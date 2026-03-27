Russian man jailed in London for assault on woman witnessed on video call by Barron Trump

By Sophie Tanno, CNN

(CNN) — A Russian man has been jailed for four years for assaulting a woman in a case in Britain that unexpectedly involved the US president’s son Barron Trump, who told UK police he’d witnessed the attack during a video call last year.

Matvei Rumiantsev, 22, was sentenced at London’s Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, after he was found guilty in January of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, British news agency PA Media reported.

He was also found guilty of perverting the court of justice, a charge related to a letter that Rumiantsev wrote to the woman from prison after the attack, requesting that she withdraw the allegations.

During the trial, Rumiantsev also admitted to being “jealous to some extent” over the woman’s friendship with Barron Trump, whom she had met on social media, claiming that he and the victim had had a dispute about it in 2024.

Trump, now aged 19, told UK police in an emergency call on January 18 last year: “I’m calling from the US, I just got a call from a girl… she’s getting beat up,” according to a transcript.

“This was happening about eight minutes ago. I just figured out how to, how to call someone. It’s really an emergency.”

Trump later told police that the video call with the woman had been “brief” but “prevalent.”

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the jurors that she believed Trump’s intervention had helped prevent Rumiantsev from killing her, according to British media.

Rumiantsev was found not guilty of one count of rape and intentional strangulation relating to the same incident when Trump had called British police on January 18, the court heard.

He was also found not guilty of another count of rape and assault alleged to have occurred in November 2024, according to PA Media.

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CNN’s Sana Noor Haq contributed to this report.