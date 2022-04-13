

cdrin // Shutterstock

How alcohol-related deaths have changed in every state over the past two decades

Over the last 20 years, a disturbing trend emerged: All 50 states have seen a significant increase in alcohol-related deaths. Only Washington D.C. saw a decrease in death rates.

Besides more obvious alcohol-related deaths like alcohol poisoning or drunk-driving accidents, prolonged heavy alcohol use can cause a range of health problems, which can lead to death. Liver cirrhosis, which develops over years, is a common condition among those who drink heavily. Excessive drinking causes damage to the liver, which causes a buildup of scar tissue, rather than living tissue, in the organ. The effects of cirrhosis are largely irreversible and can lead to liver failure and death.

Alcohol use can also raise the risk of developing cancer. The most common alcohol-related cancers are throat and mouth, liver, esophagus, breast, colon, and rectum. When the body breaks down alcohol, it becomes a chemical called acetaldehyde. This chemical can damage DNA, which can lead to cells growing out of control, resulting in the creation of a tumor. Some alcoholic drinks may also contain carcinogens like asbestos fibers, hydrocarbons, and nitrosamines.

To slow the increasing number of deaths, the CDC created a state funding program to build public health infrastructures aimed at preventing excessive alcohol use. The CDC also partnered with health care networks to improve alcohol screenings and interventions.

To determine how alcohol-related deaths have changed in every state over 20 years, Zinnia Health examined data between 2000 and 2020 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC considers alcohol-induced deaths as any reported deaths caused by alcohol use—whether dependent or non-dependent—and accidental alcohol poisonings. For every state, 2020 statistics are provided, including the number of alcohol-related deaths, how this figure compares per 100,000 people, the state population that year according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and the 20-year percent change for all three of these statistics.



Peter Kim // Shutterstock

Alabama

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 569 deaths (up 139.1% from 2000)

– 11.6 deaths per 100,000 people (up 114.8% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 4,921,532 (up 10.7% from 2000)



Dean Drobot // Shutterstock

Alaska

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 242 deaths (up 137.3% from 2000)

– 33.1 deaths per 100,000 people (up 103.1% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 731,158 (up 16.6% from 2000)



Pressmaster // Shutterstock

Arizona

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 1,578 deaths (up 234.3% from 2000)

– 21.3 deaths per 100,000 people (up 131.5% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 7,421,401 (up 44.6% from 2000)



gabriel12 // Shutterstock

Arkansas

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 382 deaths (up 238.1% from 2000)

– 12.6 deaths per 100,000 people (up 200.0% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 3,030,522 (up 13.4% from 2000)



TonelsonProductions // Shutterstock

California

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 6,193 deaths (up 81.8% from 2000)

– 15.7 deaths per 100,000 people (up 55.4% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 39,368,078 (up 16.2% from 2000)



Jim Lambert // Shutterstock

Colorado

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 1,568 deaths (up 251.6% from 2000)

– 27.0 deaths per 100,000 people (up 159.6% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 5,807,719 (up 35.0% from 2000)



Stuart Monk // Shutterstock

Connecticut

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 552 deaths (up 183.1% from 2000)

– 15.5 deaths per 100,000 people (up 171.9% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 3,557,006 (up 4.4% from 2000)



Salivanchuk Semen // Shutterstock

Delaware

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 133 deaths (up 160.8% from 2000)

– 13.5 deaths per 100,000 people (up 107.7% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 986,809 (up 25.9% from 2000)



Jose Luis Stephens // Shutterstock

Florida

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 3,419 deaths (up 155.0% from 2000)

– 15.7 deaths per 100,000 people (up 86.9% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 21,733,312 (up 36.0% from 2000)



Billy F Blume Jr // Shutterstock

Georgia

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 1,186 deaths (up 142.5% from 2000)

– 11.1 deaths per 100,000 people (up 85.0% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 10,710,017 (up 30.8% from 2000)



Theodore Trimmer // Shutterstock

Hawaii

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 131 deaths (up 244.7% from 2000)

– 9.3 deaths per 100,000 people (up 200.0% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 1,407,006 (up 16.1% from 2000)



George Rudy // Shutterstock

Idaho

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 349 deaths (up 232.4% from 2000)

