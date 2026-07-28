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Tracking the impact of the Japan earthquake in maps and charts

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Published 12:31 PM

By Koko Nakajima, Alex Leeds Matthews, Renée Rigdon, Matt Stiles, CNN

(CNN) — A powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Japan’s southern Kumamoto prefecture on Tuesday, causing damage to buildings, killing several and injuring dozens in one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world.

The earthquake was recorded on Kyushu, the southwesternmost of Japan’s four main islands, about 550 miles from Tokyo, the capital city. The area is still reeling from a disastrous set of quakes in 2016 that killed hundreds, injured thousands and caused widespread devastation to the economy and infrastructure, including the famous Kumamoto Castle landmark.

CNN is tracking the impact in maps and charts.

The incident is among more than 200 “significant” quakes in Japan since 2000, and its estimated magnitude would place it on the higher end of that scale, according to the US Geological Survey.

Quakes such as Tuesday’s in Japan are measured on a magnitude scale. This one, with its 6.8 magnitude, would be considered “strong” and carry the potential for damage.

At least six additional quakes been recorded in the region since the larger incident, with magnitudes ranging from 4.4 to 5.6, according to USGS.

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— CNN’s Hanako Montgomery contributed to this report.

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