Gen Z yearns for safety and kindness, new UCLA study finds

A recent study by the University of California, Los Angeles revealed Gen Z’s top concern is feeling secure in an uncertain world, LA Post reports. Young people overwhelmingly reported that safety was their number one priority.

This also indicated how young people are still more inclined to prioritize empathy and compassion over gaining attention. When asked about their goals, most of the 1,644 young Americans surveyed put safety at the top of their list. Other high-ranking goals included “to be kind,” “to have a lot of fun,” “self-acceptance,” and “to be in good shape.” In this study, “being rich” and “being famous” were consistently ranked at the bottom.

The focus on safety might be due to the tough times kids are facing these days—from scary news about school violence to money worries at home and the aftermath of COVID-19.

The study, part of the 2024 Teens and Screens Report, surveyed respondents in August 2023. The sample closely reflected Census data in terms of race and gender.

Uhls said, “These findings underscore the value of research-driven insights and remind us not to let stereotypes dictate our understanding of youth.”

Researchers say the survey results can help bridge the gap between psychology research and media creation to support young people’s well-being.

To address these challenges, the CDC emphasizes the importance of fostering positive school environments, building trusted relationships with adults, and creating a sense of belonging. Schools play a critical role in providing social-emotional learning, mental health education, and access to resources. Reducing stigma around mental health and implementing supportive policies are essential steps in improving outcomes for students and mitigating the youth mental health crisis.

In 2023, more than 40% of U.S. high school students reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, with rates significantly higher among female students and those identifying as LGBTQ+. Over 20% of students seriously considered attempting suicide, and approximately 10% reported making an attempt. These findings underscore the worsening mental health trends among youth, exacerbated during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The findings align with other recent studies indicating that Generation Z prioritizes mental and physical health. New data released by CDC also highlights improvements in mental health among some United States teens, including decreases in the percentage of students feeling persistently sad or hopeless.

Alisha Hines, director of research at the Center for Scholars & Storytellers, said, “Gen Z seems to be demonstrating the desire to love and accept themselves despite the pressures of social media, to look after their health and well-being, and simply to enjoy themselves.”

Gender differences were also observed. Boys ranked having fun and being kind above safety, while girls and those of other genders listed safety as their top concern.

UCLA psychology professor Yalda Uhls, who started the Center for Scholars & Storytellers, points out that kids today are dealing with one problem after another. The study revealed differences in priorities based on age, race, and gender. As respondents got older, kindness and self-acceptance became more important than safety and fun. Young people of color ranked safety first, while white and Latino youth prioritized kindness over safety.

