against Iran is nearing the end of a third week, with Israel saying it won’t attack any more major Iranian energy sites –– as Tehran’s retaliatory strikes on Gulf nations push global oil prices up.
Countries around the world, as well as the United Nations, are working to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while Arab and Islamic leaders urge Iran to cease its attacks. US President Donald Trump made headlines today for downplaying the hefty bill of war costs –– and for cracking a joke about the Pearl Harbor attack during a summit with Japan’s leader.
Here’s what to know on Day 21.
What are the main headlines?
- Energy strikes: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the country will heed Trump’s call not to repeat attacks on key Iranian energy sites like the South Pars field, part of the world’s largest natural gas reserve. Netanyahu said Israel acted alone in striking a facility linked to the gas field Wednesday. However, two US and Israeli sources familiar with the strike have contradicted Trump’s claim that the US “knew nothing” about it.
- Oil market: Tehran has retaliated with strikes on energy infrastructure in Israel and Qatar. The global oil benchmark hit $115 a barrel Thursday, and one expert said gas prices could remain high for at least several weeks.
- Strait of Hormuz: The United Nations’ maritime organization said it will start negotiating with countries to establish a humanitarian corridor to free around 20,000 seafarers stranded in the Gulf. The UN did not give a timeframe for when talks would begin, or whether Iran –– which has a chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz –– would cooperate. The United Kingdom has also sent military planners to work with the US to come up with a “viable collective plan” to reopen the vital waterway.
- Wartime funding: Trump is seeking $200 billion in new Pentagon funding, calling it a “small price to pay” to equip the military. His administration also bypassed Congress to expedite the sale of billions of dollars’ worth of weapons to the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, as Gulf allies take the brunt of Iran’s retaliation for US and Israeli military action.
- Pearl Harbor joke: When a reporter asked Trump why he didn’t tell allies like Japan about his intention to strike Iran, the president responded in part with a joke about the World War II attack on Pearl Harbor –– while sitting next to Japan’s prime minister in the Oval Office.
- Boots on the ground: Trump said he’s not deploying US troops, when asked about Reuters’ reporting that his administration is considering sending thousands to the Middle East. But he also added: “If I were, I certainly wouldn’t tell you, but I’m not putting troops.”
What’s happening on the ground?
- US aircraft hit: An F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at a US air base in the Middle East after it was struck by what is believed to be Iranian fire, sources told CNN. US Central Command said the pilot is in a stable condition.
- Strikes on the ground: Countries across the Middle East intercepted drones and missiles early Friday morning, including Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait. The attacks come as Muslims around the region celebrate the Eid al-Fitr festival, that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
- High casualties: More than 18,000 Iranian civilians have been injured since the latest conflict began, according to state media, citing the Iranian Red Crescent Society. Meanwhile in Lebanon, the death toll surpassed 1,000 on Thursday. Scores more have been killed around the region, including US service members and foreign nationals.
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