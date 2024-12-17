

Survey: A third of Americans are ready to ditch Christmas cards, Elf on the Shelf, and other holiday traditions

Americans are over some long-standing Christmas traditions—with one in three wanting to swap traditional turkey for a juicy burger, St Pierre reports.

A new poll of 2,000 U.S. adults who celebrate the festive period found 31% are bored of the usual Christmas customs and would like to see more unusual alternatives during the lead up to the big day.

Of those on board with the idea of a meal switch up, pizza (44%), tacos (38%), and even a Chinese takeaway (34%) were cited as preferred options over the traditional festive bird.

It also emerged that 47% would prefer to spend the whole day in their pajamas rather than getting dressed up.

While 18% like the idea of doing a friends-only Christmas, 35% would choose to focus on quality time together over elaborate gifts or decorations.

The survey, commissioned by St Pierre and conducted by OnePoll.com from Dec. 21-27, also found that of the 60% who have eaten something untraditional on Christmas Day, 37% had pizza, 31% chose pasta, and 28% served up burgers.

And half said their unusual choice of meal was more enjoyable than they thought it would be.

It also emerged that 43% have adopted their own Christmas traditions from when they were children, while only 16% have introduced them as adults.

Nearly seven in 10 (69%) are also interested in creating new festive customs unique to them or their family and friends.

But 62% think there is an obligation to follow December traditions, with 49% saying people are generally nervous about boycotting them.

Although 22% reckon their loved ones would feel excited if they were to swap traditions for alternatives instead.

Of those who are open to the idea, sending Christmas cards (32%), Elf on the Shelf (28%), and holiday parades (25%) are among the traditions they would be open to swapping.

Top 10 Christmas Traditions Americans Would Be Open to Swapping

Sending Christmas cards Ugly Christmas sweater parties Gift-giving Secret Santa gift exchange Listening to Christmas songs Watching Christmas movies Elf on the shelf Christmas lights Holiday baking and treats Decorating a Christmas tree

Top 10 Things Americans Would Prefer to Do Instead of the Usual Christmas Traditions

Spend all day in pajamas rather than getting dressed up Focus on quality time together rather than elaborate decorations, gifts, or meals Take a vacation Have a themed Christmas e.g. “tropical Christmas” or “Christmas in pajamas” Go on a quiet, personal retreat Skip the big dinner and celebrate with an indulgent breakfast instead Spend the day volunteering at a local charity, food bank, or shelter Give and receive DIY gifts only Friends-only Christmas Swap gifts for handwritten letters of gratitude

