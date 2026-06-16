Britain’s Prince George will enroll at Eton, the elite $80,000 school his father attended

By Jack Guy and Max Foster, CNN

(CNN) — Britain’s Prince George is set to attend elite UK school Eton College, following in the footsteps of his father, William, the Prince of Wales and a long list of the country’s former prime ministers.

Prince George will attend Eton College from September, Kensington Palace confirmed in a statement to CNN on Tuesday.

Eton College, located in the English county of Berkshire, educates boys aged 13 to 18 and accepts around 270 students per academic year.

It is one of Britain’s most prestigious fee-paying schools, with a notable list of alumni that includes celebrities and 20 of the country’s 58 prime ministers.

Among their number are former Conservative prime ministers Boris Johnson, who led the UK from 2019 to 2022, and David Cameron, who was in office from 2010 to 2016.

Other famous Old Etonians include actors Eddie Redmayne and Tom Hiddleston.

The school fee for the current 2025/26 year at Eton, which is located in Windsor, just west of London, is £63,298.80 (about $84,900).

Full boarding is the only option for students, meaning that they study and sleep within the school grounds.

This means that George, 12, will be living just 3.5 miles from the family home, Forest Lodge, in Windsor Great Park.

George is the oldest of the Wales’ three children and is second in line to the British throne. He will turn 13 in July before starting at Eton College in September.

His father Prince William attended the school from 1995, and his uncle Prince Harry did so from 1998.

The-CNN-Wire

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