

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG // Getty Images

5 affordable and creative venue ideas perfect for a baby shower

Many pink balloons hanging from a ceiling for a party.

The traditional baby shower, where family and friends gather and celebrate the mother-to-be and unborn baby with gifts, has evolved immensely since its 20th-century origins. What was once reserved for middle- and upper-class American families is now customary for anyone expecting a baby, and showers that include parents and guests of all genders have become increasingly popular.

In 2024, baby showers are still a way for family and friends to celebrate the future arrival of a newborn, and they encompass more than just gifts. These parties are often themed and hosted by a family member or close friend. The events can range from simplistic to extravagant depending on the expecting parent’s preferences and the host’s budget.

Traditionally, baby showers include food, drinks, games, and gifts; however, the host must also budget for decor, invitations, prizes, favors, and, most importantly, a venue. With the current state of inflation, costs are getting so unbearable that some hosts ask guests and co-hosts to pitch in financially to help stretch the budget.

The venue is generally the most significant expense for any party, but that doesn’t always have to be the case. There are a variety of great venues for hosting a baby shower that won’t break the bank—some are even free.

Using various sources that track cost and trends, Peerspace compiled a list of five affordable and creative venue ideas that are perfect for a baby shower. For a venue to qualify, it needed to cost $150 or less to rent; however, costs vary depending on geographic location, so be sure to call or visit a venue’s website to confirm its rates.

Read on for baby shower venue inspiration.



triocean // Shutterstock

Local park

A baby shower set up outdoors with string lights, baby baskets with stuffed animals atop of low tables, blanketed seating on the floor, and white, brown, and tan balloons tied in bunches.

If the idea of a nature-filled event appeals, but the budget doesn’t support the cost of renting a space like a botanical garden, a local park is an excellent, affordable (sometimes even free) alternative. Park baby showers grew in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic because they allowed for social distancing in well-ventilated spaces—but spending time outside never goes out of style. The ample space is also perfect for organizing games and activities, making them a great option for larger parties.

Many parks around the country allow visitors to gather for picnics free of charge; however, if your local park features sheltered areas or large tabled picnic and barbecue areas, chances are you need to reserve the space in advance.

The pricing often varies depending on the park and size of your party but is usually between $25 to $100. For example, picnic permits at Griffith Park in Los Angeles cost $100 for a party of up to 100 guests and may include additional charges like $30 for staffing fees, if applicable. At Austin parks, picnic site rentals start at $60 per day. Reservation information is typically available on local park department websites.



Lance McMillan/Toronto Star // Getty Images

Places of worship

An expecting mother posing for a photo next to turquoise, peach, and gold balloons while someone takes a photo on their smartphone.

Faith is important to many people, and throwing a baby shower at the expecting parents’ place of worship could be really special. Many religious centers take reservations for their gathering spaces, and it’s usually free (especially if you’re a member).

If your church doesn’t have rental space (or if you don’t attend a church), check to see if one of the co-hosts or someone else close to the family does. If you don’t have luck finding a space this way, many offer these services to anyone—not just members—and might just ask for a donation or a nominal fee to rent the space.

These spots make suitable venues for secular baby showers, too. They often have a kitchen and plenty of space for large parties. Many have parking lots, too, which is always a bonus.



Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images // Getty Images

Bookstore

A children’s bookstore with blanket stuffed rabbit attached to a shelf.

If you’re planning a baby shower for a literary-loving parent-to-be, a bookstore is a fantastic venue. Many independent bookstores around the country have gathering spaces, and some take reservations for a small fee. If you don’t see information online, call your local bookstore to see what they offer.

Bonus tip: Reading books to an infant is a fantastic way to bond during those early months of parenthood. If you’re hosting a baby shower at a bookstore (or even if you’re not), asking guests to bring a children’s book instead of a card is a great way to start a beloved family collection. This trending baby shower task is a fun alternative to traditional cards and something the family can treasure for years to come.



RemainandRemind // Shutterstock

Pool

A baby shower at a pool with large decorative blocks that spells the word boy.

By the third trimester of pregnancy, when most baby showers take place, the birthing parent will probably feel physically uncomfortable. A poolside baby shower is not only a fun idea for guests, but could also make the celebrated parent feel more comfortable as they weightlessly float in the water and beat the heat in the warmer months.

Websites and apps offer private pools by the hour for affordable prices if the host or someone they know doesn’t have a pool suitable for an event. Just make sure the owner is okay with you throwing a party first.



Canva

Community center

Women gathered together on sofas around a pregnant woman, drinking from Champagne flutes while smiling and talking.

Community centers often boast several rooms to choose from, depending on the size of your gathering. They are generally affordable to rent (roughly $25 to $100, or sometimes even free)—Santa Fe community centers cost $50 per day per activity.

Many local community centers will let the host bring decorations. They also usually have parking lots, which makes it easy for guests.

Story editing by Carren Jao. Copy editing by Kristen Wegrzyn. Photo selection by Lacy Kerrick.

This story originally appeared on Peerspace and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.