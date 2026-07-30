World-renowned climber Nirmal Purja among 10 feared missing following avalanche in Pakistan

By Ross Adkin, Xiaoqian Lin, CNN

(CNN) — World-renowned climber Nirmal Purja is feared missing following an avalanche on Broad Peak in Pakistan, the Alpine Club of Pakistan said in a statement.

The Nepal-born climber made history in 2019, climbing all of the world’s 14 peaks over 8,000 meters in just over six months.

The Alpine Club said it “has received deeply concerning reports of an avalanche that struck a team of climbers on Broad Peak” around midday Thursday.

Broad Peak, in the Karakoram mountain range, is 8,047m high.

According to initial reports, the expedition was made up of 10 climbers, including nationals from Pakistan, Oman, China and the US, the statement said.

“The entire team has reportedly been out of communication since the avalanche,” the statement said.

The Alpine Club was “in constant contact with the highest government authorities and all relevant agencies to facilitate an immediate search and rescue operation”.

“Every possible effort is being made to ensure that helicopter support and all available rescue resources are mobilized at the earliest opportunity, subject to weather and operational conditions.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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