At least 3 dead in explosion at Moscow restaurant

By Anna Chernova, Alessandra Freitas, CNN

(CNN) — At least three people were killed and 15 others injured following an explosion near the Balzi Rossi restaurant in central Moscow on Saturday, according to Russian state news agency TASS, which cited the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known, but the explosion happened at around 8:10 p.m. local time (1.10 p.m. ET) near an outdoor terrace at Building 1 on Kudrinskaya Square, the ministry said.

At the time of the blast, the restaurant was closed to the public for a private banquet, according to its website.

An investigative task force and emergency personnel were at work at the scene.

The explosion occurred at the Kudrinskaya Square Building, one of Moscow’s famous “Seven Sisters,” a group of Stalinist skyscrapers built in the 1950s. The residential landmark sits along the Garden Ring in Moscow’s central Presnensky district.

The Balzi Rossi restaurant is located at the base of the tower. Balzi Rossi chef Carmine Alfieri thanked people for their support following the blast. Alfieri said the staff were safe and described what happened as “a minor issue.”

“We’re all fine, and our restaurant and kitchen are in perfect condition; there was just a minor issue at the restaurant entrance,” Alfieri said on Instagram without elaborating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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