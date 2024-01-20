

The 11 best electric vehicles for the entire family, according to Edmunds

light blue chevy bolt parked in front of house

The best family electric cars are safe and comfortable, with roomy seating and plenty of cargo space. They’re also affordable to drive and maintain. Here’s Edmunds’ list of the 11 best electric family cars as rated using Edmunds’ EV Testing and Range Consumption data, which measures comfort, technology, storage, efficiency, value, and more.

Most of these best family EVs have 5-star overall safety ratings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) or are Top Safety Picks from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). Each provides advanced driver aids, including automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring. ﻿The list is ordered by the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP), including the destination fee.



Chevrolet

1 & 2. Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV

light blue chevy bolt driving

The Bolt EV and slightly larger Bolt EUV are by far the most affordable family electric cars on the list and two of the most affordable EVs you can buy. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t competitive. The Bolt siblings have high Edmunds ratings and the Bolt EV is the Edmunds Top Rated Electric Car for 2023. The Bolt EUV is the slightly larger version, but both Bolts provide ample comfort and offer lots of standard and optional features. They are also easy to drive and provide enough driving range for most families.

Their cargo areas aren’t the biggest, but thanks to their hatchback body styles, you can fit a lot with the rear seats folded down. If you have child seats, go for the larger Bolt EUV. The Bolt EUV also offers a feature that’s helpful on family road trips: the Super Cruise system that allows hands-free driving on certain highways. But if you want one of these affordable EVs, act now because they will be discontinued this year.

Starting MSRP: $27,495 for Bolt EV; $28,795 for Bolt EUV

Cargo space: 16.6 cubic feet for Bolt EV; 16.3 cubic feet for Bolt EUV

5-Star Safety Rating from the NHTSA



Volkswagon

3. Volkswagen ID.4

blue Volkswagen ID4

Many families will be attracted to the ID.4’s large interior, smooth ride, and ample cargo space. The electric SUV also boasts a large standard package of advanced driver aids and offers many models to choose from for different budgets. The base model is one of the most affordable electric SUVs you can buy, and its 209-mile driving range is best suited for around-town driving. Some models, though, provide up to 275 miles of range, which is sufficient for most families. Inside, the ID.4 comes equipped with a large standard center touchscreen and plenty of tech, but the infotainment system isn’t very user-friendly. Families will enjoy the ID.4’s large and clever storage compartments and easy-to-access child seat anchors. Those new to EVs will find it easy to drive.

Starting MSRP: $40,290

Cargo space: 30.3 cubic feet

Top Safety Pick+ from the IIHS



Kia

4. Kia Niro EV

white kia niro ev

The Niro EV gained a more distinctive look, a much-improved interior design, updated tech, and more passenger and cargo space with its 2023 redesign. Families will enjoy its comfortable ride, wide and tall cargo area, and long list of standard features including large display screens, heated front seats, and a generous package of advanced driver aids. Its 253-mile driving range isn’t class-leading but enough for most driving needs.

Unlike most of the electric cars on the list, the Niro EV is only available with one battery size and a single motor that powers the front wheels. So if you want all-wheel drive from your electric Kia, opt for the bigger (but more expensive) EV6. The electric Niro’s smaller size is good for maneuverability in large cities but won’t accommodate child seats as well as a larger EV.

Starting MSRP: $40,875

Cargo space: 22.8 cubic feet

No crash safety rating



Hyundai

5. Hyundai Ioniq 5

parked Hyundai ioniq 5

On the outside, you might not think the distinctive retro-futuristic-looking Ioniq 5 would make a good family electric SUV, but it does a commendable job. Families will like its soft ride, comfortable seats, and impressive tech features including large standard display screens and an optional system that makes highway driving easier. Its cargo area is a bit small, but on the upside, the rear seat area is roomy and can easily accommodate rear-facing child seats.

With the exception of the base model, which is one of the most affordable on the list, the Ioniq 5 offers ample range — up to 303 miles. And thanks to the adjustable brake regeneration, the Ioniq 5 is easy to drive for those who are new to EVs. If you don’t want a traditional family SUV, the Ioniq 5 should be on your shortlist.

Starting MSRP: $42,785

Cargo space: 27.2 cubic feet

Top Safety Pick+ from the IIHS



Ford

6. Ford Mustang Mach-E

blue mach-e driving at night

The Mach-E is the Mustang for families. It drives as sporty as it looks but still makes for a solid family SUV. There’s lots of cargo space, spacious seating for five passengers and a generous standard package of advanced driver aids for a safer driving experience. The optional BlueCruise hands-free highway driving system will help make long family road trips less tiring for the driver. The Mach-E provides a driving range of 250-312 miles depending on the model you get.

The Mach-E has you covered when it comes to tech. Aside from the driver aids, its massive 15.5-inch center touchscreen displays an easy-to-use infotainment system and drivers are treated to a large digital gauge cluster. A limited number of front seat adjustments is one of our few complaints. We also wish this compelling electric SUV had a lower starting price.

