As touchscreens everywhere prompt for tips, consumers feel fatigue—and frustration

Suffering from tipping fatigue? You’re not alone, according to a recent Experian survey of over a thousand consumers.

Experian found that while consumers by and large continue to tip when they’re prompted electronically, such as through an app or touchscreen register, there are circumstances where they won’t tip at all. In addition, some consumers say financial constraints are preventing them from tipping more than they would like, compared with the same time last year.

As we rely less on cash, tip asks become more impersonal

Tipping is part of U.S. culture, with its history in everyday transactions going back to at least the 19th century. It’s also much more widespread than in other nations, to the consternation of many foreign tourists visiting the States.

Experian’s survey didn’t look at “traditional” tipping behavior involving cash transactions, usually reserved for sit-down restaurants, hotel staff and holidays. Instead, it took a close look at the rise of digital tipping—a relatively recent trend in which a customer is prompted during a transaction with a screen or digital pad at the point of sale.



Tipping is seemingly everywhere your card is accepted

Point-of-sale tipping began about 10 years ago, as mobile payment tech companies began to harness the power of both mobile payments and provide credit card processing technology to small- and mid-sized businesses, like coffee shops, food trucks and street vendors. As the technology spread, so did the number of industries using it—including its tipping function.

Two-thirds of those surveyed said they’ve been asked for a tip via touchscreen when they paid for their takeout or to-go order—more than any other electronic transaction. That could be a function of food orders being more commonplace than other transactions, but still significant as tipping used to be nonexistent on many transactions aside from a visibly placed tip jar a few years ago.

In Experian’s survey, choices of traditional places where consumers encountered tip prompts—such as coffee shops, rideshares and pizza parlors—were not expected to cover all situations. For that reason, survey takers had the option to add their own observations.

Some of the more surprising transactions where consumers surveyed said they were prompted for a digital tip included:

Piercing/tattoo shop

Political donation

Convenience store

Massage therapist

Ice cream shop

Baseball game

Liquor store

Beauty salon/barber shop/hair stylist

Gas station

Dog groomer

Smoke shop

Car wash



Tipping pushback most evident at the checkout register

Bar chart showing whether people declined tipping or tipped less than prompted.

Has there been a reaction to the seeming ubiquity of tipping? Judging by some recent headlines, the backlash appears to be on. An opinion column published by The Guardian in August, for example, put it bluntly: “There is now almost no payment transaction in the U.S. that doesn’t involve a prompt for a tip.”

However, those who traditionally receive tips, such as hotel workers and waitstaff, appear to be spared most of the wrath from consumers.

Similarly, most consumers will consider tipping, provided that it’s for a service where tipping had existed long before apps and customer-facing registers became the norm.



The service industry, guilt and inflation complicate tipping

Bar chart that shows whether someone felt a tip was deserved.

Tips are an essential part of an overall wage for many service workers, particularly those workers where service minimum wages are below that of a state-mandated minimum wage in many states. Many respondents said they are aware that tipping is important for workers who rely on tips to make a living.

Nonetheless, there’s some polarization among the overall population about tipping, even if it isn’t along the lines of age, household income or gender. Some proudly tip generously, while others indicate that they shouldn’t be subsidizing an owner’s payroll with a tip, particularly for point-of-service transactions.

Many consumers in the survey acknowledged feeling the pinch, due to inflation or being unemployed, and feel increasingly conflicted between their own personal finances and those of the workers when it comes to tipping. And still other respondents feel pressure to tip, either because it is expected or because of impersonal prompts provided by digital systems.

Methodology

Experian surveyed 1,146 adults with a debit card about their views on tipping. Survey conducted September 17-18, 2023. The sample was collected using a third-party company and was not from Experian’s consumer credit database.

This story was produced by Experian and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.