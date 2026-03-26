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What we know on Day 28 of the US and Israel’s war with Iran

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Published 9:30 PM

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

(CNN) — Citing ongoing peace talks, US President Donald Trump has for a second time extended his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz – or face its power plants being “obliterated.”

The status of the talks remains unclear, with both sides giving mixed signals. Iran has expressed deep distrust toward Washington, while Trump is growing frustrated with the pace of progress.

Meanwhile, thousands have been killed in the Middle East since the conflict began nearly four weeks ago, and the energy crisis is beginning to bite around the world.

Here’s what to know on Day 28.

What are the main headlines?

  • Deadline extended: Trump said the US will hold off on targeting Iranian energy sites another 10 days as “talks are ongoing” with Tehran. The pause on strikes had been set to expire Friday.
  • Fraught negotiations: Trump has insisted that it’s up to Iranian leaders to “get serious” and convince him to halt the war, saying he doesn’t care about making a deal. He voiced frustration with Tehran’s approach on Thursday, warning that time was running out for negotiations. Meanwhile, Iranian officials have said they are in “complete doubt” about Washington’s willingness to engage in ceasefire discussions.
  • Iran navy chief dead: Alireza Tangsiri, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps navy, has been killed, according to Israel’s defense minister. Tangsiri oversaw the near-total shutdown of shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, the US and Israel said. Iranian authorities have not commented on the claims of Tangsiri’s death.
  • Cascading effect of war: Countries around the world are feeling the fallout of the war, with several resorting to austerity measures. South Korea has declared an emergency economic response to the energy crisis; Japan has begun releasing oil from its state-owned reserves; and the Philippines has announced a state of emergency, with only about 40 to 45 days’ worth of petroleum supply left.
  • Markets spooked: Global markets have been rattled by the war, impacting not just stocks but also safe havens like bonds, gold and currencies – which have also dropped this month. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are each set for their worst month in a year.

What’s happening on the ground?

  • Ongoing fighting: Attacks are continuing across the region, with Israel carrying out a wave of strikes “in the heart of Tehran” early Friday, its military said. Kuwait also fended off “hostile missile and drone attacks” early Friday, warning civilians that the explosions they could hear were from air defense interceptions.
  • IDF warning: With multiple war fronts open, the Israel Defense Forces is under severe strain, the Israeli military’s chief of staff warned government ministers Wednesday, according to a source.
  • Nuclear plant: The head of the UN nuclear watchdog expressed “deep concern” Thursday over recent military strikes that “reportedly” took place near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant, warning that any damage to the operating facility could cause a “major radiological accident.”

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