Starting MSRP: $44,795

Cargo space: 34.4 cubic feet; 4.8 cubic feet in front trunk

Top Safety Pick from the IIHS



Tesla

7. Tesla Model Y

red tesla model y

The Model Y is the biggest-selling EV on the list and a solid choice for a family electric SUV thanks to its solid driving range, loads of cargo room, and spacious seating. It’s also great for family road trips because of its excellent navigation system, Autopilot driver assist system, and Tesla’s vast Supercharger network of fast-charging stations. Kids will enjoy the Model Y’s ability to stream Netflix and fun features such as its arcade games and karaoke (or car-aoke).

Unbeknownst to many, the Model Y offers a third row for seven-passenger seating. Take note that it’s very small and significantly reduces cargo space. The centerpiece of the Model Y’s simple interior is the large 15-inch touchscreen. It’s crisp and responsive, but practically everything is controlled through it, and it can be difficult to use while driving. The Model Y also lacks Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity.

Starting MSRP: $51,880

Cargo space: 12.8 cubic feet behind the third row; 34.3 cubic feet behind the second row; 4.1 cubic feet in the front trunk

Top Safety Pick+ from the IIHS



Genesis

8. Genesis Electrified GV70

silver genesis electrified GV70 on the road

The Electrified GV70 is the all-electric version of the gas-powered GV70. It’s the smallest and most affordable electric luxury SUV on the list. One of its few downsides is its 236-mile range, which is one of the shortest on the list. But that shouldn’t be a problem if you plan on using the Genesis for mostly city driving and not for long family road trips.

Fortunately, the electric Genesis has many strengths such as exceptional ride quality, spacious seating for five passengers, impressive acceleration, and a stylish design inside and out. Best of all, it comes loaded with many standard luxury and tech features and is still priced below many competitors. And even though the Electrified GV70 is not a large SUV, its roomy rear seats and easy-to-access anchor points make installing child seats a breeze. Check with your local dealer if you want one because it’s only available in certain states.

Starting MSRP: $67,575

Cargo space: 28.9 cubic feet

Top Safety Pick+ from the IIHS



Rivian

9. Rivian R1S

blue Rivian R1S in the desert

If you prefer capability over luxury, then the R1S should impress. The Rivian isn’t as luxurious or as comfortable as many of its luxury rivals, but it accelerates quickly and has the off-road capability of a Jeep thanks in part to its adjustable air suspension and impressive all-wheel-drive system. Its distinctive boxy design is a modern take on classic off-roaders, allowing the R1S to stand out from other electric luxury SUVs.

The R1S also provides plenty of utility for large families. Its three rows can seat up to seven passengers and there is lots of cargo space, especially if you fold down the third row. With a maximum towing capacity of 7,700 pounds, the Rivian will also tackle most towing jobs.

We recommend opting for the dual-motor models because they’ll provide the longest range (up to 352 miles) for family road trips. You might be disappointed with some of the R1S’ unrefined advanced driver aids, and we hope Rivian adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity via an over-the-air software update.

Starting MSRP: $79,800

Cargo space: 17.6 cubic feet behind the third row; 46.7 cubic feet behind the second row; 11.1 cubic feet in the front trunk

Top Safety Pick+ from the IIHS



BMW

10. BMW iX

BMW iX on the road

If you can afford this BMW’s sizable price tag, then your family will be treated to one of the top-performing electric SUVs. The iX is never short on power and still provides a robust driving range of up to 324 miles. Inside you’ll be greeted by a superb-looking interior with distinctive upholstery and comfortable seats. The iX only provides two rows of seating for five passengers, but there’s plenty of room and more cargo space than most rivals. It also easily accommodates child seats.

The iX offers an almost endless number of luxury features and top-notch tech such as hands-free driving at low highway speeds and an excellent voice-activated virtual assistant. Its infotainment system is impressive but takes time to get used to. Sticking to the standard 20-inch wheels will provide the softest ride and the longest range. Opt for the thrilling 610-hp M60 model if you want to put a smile on your family’s faces.

Starting MSRP: $88,095

Cargo space: 35.5 cubic feet

No crash safety rating



Mercedes

11. Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV on road next to ocean

The EQS SUV is the most expensive EV on the list, but it justifies its six-figure price tag. The Mercedes is one of the largest and most luxurious electric SUVs you can buy. It’s also superbly comfortable and well built, and it boasts some of the best tech in the industry, including the optional massive 56-inch Hyperscreen that spans the width of the dashboard. This highly refined electric SUV is on the opposite end of the spectrum from the very capable Rivian R1S.

The electric Mercedes offers an optional third row for large families, but cargo space behind it is very small. Installing child seats should be easy thanks to its wide-opening doors and large rear seats. Its range tops out at 305 miles.

Starting MSRP: $105,550

Cargo space: 6.6 cubic feet behind the third row; 23 cubic feet behind the second row

No crash safety rating

In summary

As the automotive industry transitions to electric vehicles, expect more affordable options and more three-row SUVs for larger families to hit the market in the coming years. Upcoming three-row EVs include the Kia EV9, Hyundai Ioniq 7, Lucid Gravity, Cadillac Escalade iQ, Volvo EX90 and Volkswagen ID. Buzz van. Another intriguing pick is the upcoming five-passenger Chevrolet Equinox EV with a promised starting price of about $30,000.

This story was produced by Edmunds and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.