– 19.1 deaths per 100,000 people (up 135.8% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 1,826,913 (up 41.2% from 2000)



Saejun Ahn // Shutterstock

Illinois

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 1,543 deaths (up 174.1% from 2000)

– 12.3 deaths per 100,000 people (up 173.3% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 12,587,530 (up 1.4% from 2000)



Chris Owens // Shutterstock

Indiana

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 1,027 deaths (up 196.0% from 2000)

– 15.2 deaths per 100,000 people (up 166.7% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 6,754,953 (up 11.1% from 2000)



Chris Owens // Shutterstock

Iowa

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 524 deaths (up 288.1% from 2000)

– 16.6 deaths per 100,000 people (up 260.9% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 3,163,561 (up 8.1% from 2000)



Ara Aire // Shutterstock

Kansas

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 489 deaths (up 256.9% from 2000)

– 16.8 deaths per 100,000 people (up 229.4% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 2,913,805 (up 8.4% from 2000)



Africa Studio // Shutterstock

Kentucky

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 738 deaths (up 180.6% from 2000)

– 16.5 deaths per 100,000 people (up 153.8% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 4,477,251 (up 10.8% from 2000)



AevanStock // Shutterstock

Louisiana

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 443 deaths (up 98.7% from 2000)

– 9.5 deaths per 100,000 people (up 90.0% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 4,645,318 (up 3.9% from 2000)



Alexey Andr Tkachenko // Shutterstock

Maine

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 286 deaths (up 194.8% from 2000)

– 21.2 deaths per 100,000 people (up 178.9% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 1,350,141 (up 5.9% from 2000)



Salivanchuk Semen // Shutterstock

Maryland

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 600 deaths (up 104.1% from 2000)

– 9.9 deaths per 100,000 people (up 76.8% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 6,055,802 (up 14.3% from 2000)



QualityHD // Shutterstock

Massachusetts

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 1,006 deaths (up 195.0% from 2000)

– 14.6 deaths per 100,000 people (up 170.4% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 6,893,574 (up 8.6% from 2000)



VisualArtStudio // Shutterstock

Michigan

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 1,610 deaths (up 137.1% from 2000)

– 16.2 deaths per 100,000 people (up 138.2% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 9,966,555 (up 0.3% from 2000)



Sam Wagner // Shutterstock

Minnesota

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 1,065 deaths (up 232.8% from 2000)

– 18.8 deaths per 100,000 people (up 189.2% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 5,657,342 (up 15.0% from 2000)



jmanaugh3 // Shutterstock

Mississippi

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 395 deaths (up 135.1% from 2000)

– 13.3 deaths per 100,000 people (up 125.4% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 2,966,786 (up 4.3% from 2000)



APN Photography // Shutterstock

Missouri

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 791 deaths (up 141.2% from 2000)

– 12.9 deaths per 100,000 people (up 118.6% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 6,151,548 (up 9.9% from 2000)



melissamn // Shutterstock

Montana

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 299 deaths (up 273.8% from 2000)

– 27.7 deaths per 100,000 people (up 211.2% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 1,080,577 (up 19.8% from 2000)



thanosquest // Shutterstock

Nebraska

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 383 deaths (up 447.1% from 2000)

– 19.8 deaths per 100,000 people (up 382.9% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 1,937,552 (up 13.2% from 2000)



Marcel Kriegl // Shutterstock

Nevada

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 714 deaths (up 229.0% from 2000)

– 22.8 deaths per 100,000 people (up 109.2% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 3,138,259 (up 57.0% from 2000)



Kondor83 // Shutterstock

New Hampshire

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 226 deaths (up 148.4% from 2000)

– 16.5 deaths per 100,000 people (up 123.0% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 1,366,275 (up 10.6% from 2000)



Hector Rivera // Shutterstock

New Jersey

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 861 deaths (up 68.8% from 2000)

– 9.7 deaths per 100,000 people (up 59.0% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 8,882,371 (up 5.6% from 2000)



TFoxFoto // Shutterstock

New Mexico

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 925 deaths (up 170.5% from 2000)

– 43.9 deaths per 100,000 people (up 133.5% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 2,106,319 (up 15.8% from 2000)



Cabeca de Marmore // Shutterstock

New York

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 1,883 deaths (up 62.5% from 2000)

