What we know on Day 30 of the war with Iran: Israel prepared for ‘multi-front war’ and more US troops arrive in the region
By James Legge, Issy Ronald, CNN
(CNN) — Israel’s military said it is prepared for a “multi-front war” after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels fired missiles into Israel, marking their entry into the conflict a month after it began.
And, adding to the military build-up in the Middle East, the USS Tripoli arrived in the region, carrying 3,500 US sailors and Marines.
Here’s the latest.
What are the main headlines?
- Israel “prepared”: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it is ready for a “multi-front” war in the wake of the Houthis firing two missiles towards southern Israel. Both were intercepted. “We’ve been fighting for the last two and a half years a multi-front war,” said an IDF spokesperson.
- Houthis enter war: The Houthi rebels – a Yemen-based, Iran-backed militia – waded into the expanding Middle East conflict, firing two missiles at Israel. The movement previously disrupted shipping lanes in the region, attacking vessels in the Red Sea in retaliation for Israel’s war in Gaza. Its involvement now raises the specter of further disruption for a global shipping industry already buffeted by Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
- US deployment: The USS Tripoli, carrying 3,500 sailors and Marines, has arrived in the Middle East, said US Central Command, as the Pentagon weighs its next steps. CNN reported earlier this month that a Marine Expeditionary Unit would be deployed to the region. Such units have traditionally been used for missions like large-scale evacuations and amphibious operations that require ship-to-shore movements, including raids and assaults.
- Strait latest: Iran has agreed to allow 20 ships under Pakistani flags to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Islamabad’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said in a post on X. Under the agreement, two ships will cross the strait daily, he added.
- Diplomatic efforts: Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkey’s foreign ministers are set to meet in Pakistan on Sunday for four-way talks. The regional powers are seeking a way to de-escalate this war, which threatens their own energy security and borders.
What’s happening on the ground?
- Tehran hit: Iranian state-affiliated media is reporting heavy bombardment across Tehran, including in civilian areas, saying explosions hit multiple parts of the capital on Saturday evening. Parchin – a site linked to military activity – was reportedly among areas targeted.
- Campus threat: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it will target American- and Israeli-affiliated universities in the region in retaliation for recent attacks on Iranian higher-education centers. The IRGC said the institutions are now considered “legitimate targets until two universities are struck.”
- Health workers killed: Nine paramedics were killed and seven wounded in five separate attacks in southern Lebanon on Saturday, the World Health Organization said, marking one of the deadliest days for medical workers this month.
- Fire and sirens in the Gulf: Nations in the Gulf were again under air-raid sirens early Sunday. Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior urged citizens to take shelter and “remain calm” as it sounded its alarm. Kuwait News Agency reported that the Ministry of Defense was responding to what it described as “hostile missile and drone attacks.” Authorities were battling a massive blaze at Kuwait International Airport after a drone attack hit fuel tanks there, the Kuwaiti army said.
- Israel attacked: Israel’s military said it was working to intercept missiles launched from Iran. Earlier, falling debris from a missile interception injured 11 people and damaged several buildings in Eshtaol, central Israel, according to the country’s national emergency service.
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