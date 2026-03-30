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Trump ramps up threats, oil tanker struck: What we know on Day 32 of the US and Israel’s war with Iran

<i>Rami Shlush/Reuters via CNN Newsource</i><br/>A blaze after Israel's Fire and Rescue Service said that an industrial building and a fuel tanker at Israel's Oil Refineries were hit by debris from an intercepted Iranian missile
<i>Rami Shlush/Reuters via CNN Newsource</i><br/>A blaze after Israel's Fire and Rescue Service said that an industrial building and a fuel tanker at Israel's Oil Refineries were hit by debris from an intercepted Iranian missile
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Published 8:37 PM

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

(CNN) — US President Donald Trump has renewed his ultimatum, threatening to blow up Iran’s oil facilities if it does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz – after pushing back his deadline twice in the past two weeks.

Washington claims talks with Tehran are still ongoing but has offered little detail on who they are communicating with, while Iran sends contradictory messages.

Here’s what to know on Day 32.

What are the main headlines?

  • Trump’s threat: Trump reiterated his threat to “obliterate” Iran’s electric plants and oil wells if it does not agree to a deal to end the war. When asked about this threat, the White House press secretary said the US military will always follow the law. Attacking civilian infrastructure could be a war crime, experts warn.
  • Washington comments: The White House press secretary said US talks with Iran were “going well,” and that Iranian officials now at the negotiating table appear more reasonable than the regime’s previous leader. She added that US troops are being sent to the Middle East to give Trump “maximum optionality” while officials pursue a diplomatic solution.
  • Iran’s response: In a stark contrast in tone, an Iranian official earlier lambasted the US’ list of demands as “largely excessive, unrealistic, and unreasonable.”
  • Strait of Hormuz: The White House heralded the movement of some tankers in the strait as a sign of diplomacy, shortly before Iran approved a plan to impose tolls on ships passing through the critical waterway.
  • Energy costs: Oil prices rose Monday, with US crude oil settling above $100 per barrel for the first time since July 2022.

What’s happening on the ground?

  • Oil tanker struck: A Kuwaiti oil tanker anchored in Dubai was hit in what appears to be an Iranian drone attack, Kuwait’s state news agency KUNA reported on Tuesday. No casualties were reported and the fire was extinguished. The tanker was fully loaded, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, warning of the possibility of an oil spill into the surrounding waters.
  • Peacekeepers killed: France called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council after two Indonesian UN peacekeepers were killed in southern Lebanon on Monday. It was the second fatal incident involving UN peacekeeping personnel since the weekend. The UN mission in Lebanon said it has launched an investigation to determine what happened, and did not attribute blame to any party. Israel said it is reviewing the incident to determine whether the deaths were caused by its military, or by Hezbollah, the Iran-backed group in Lebanon.
  • Orphanage hit: At least two people were killed in a US-Israeli strike on an orphanage in Iran, state media reported. It was a newly-built charity complex in the city of Fardis, west of Tehran.
  • Lebanon soldier: An Israeli attack on a Lebanese army checkpoint killed one Lebanese soldier and wounded five others on Monday, according to the country’s army. In response, Israel’s military said its troops were operating in an area “from which launches were identified earlier in the day.”

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