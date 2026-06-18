Tracking the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, in live maps and charts

By Lou Robinson, Byron Manley, CNN

(CNN) — The US-Iran agreement signed on June 17 promises that commercial traffic in the Strait of Hormuz “will immediately start.”

At least seven vessels were able to travel through the strait on Thursday, according to data from Marine Traffic.

CNN is tracking the strait’s reopening and its traffic volumes in live maps and charts.

Reopening the Strait of Hormuz — which Tehran effectively closed during the conflict — is a key part of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the United States and Iran. Before the war, around 20% of global oil production flowed through the waterway.

Under the MOU, the United States has until July 19 to fully lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports. Iran is expected to make its “best efforts” to restore traffic to pre-war levels over that same period.

Left unaddressed in the agreement is whether Iran will ultimately retain control over the strait. Ships will be able to travel toll-free for “60 days only” while Iran and its Gulf neighbors work out a new arrangement for the strait — meaning Iran could be allowed to impose fees.

The-CNN-Wire

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—CNN’s Oliver Sherwood and Zachary B. Wolf contributed to this report.