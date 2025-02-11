PeopleImages.com – Yuri A // Shutterstock

What are the most distinctive baby names by state?

Modern parents aren’t too concerned if their kids’ names can be found on a keychain. Millennial and Generation Z parents have accelerated the trend of formerly common baby names becoming less common over time. In 1969, 4.7% of boys received that year’s top name, Michael; in 2022, only 1.1% were given the most popular name, Liam.

Many parents simply do not want their child to be just another Liam or Olivia in the classroom. They are intentionally seeking out unique, unconventional names. The trend has led to well-paid TikTok naming experts who help hip parents choose offbeat names for their offspring.

However, parents look to diverse sources when naming their child, far beyond social media. Names are often deeply rooted in culture, heritage, and even geography, and it turns out that trends can vary dramatically by state.

The diverse demographics of the United States are reflected in some states’ name choices. According to a 2020 American Jewish Population Project report, New York was home to 21% of the nation’s Jewish population. Unsurprisingly, this heritage is reflected in New York’s most unique names. Similarly, Arabic names are disproportionately common in Michigan and Minnesota, where Arab Americans comprise a greater proportion of the states’ populations than anywhere else in the country, per the Arab American Institute. Other states disproportionately use nearby geographic names. In Arizona, Sedona is both a place and a popular name. In Alaska, parents take inspiration from natural landmarks like the Atigun Pass and Calliope Mountain when naming their children. Washingtonian parents find inspiration in the state’s abundant greenery, and Cedar and Fern are popular names in the Evergreen State.

The inspiration for other names is less obvious. For example, the popularity of the name Denim in Louisiana has no ready explanation. Below, you can find the most distinctive names in your state—and the unique names used in other states.

Spokeo used Social Security Administration data to find the most unique baby names in every state as of 2023. Unique names in this analysis are those where the state represents a higher share of all U.S. babies with that name than the share of babies born overall. Names had to represent at least .05% of all babies in the state, and the dataset only included names of at least five babies born with that name. This analysis does not account for differences in spelling.





rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

Alabama

Male names

Collier #2,431 nationally

– 14 babies born in Alabama, #379 most popular

– Alabama represents 25.5% of all male babies in the U.S. named Collier

Hampton #1,747 nationally

– 14 babies born in Alabama, #379 most popular

– Alabama represents 15.1% of all male babies in the U.S. named Hampton

Braylin #1,760 nationally

– 11 babies born in Alabama, #447 most popular

– Alabama represents 12.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Braylin

Female names

Lynlee #1,651 nationally

– 16 babies born in Alabama, #306 most popular

– Alabama represents 12.8% of all female babies in the U.S. named Lynlee

Ann #1,072 nationally

– 26 babies born in Alabama, #180 most popular

– Alabama represents 11.3% of all female babies in the U.S. named Ann

Merritt #1,564 nationally

– 13 babies born in Alabama, #375 most popular

– Alabama represents 9.6% of all female babies in the U.S. named Merritt

Natalia Deriabina // Shutterstock

Alaska

Male names

Atigun #12,190 nationally

– 5 babies born in Alaska, #172 most popular

– Alaska represents 100.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Atigun

Bjorn #801 nationally

– 8 babies born in Alaska, #106 most popular

– Alaska represents 2.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Bjorn

Boden #756 nationally

– 5 babies born in Alaska, #172 most popular

– Alaska represents 1.5% of all male babies in the U.S. named Boden

Female names

Heather #1,321 nationally

– 5 babies born in Alaska, #134 most popular

– Alaska represents 2.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Heather

Calliope #492 nationally

– 10 babies born in Alaska, #42 most popular

– Alaska represents 1.6% of all female babies in the U.S. named Calliope

Marlowe #835 nationally

– 5 babies born in Alaska, #134 most popular

– Alaska represents 1.5% of all female babies in the U.S. named Marlowe

Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock

Arizona

Male names

Adael #1,266 nationally

– 17 babies born in Arizona, #422 most popular

– Arizona represents 11.3% of all male babies in the U.S. named Adael

Booker #1,166 nationally

– 17 babies born in Arizona, #422 most popular

– Arizona represents 9.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Booker

Isael #1,076 nationally

– 18 babies born in Arizona, #407 most popular

– Arizona represents 9.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Isael

Female names

Annya #2,544 nationally

– 14 babies born in Arizona, #475 most popular

– Arizona represents 20.3% of all female babies in the U.S. named Annya

Sedona #1,728 nationally

– 19 babies born in Arizona, #348 most popular

– Arizona represents 16.1% of all female babies in the U.S. named Sedona

Adilene #1,472 nationally

– 16 babies born in Arizona, #421 most popular

– Arizona represents 10.8% of all female babies in the U.S. named Adilene

Juan Pablo Olaya Celis // Shutterstock

Arkansas

Male names

Cache #3,618 nationally

– 7 babies born in Arkansas, #430 most popular

– Arkansas represents 22.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Cache

