At least one killed in shooting at ​Mexico’s Teotihuacan ​pyramids, says security cabinet

By Michael Rios, Mauricio Torres, CNN

(CNN) — A shooting at Mexico’s Teotihuacán pyramids has left at least one person dead and several people injured, Mexico’s security cabinet said Monday.

At least six people were injured – four by firearm and two by falling – and are receiving medical attention, the State of Mexico said.

According to preliminary information, a man fired shots at the popular archaeological site, killing a Canadian woman, before taking his own life, the cabinet said on X.

CNN has reached out to the Canadian Foreign Ministry for comment.

Authorities say they have seized a firearm, a bladed weapon and live cartridges at the site.

Videos on social media show people fleeing the area after gunfire was heard around Teotihuacán’s Pyramid of the Moon.

Teotihuacán is a major archaeological site and tourist destination in the State of Mexico, about 30 miles northeast from Mexico City.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum says authorities from federal, state and local agencies are responding to the matter.

“What happened today in Teotihuacán deeply hurts us. I express my most sincere solidarity with the people affected and their families. We are in contact with the Canadian embassy,” she said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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