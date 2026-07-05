Russia attacks Ukrainian capital Kyiv with ballistic missiles on eve of critical NATO summit

By Victoria Butenko, Max Saltman, CNN

(CNN) — Ukraine’s capital Kyiv came under attack by Russian ballistic missiles early Monday morning, the country’s air force said, on the eve of a critical NATO summit in Turkey that US President Donald Trump plans to attend.

Explosions have been heard across the city center in the early hours, as the combined attack, also involving drones and cruise missiles, continues. At least three people were wounded, and at least two districts in the city reported fires or damage from debris, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said in a statement on Telegram.

People remain trapped in a multi-story residential building that was badly damaged in Podilskyi district, Klitschko said.

Shortly before the explosions, air raid sirens were activated throughout the city.

The attack came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Sunday that ⁠that ‌intelligence ⁠indicated Russia was “preparing a new massive strike.”

Last Thursday, Russia launched a ferocious attack on Kyiv that killed at least 30 people, in what was the third deadliest assault on the Ukrainian capital since the start of the war.

Russia’s war in Ukraine will form the backdrop to the upcoming NATO summit, which starts on Tuesday in Ankara.

Russian forces have stepped up efforts to take more of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region – a key objective for the Kremlin, and Ukraine’s cities face near-nightly attacks from Moscow’s drones and missiles. Ukraine has also stepped up missile and drone attacks against key infrastructure deep in Russian territory in recent weeks, including oil refineries, ports and military factories.

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Trump on a July 4 call lasting nearly 90 minutes, in which the US leader again offered to help end the Ukraine war, according to Russia’s foreign ministry.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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