Four people killed in second school shooting in Turkey in two days

By Gul Tuysuz, CNN

(CNN) — Four people have been killed and 20 others injured after a student opened fire at a middle school in central Turkey on Wednesday, a local governor has said, the second school shooting in the country in two days.

Four of the injured are under going surgery, according to Kahramanmaraş Governor Mukerrem Unluer.

One of the killed was a teacher at the school according to Unluer.

The shooter shot himself after the incident, Unluer told reporters at the scene of the school shooting.

This is the second school shooting in Turkey in as many days. On Tuesday a former student opened fire on his old school injuring 16 people before killing himself. Before the the latest round of attacks, it was rare to see school shootings in Turkey.

The Turkish Justice Ministry has announced a broadcast ban on covering the shooting for “the sake of the integrity of the investigation.”

Seven prosecutors have been assigned to the ongoing investigation, Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said in a statement on X.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

The-CNN-Wire

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