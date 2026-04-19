A Chinese android just ran a half-marathon faster than any human ever

By Chris Lau and Beijing Bureau, CNN

Beijing (CNN) — They were trailing behind their human rivals a year ago. But on Sunday, an android outpaced the entire field to run a half-marathon faster than even the quickest human.

Lightning, a running robot developed by Chinese smartphone maker Honor, finished the 21-kilometer run in Beijing in a stunning 50 minutes and 26 seconds, beating the human world record by more than six minutes.

The human record – of 57 minutes and 20 seconds – is held by Ugandan runner Jacob Kiplimo, according to World Athletics.

Swinging its short forearms for balance, the bright-red humanoid, standing 169cm tall, showed no sign of having to slow down as it dashed past the finish line.

The remarkable feat represents a big stride for China in its technological rivalry with the US, which has thus far boasted more sophisticated humanoid models.

China’s robot industry has accelerated since 2015, when the government listed robotics as one of 10 key sectors in a blueprint for upgrading Chinese industries and shedding its reputation as the world’s cheap-labor factory.

In a 2023 policy document, officials identified humanoid robotics as a “new frontier in technological competition,” setting a 2025 target for mass production and secure supply chains for core components. That focus was carried over into China’s economic plan for the next five years.

Such ambitions have led to a boom in robot sporting events across China over the past year.

Last year, Beijing hosted the world’s first Humanoid Robot Games, which put machines through their paces in soccer, boxing, martial arts and other sports.

And at China’s annual televised new-year extravaganza a few months ago, robots donning kung-fu outfits delighted and amazed viewers with their martial arts choreography.

More than 100 teams took part this year’s humanoid half-marathon – nearly five times as many as last year, when the contest debuted, but delivered mainly disappointing performances.

Zhao Haijie and Wang Qiaoxia won the men’s and women’s race in the human category on Sunday, respectively, both requiring more than an hour.

Lightning also outran the previous champion robot, by almost two hours.

Its autonomous navigation and burst power “proved key to winning the race,” the half-marathon organizer wrote on social media.

The-CNN-Wire

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