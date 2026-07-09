Mexico to file complaints in US over ICE-related deaths of 17 Mexicans

By Uriel Blanco, CNN

(CNN) — Mexico is seeking a criminal investigation in the United States related to the deaths of 17 Mexicans in immigration operations during President Donald Trump’s second term.

“We are going to move beyond the diplomatic realm and go directly to the US prosecutors’ offices to file complaints about these events, requesting a criminal investigation into what happened,” Mexican Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco announced Thursday.

Of the 17 Mexican immigrants who have died, 14 were in ICE custody and three died in operations carried out by the agency, according to Velasco.

Mexico will also send cease and desist letters to the private companies that manage US detention centers where the deaths of Mexicans have been recorded. The letters are “a legal mechanism … through which a civil action is initiated,” Velasco said.

The US Department of Homeland Security said in a statement to CNN that all immigrant detainees receive full due process and proper care, and that ICE officers are “trained to use the minimum amount of force necessary.” CNN has also reached out to the US Department of Justice for comment on Mexico’s plans.

Today’s announcement marks a new tactic for the Mexican government, which has already issued 11 diplomatic notes of protest to the US over the deaths. The US has so far responded by saying investigations are underway, according to Velasco.

‘We cannot turn a blind eye’

Immigrant Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was the latest Mexican to have died in a case related to immigration enforcement. The 52-year-old was fatally shot by an ICE officer on Tuesday during a traffic stop. US authorities say he resisted arrest and tried to run over the officer, who shot him “in self-defense.”

Salgado Araujo’s relatives have described him as a hard-working man who had lived in the US for nearly 35 years. They said he became frightened when he saw unmarked vehicles following him.

Two days after his death, Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday said her government had decided to escalate the matter following what her government considers to be “homicides” and “violations of human rights.”

“We cannot turn a blind eye to the Mexicans who have died in ICE operations or who were detained in these detention centers operated by private companies contracted by ICE,” she declared.

Mexico will also appeal to international authorities, with plans to submit requests to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and the UN human rights chief, according to Velasco.

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CNN’s Dalia Faheid, Chris Boyette, Karina Tsui, Caroll Alvarado, Verónica Calderón and Michael Rios contributed to this report.