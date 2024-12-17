

Frame Craft 8 // Shutterstock

People are moving to South Carolina from these places

An aerial view of downtown Charleston, South Carolina during a sunrise.

South Carolina is attracting Americans from other states, with a net gain of nearly 33,000 households in just one year, according to the latest tax return data from the IRS. This accounts for 101,296 households that moved in, and 68,369 that moved out. Along with this population shift comes a shift in state income, and consequently the tax base on both sides of these moves.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked states based on the net number of households that moved to South Carolina in 2022.

Key Findings

The New York tri-state area is flocking to South Carolina. New Yorkers added the highest net number of households to South Carolina at 5,476. New Jersey added a net of 2,978 households to South Carolina—third-most studywide—and Pennsylvania added the fourth-highest net households at 2,657. Of the three, New Jersey sent the wealthiest households with an average incoming adjusted gross income (AGI) of $124,621.

New Yorkers added the highest net number of households to South Carolina at 5,476. New Jersey added a net of 2,978 households to South Carolina—third-most studywide—and Pennsylvania added the fourth-highest net households at 2,657. Of the three, New Jersey sent the wealthiest households with an average incoming adjusted gross income (AGI) of $124,621. North and South Carolina exchange the largest number of households. North Carolina is the most popular destination for South Carolinians moving out, with 14,681 crossing the state’s northern border. Meanwhile, 17,933 households made the opposite move, for a net movement of 3,252 from North to South Carolina—the second-highest studywide.

North Carolina is the most popular destination for South Carolinians moving out, with 14,681 crossing the state’s northern border. Meanwhile, 17,933 households made the opposite move, for a net movement of 3,252 from North to South Carolina—the second-highest studywide. Only one state is siphoning households away from South Carolina. Tennessee captured a net of 51 households from South Carolina. More specifically, 2,415 South Carolina households moved out to Tennessee, while 2,364 households moved in from there. Those households moving out of South Carolina took more money with them ($86,330) than those coming in ($80,604).

Tennessee captured a net of 51 households from South Carolina. More specifically, 2,415 South Carolina households moved out to Tennessee, while 2,364 households moved in from there. Those households moving out of South Carolina took more money with them ($86,330) than those coming in ($80,604). Households from Arkansas are bringing the most money with them. While the exchange of households between South Carolina and Arkansas was relatively similar, with a net movement of 52 households into the Palmetto State, these households had an average AGI of $202,256. The second- and third-wealthiest households coming into South Carolina were from Illinois ($147,012) and Massachusetts ($144,052).



SmartAsset

Top 10 States With the Highest Net Movement to South Carolina

Map showing where people are moving to South Carolina from.

New York

Net households moved into South Carolina: 5,476

Net individuals moved into South Carolina: 10,896

Households moved into South Carolina: 8,087

Individuals moved into South Carolina: 14,971

AGI, households moved into South Carolina from this state: $97,960

Households that left South Carolina for this state: 2,611

Individuals that left South Carolina for this state: 4,075

AGI, households that left South Carolina for this state: $71,954

North Carolina

Net households moved into South Carolina: 3,252

Net individuals moved into South Carolina: 7,806

Households moved into South Carolina: 17,933

Individuals moved into South Carolina: 32,901

AGI, households moved into South Carolina from this state: $82,325

Households that left South Carolina for this state: 14,681

Individuals that left South Carolina for this state: 25,095

AGI, households that left South Carolina for this state: $70,940

New Jersey

Net households moved into South Carolina: 2,978

Net individuals moved into South Carolina: 5,982

Households moved into South Carolina: 4,005

Individuals moved into South Carolina: 7,582

AGI, households moved into South Carolina from this state: $124,621

Households that left South Carolina for this state: 1,027

Individuals that left South Carolina for this state: 1,600

AGI, households that left South Carolina for this state: $67,149

Pennsylvania

Net households moved into South Carolina: 2,657

Net individuals moved into South Carolina: 5,285

Households moved into South Carolina: 4,523

Individuals moved into South Carolina: 8,309

AGI, households moved into South Carolina from this state: $102,390

Households that left South Carolina for this state: 1,866

Individuals that left South Carolina for this state: 3,024

AGI, households that left South Carolina for this state: $63,327

California

Net households moved into South Carolina: 2,563

Net individuals moved into South Carolina: 6,178

Households moved into South Carolina: 4,851

Individuals moved into South Carolina: 9,949

AGI, households moved into South Carolina from this state: $110,136

Households that left South Carolina for this state: 2,288

Individuals that left South Carolina for this state: 3,771

AGI, households that left South Carolina for this state: $70,578

Maryland

Net households moved into South Carolina: 1,606

Net individuals moved into South Carolina: 2,955

Households moved into South Carolina: 2,832

Individuals moved into South Carolina: 5,057

AGI, households moved into South Carolina from this state: $108,427

Households that left South Carolina for this state: 1,226

Individuals that left South Carolina for this state: 2,102

AGI, households that left South Carolina for this state: $74,162

Virginia

Net households moved into South Carolina: 1,295

Net individuals moved into South Carolina: 2,756

Households moved into South Carolina: 4,967

Individuals moved into South Carolina: 9,205

AGI, households moved into South Carolina from this state: $113,104

Households that left South Carolina for this state: 3,672

Individuals that left South Carolina for this state: 6,449

AGI, households that left South Carolina for this state: $72,727

Ohio

Net households moved into South Carolina: 1,270

Net individuals moved into South Carolina: 2,415

Households moved into South Carolina: 3,166

Individuals moved into South Carolina: 5,689

AGI, households moved into South Carolina from this state: $97,365

Households that left South Carolina for this state: 1,896

Individuals that left South Carolina for this state: 3,274

AGI, households that left South Carolina for this state: $65,871

Massachusetts

Net households moved into South Carolina: 1,238

Net individuals moved into South Carolina: 2,415

Households moved into South Carolina: 2,053

Individuals moved into South Carolina: 3,676

AGI, households moved into South Carolina from this state: $144,052

Households that left South Carolina for this state: 815

Individuals that left South Carolina for this state: 1,261

AGI, households that left South Carolina for this state: $81,447

Connecticut

Net households moved into South Carolina: 1,180

Net individuals moved into South Carolina: 2,287

Households moved into South Carolina: 1,910

Individuals moved into South Carolina: 3,506

AGI, households moved into South Carolina from this state: $117,315

Households that left South Carolina for this state: 730

Individuals that left South Carolina for this state: 1,219

AGI, households that left South Carolina for this state: $72,479



SmartAsset

Data and Methodology

Table showing where people are moving to South Carolina from.

SmartAsset examined the latest IRS data, which details the movement of households between the 2021 and 2022 tax years to determine the number of individuals and households moving to and from South Carolina within the U.S., as well as the associated average adjusted gross income (AGI).

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.