What we know on day 23 of the US and Israel’s war with Iran
By James Legge, CNN
(CNN) — Both the United States and Israel have threatened to step up their aerial onslaughts against Iran, while an Iranian missile hit a city in southern Israel, injuring dozens.
More countries have signaled a willingness to help safeguard maritime traffic in the critical Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively blocked for weeks.
Here are the latest developments:
What are the main headlines?
- Strike threat: US President Donald Trump threatened to “hit and obliterate” Iran’s power plants if Tehran doesn’t open the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for the world’s energy resources, within 48 hours. The threat marks an escalation in rhetoric from Trump, who’s previously dangled the option of hitting Iranian infrastructure but cautioned it would impair the country’s ability to rebuild. It’s also a tacit acknowledgement that the strait’s closure provides Iran significant leverage.
- Israel hit: The Israeli military said it failed to intercept a missile before it struck the central city of Dimona, injuring several people and destroying a small building in the home of the country’s nuclear program. Meanwhile in the south, officials declared a mass casualty event as missiles appeared to have pierced the defense array and hit Arad.
- US-UK base targeted: The UK denounced what it called “Iran’s reckless attacks” after missiles were fired toward the Indian Ocean military base of Diego Garcia. The joint US-UK base is about 3,800km (2,360 miles) from Iran and can accommodate long-range American bombers. The attempt has renewed questions about Tehran’s military capabilities and how far its missiles can reach.
What’s happening in Iran and Lebanon?
- Waves of Israeli strikes: The Israeli military says it has launched simultaneous “wide-scale” waves of strikes on Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon so far this weekend, hitting more than 200 targets. In Iran, the Israel Defense Forces said it struck dozens of compounds storing weapons and ballistic missiles. It also said it completed two waves of strikes in Beirut and additional areas in Lebanon, hitting “key Hezbollah command centers.”
- Rising toll: In Iran, more than 18,000 civilians have been injured and more than 1,330 people – including at least 200 children – have been killed since the start of the war three weeks ago, according to the latest figures from the Iranian Red Crescent and Iran’s UN ambassador. In Lebanon, more than 1,000 people have lost their lives, according to the country’s health ministry, and more than 1 million have been displaced.
- Crackdown: Iranian authorities have arrested 25 people for “spreading rumors, filming damages, and sending them to anti-revolutionary networks,” the state-affiliated Tasnim news agency reported. The arrests come days after Iran executed three men in connection with nationwide anti-regime protests that took place at the start of the year.
What’s the latest in the Strait of Hormuz?
- Protecting safe passage: The United Arab Emirates and Australia are the latest countries to express their willingness to contribute to efforts to ensure safe navigation of the Strait of Hormuz, joining a statement which now has 22 participating nations. It was not immediately clear what the efforts to secure the crucial waterway would look like.
- Blast reported: An unknown projectile caused an explosion “in close proximity” to a bulk carrier off the central northern coast of the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said early Sunday. “All crew are reported safe,” it added. Since the war began, Iran has hit several ships in the strait, from US-friendly nations.
- History repeats: Suggestions of US Navy ships escorting oil tankers through the strait bring to mind the so-called Tanker War of the late 1980s, which involved some of the same weapons – and problems – a US escort force would face today. It provides lessons in how, in war, things can go wrong quickly in unexpected ways – with deadly consequences.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.