– 9.7 deaths per 100,000 people (up 59.0% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 19,336,776 (up 1.9% from 2000)



mavo // Shutterstock

North Carolina

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 1,392 deaths (up 100.3% from 2000)

– 13.1 deaths per 100,000 people (up 52.3% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 10,600,823 (up 31.7% from 2000)



Thitinun Lerdkijsakul // Shutterstock

North Dakota

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 178 deaths (up 263.3% from 2000)

– 23.3 deaths per 100,000 people (up 206.6% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 765,309 (up 19.2% from 2000)



bogdanhoda // Shutterstock

Ohio

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 1,599 deaths (up 173.3% from 2000)

– 13.7 deaths per 100,000 people (up 163.5% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 11,693,217 (up 3.0% from 2000)



Wirestock Creators // Shutterstock

Oklahoma

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 737 deaths (up 216.3% from 2000)

– 18.5 deaths per 100,000 people (up 172.1% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 3,980,783 (up 15.4% from 2000)



Chris Owens // Shutterstock

Oregon

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 1,134 deaths (up 263.5% from 2000)

– 26.7 deaths per 100,000 people (up 193.4% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 4,241,507 (up 24.0% from 2000)



Tim Roberts Photography // Shutterstock

Pennsylvania

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 1,272 deaths (up 170.1% from 2000)

– 10.0 deaths per 100,000 people (up 163.2% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 12,783,254 (up 4.1% from 2000)



D Guest Smith // Shutterstock

Rhode Island

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 205 deaths (up 166.2% from 2000)

– 19.4 deaths per 100,000 people (up 165.8% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 1,057,125 (up 0.8% from 2000)



J.D.S // Shutterstock

South Carolina

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 878 deaths (up 90.5% from 2000)

– 16.8 deaths per 100,000 people (up 46.1% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 5,218,040 (up 30.1% from 2000)



Paul R. Jones // Shutterstock

South Dakota

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 271 deaths (up 292.8% from 2000)

– 30.4 deaths per 100,000 people (up 234.1% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 892,717 (up 18.3% from 2000)



f11photo // Shutterstock

Tennessee

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 1,250 deaths (up 221.3% from 2000)

– 18.2 deaths per 100,000 people (up 167.6% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 6,886,834 (up 21.0% from 2000)



Victor Jiang // Shutterstock

Texas

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 3,298 deaths (up 176.9% from 2000)

– 11.2 deaths per 100,000 people (up 96.5% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 29,360,759 (up 40.8% from 2000)



Working Title Productions // Shutterstock

Utah

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 414 deaths (up 266.4% from 2000)

– 12.7 deaths per 100,000 people (up 149.0% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 3,249,879 (up 45.5% from 2000)



Anton Bannov // Shutterstock

Vermont

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 126 deaths (up 231.6% from 2000)

– 20.2 deaths per 100,000 people (up 225.8% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 623,347 (up 2.4% from 2000)



View Apart // Shutterstock

Virginia

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 996 deaths (up 178.2% from 2000)

– 11.6 deaths per 100,000 people (up 127.5% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 8,590,563 (up 21.4% from 2000)



Colleen Michaels // Shutterstock

Washington

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 1,506 deaths (up 187.4% from 2000)

– 19.6 deaths per 100,000 people (up 120.2% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 7,693,612 (up 30.5% from 2000)



bogdanhoda // Shutterstock

Washington D.C.

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 87 deaths (down 23.0% from 2000)

– 12.2 deaths per 100,000 people (down 38.4% from 2000)



wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

West Virginia

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 304 deaths (up 108.2% from 2000)

– 17.0 deaths per 100,000 people (up 109.9% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 1,784,787 (down 1.3% from 2000)



tristan tan // Shutterstock

Wisconsin

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 1,077 deaths (up 172.7% from 2000)

– 18.5 deaths per 100,000 people (up 150.0% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 5,832,655 (up 8.7% from 2000)



PrimePhoto // Shutterstock

Wyoming

2020 alcohol-related death stats:

– 227 deaths (up 254.7% from 2000)

– 39.0 deaths per 100,000 people (up 200.0% from 2000)

– 2020 state population: 582,328 (up 17.9% from 2000)

This story originally appeared on Zinnia Health

and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.