Russia launches rare daytime drone barrage against Ukraine

By Tim Lister and Darya Tarasova-Markina

(CNN) — Russia launched one of its largest attacks on Ukraine in recent months, firing nearly 1,000 drones over the past 24 hours, according to the Ukrainian military.

More than 550 of those drones were launched at targets across the country in a rare and deadly daytime assault, the military said.

At least two people in the western Ukrainian oblast of Ivano-Frankivsk have been killed, the region’s governor Svitlana Onyshchuk said. Four others, including a 6-year-old, were injured. And in Vinnytsia, a 59-year-old man was killed while 11 others were injured, according to Mayor Serhiy Morgunov.

“This was one of the largest attacks over the course of the day,” with drones directed towards central and western Ukraine, Ukrainian air force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat said.

In Lviv, at least 17 people were wounded in the attack, the city’s mayor Andriy Sadoviy said.

The air force said at least 15 hits were identified and at least 541 drones were shot down or neutralized.

Meanwhile in Russia, a 55-year-old man was killed and 13 others injured in Ukrainian drone attacks in the Kursk region, according to Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Nina Subkhanberdina contributed to this report.