Californians are leaving for these states

California welcomed 254,935 new residents from across the nation between 2021 and 2022. But, 399,138 Californians also moved out to other states during that same time. In total, the Golden State lost 143,554 households. Many people leaving California could have been incentivized by lower costs of living, lower taxes, less competitive housing markets and business opportunities elsewhere.

With this in mind, SmartAsset analyzed the latest IRS data to explore where Californians are headed, as well as from which states new transplants are entering.

Key Findings

Texas is the most popular destination for Californian transplants. California lost the most residents to Texas with 54,136 households leaving for the Lone Star State. These households had an average AGI of $146,000. The net loss was 30,820 households after accounting for the 23,316 Texan households that moved into California. However, these households coming into California had a substantially lower average AGI of $106,196.

Less affluent Californians moved to Arizona. Arizona is the second-most popular destination for Californians leaving, with 32,864 households moving out, or a net loss of 16,749. Those moving to Arizona earned the lowest average AGI of the top 10 most popular destinations for Californian transplants at $100,399. Of the 16,115 households moving in from Arizona, the average household AGI was just $77,002.

More than 30,000 Californian households cross the state border to Nevada. Like Texas, Nevada offers the benefit of no state income tax, potentially saving ex-Californians thousands of dollars per year. Nevada was the third-most popular destination for Californians, with those leaving taking an average AGI of $134,796 with them. At the same time, 14,518 households with $86,040 AGI moved to California.

New York transplants bring the most money to California. New York sent 19,708 households to California, made up of 26,821 individuals, with the highest average AGI among in-migrants at $171,829. However, migration between New York and California cancels each other out, with 19,656 households (25,453 individuals) with an AGI of $170,781 moving in. New York ranked as the sixth-most popular destination for Californians moving out.

The richest Californians are leaving for Wyoming. A popular destination for the ultra-wealthy, Wyoming attracted 1,368 Californian households that had an average AGI of $284,133. New Hampshire ($204,605) and Florida ($187,025) attracted the second- and third-highest earning Californian households, but only Florida ranked among the top 10 popular destinations for Californians.





Top 10 States Where Californians are Headed

States are ranked by the gross number of households that moved in from California between 2021 and 2022.

Texas

Households moving into California: 23,316

Individuals moving into California: 39,032

AGI, households moving into California: $106,197

Households leaving California for Texas: 54,136

Individuals leaving California for Texas: 106,882

AGI, households leaving California for Texas: $145,960

Net households moved into California: -30,820

Net individuals moved into California: -67,850

Arizona

Households moving into California: 16,115

Individuals moving into California: 25,677

AGI, households moving into California: $77,002

Households leaving California for Arizona: 32,864

Individuals leaving California for Arizona: 57,857

AGI, households leaving California for Arizona: $100,399

Net households moved into California: -16,749

Net individuals moved into California: -32,180

Nevada

Households moving into California: 14,518

Individuals moving into California: 23,983

AGI, households moving into California: $86,040

Households leaving California for Nevada: 30,571

Individuals leaving California for Nevada: 52,332

AGI, households leaving California for Nevada: $134,796

Net households moved into California: -16,053

Net individuals moved into California: -28,349

Washington

Households moving into California: 18,275

Individuals moving into California: 29,096

AGI, households moving into California: $162,665

Households leaving California for Washington: 27,550

Individuals leaving California for Washington: 44,160

AGI, households leaving California for Washington: $139,927

Net households moved into California: -9,275

Net individuals moved into California: -15,064

Florida

Households moving into California: 13,064

Individuals moving into California: 19,928

AGI, households moving into California: $120,948

Households leaving California for Florida: 24,011

Individuals leaving California for Florida: 42,412

AGI, households leaving California for Florida: $187,025

Net households moved into California: -10,947

Net individuals moved into California: -22,484

New York

Households moving into California: 19,708

Individuals moving into California: 26,821

AGI, households moving into California: $171,829

Households leaving California for New York: 19,656

Individuals leaving California for New York: 25,453

AGI, households leaving California for New York: $170,781

Net households moved into California: 52

Net individuals moved into California: 1,368

Oregon

Households moving into California: 10,550

Individuals moving into California: 15,806

AGI, households moving into California: $93,067

Households leaving California for Oregon: 19,288

Individuals leaving California for Oregon: 30,421

AGI, households leaving California for Oregon: $104,753

Net households moved into California: -8,738

Net individuals moved into California: -14,615

Colorado

Households moving into California: 9,895

Individuals moving into California: 14,929

AGI, households moving into California: $105,770

Households leaving California for Colorado: 15,585

Individuals leaving California for Colorado: 24,864

AGI, households leaving California for Colorado: $129,118

Net households moved into California: -5,690

Net individuals moved into California: -9,935

Tennessee

Households moving into California: 3,450

Individuals moving into California: 5,598

AGI, households moving into California: $106,019

Households leaving California for Tennessee: 13,086

Individuals leaving California for Tennessee: 27,295

AGI, households leaving California for Tennessee: $144,543

Net households moved into California: -9,636

Net individuals moved into California: -21,697

North Carolina

Households moving into California: 6,495

Individuals moving into California: 10,734

AGI, households moving into California: $82,228

Households leaving California for North Carolina: 11,482

Individuals leaving California for North Carolina: 21,983

AGI, households leaving California for North Carolina: $113,972

Net households moved into California: -4,987

Net individuals moved into California: -11,249

Data and Methodology

SmartAsset examined the latest IRS data, which comes from the 2021 and 2022 tax years to determine the number of individuals and households moving out of and into California, where they are coming from and going to within the U.S., as well as the average adjusted gross income they bring with them.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.