Jewish volunteer ambulances set on fire outside London synagogue in apparent anti-Semitic attack

By Laura Sharman, Teele Rebane, Lex Harvey, Laila Shahrokhshahi, CNN

(CNN) — Several ambulances belonging to a Jewish volunteer rescue organization were set on fire outside a synagogue in London’s Golders Green neighborhood in the early hours of Monday, in an apparent anti-Semitic attack.

Security camera footage shared with CNN showed three masked individuals approach an ambulance belonging to Hatzola Northwest and set it on fire.

The timestamp on the video reads 1:36 a.m Monday morning and the location marked reads Machzikei Hadath, which matches the name of the adjacent synagogue.

Hatzola Northwest Chairman Shloimie Richman confirmed to CNN that four of the organization’s ambulances had been set alight, saying they were “deliberately targeted in an arson attack.”

“Obviously we have concerns that this is a direct attack on the Jewish community,” Richman told CNN.

Local resident Charlie Richards told CNN she has heard “multiple explosions since 2 a.m.” Video filmed by Richards showed a large orange explosion and smoke emanating into the sky.

Golders Green is home to many synagogues, schools and kosher restaurants and is known for its large Jewish and Orthodox Jewish community.

The London borough of Barnet, where Golders Green is located had the highest proportion of Jewish people in a Metropolitan area in England in 2021, according to census data from that year.

London’s fire services told CNN it was responding to an incident in the Golders Green neighborhood. The spokesperson could not confirm the cause of the incident at this stage, including whether an explosion had occurred.

Ross Adkin and Todd Symons contributed reporting

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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