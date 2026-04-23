Prince Louis birthday photo released to mark the young royal turning 8

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Britain’s Prince Louis celebrated his eighth birthday on Thursday, with the royal family keeping up the tradition of releasing a photo to mark the occasion.

The image, posted on the social media accounts of his parents William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, shows a smiling Louis wearing a blue quarter zip with his arms folded.

“Happy birthday, Louis! 8 today!” reads the caption.

The Waleses release a new photo of each of their three children to celebrate their birthdays.

Louis is the youngest of the trio and is fourth in line to the British throne.

This year’s edition was taken by photographer Matt Porteous during a family holiday in Cornwall, southwest England, according to PA Media news agency.

Last year’s photo showed that Louis was missing his two front teeth, but his adult teeth have now come through.

In his seventh birthday photo, Louis was dressed in jeans and a green V-neck jumper over a check shirt, while his sixth birthday was marked by an image of him lying on his front on some grass with his arms crossed in front of him.

Louis is known for his cheeky and playful nature. He has drawn attention during public events, such as Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022, when cameras caught him acting out.

The then 4-year-old Prince Louis stole the show during the jubilee pageant, displaying some elaborate facial expressions, which ensured he quickly went viral.

The-CNN-Wire

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