Stratton #1,949 nationally

– 7 babies born in Arkansas, #430 most popular

– Arkansas represents 8.9% of all male babies in the U.S. named Stratton

Kolter #1,086 nationally

– 11 babies born in Arkansas, #298 most popular

– Arkansas represents 5.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Kolter

Female names

Savvy #4,101 nationally

– 9 babies born in Arkansas, #334 most popular

– Arkansas represents 25.7% of all female babies in the U.S. named Savvy

Annaleigh #2,114 nationally

– 7 babies born in Arkansas, #415 most popular

– Arkansas represents 7.8% of all female babies in the U.S. named Annaleigh

Tinley #2,097 nationally

– 6 babies born in Arkansas, #480 most popular

– Arkansas represents 6.6% of all female babies in the U.S. named Tinley

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

California

Male names

Adan #471 nationally

– 211 babies born in California, #190 most popular

– California represents 32.8% of all male babies in the U.S. named Adan

Salvador #700 nationally

– 120 babies born in California, #307 most popular

– California represents 31.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Salvador

Emiliano #133 nationally

– 857 babies born in California, #34 most popular

– California represents 30.8% of all male babies in the U.S. named Emiliano

Female names

Jaylene #1,176 nationally

– 98 babies born in California, #334 most popular

– California represents 48.5% of all female babies in the U.S. named Jaylene

Jayleen #787 nationally

– 142 babies born in California, #235 most popular

– California represents 40.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Jayleen

Cielo #858 nationally

– 99 babies born in California, #329 most popular

– California represents 32.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Cielo

My Good Images // Shutterstock

Colorado

Male names

Torin #1,349 nationally

– 15 babies born in Colorado, #385 most popular

– Colorado represents 10.8% of all male babies in the U.S. named Torin

Bode #1,005 nationally

– 20 babies born in Colorado, #302 most popular

– Colorado represents 9.2% of all male babies in the U.S. named Bode

Thatcher #995 nationally

– 13 babies born in Colorado, #426 most popular

– Colorado represents 5.9% of all male babies in the U.S. named Thatcher

Female names

Alitzel #870 nationally

– 18 babies born in Colorado, #309 most popular

– Colorado represents 5.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Alitzel

Rain #1,218 nationally

– 11 babies born in Colorado, #475 most popular

– Colorado represents 5.7% of all female babies in the U.S. named Rain

Sloan #687 nationally

– 23 babies born in Colorado, #234 most popular

– Colorado represents 5.5% of all female babies in the U.S. named Sloan

paulaphoto // Shutterstock

Connecticut

Male names

Seamus #1,367 nationally

– 9 babies born in Connecticut, #316 most popular

– Connecticut represents 6.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Seamus

Giuseppe #1,550 nationally

– 7 babies born in Connecticut, #379 most popular

– Connecticut represents 6.3% of all male babies in the U.S. named Giuseppe

Aleksander #1,444 nationally

– 7 babies born in Connecticut, #379 most popular

– Connecticut represents 5.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Aleksander

Female names

Shea #1,020 nationally

– 15 babies born in Connecticut, #199 most popular

– Connecticut represents 6.1% of all female babies in the U.S. named Shea

Giuliana #887 nationally

– 18 babies born in Connecticut, #168 most popular

– Connecticut represents 6.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Giuliana

Liz #1,164 nationally

– 11 babies born in Connecticut, #263 most popular

– Connecticut represents 5.4% of all female babies in the U.S. named Liz

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

Delaware

Male names

Kyren #939 nationally

– 5 babies born in Delaware, #181 most popular

– Delaware represents 2.1% of all male babies in the U.S. named Kyren

Landen #808 nationally

– 5 babies born in Delaware, #181 most popular

– Delaware represents 1.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Landen

Sevyn #784 nationally

– 5 babies born in Delaware, #181 most popular

– Delaware represents 1.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Sevyn

Female names

Egypt #1,072 nationally

– 5 babies born in Delaware, #150 most popular

– Delaware represents 2.2% of all female babies in the U.S. named Egypt

Tru #963 nationally

– 5 babies born in Delaware, #150 most popular

– Delaware represents 1.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Tru

Aspyn #837 nationally

– 6 babies born in Delaware, #124 most popular

– Delaware represents 1.8% of all female babies in the U.S. named Aspyn

Kleber Cordeiro // Shutterstock

Florida

Male names

Lucca #498 nationally

– 126 babies born in Florida, #172 most popular

– Florida represents 20.8% of all male babies in the U.S. named Lucca

Massimo #840 nationally

– 53 babies born in Florida, #358 most popular

– Florida represents 18.4% of all male babies in the U.S. named Massimo

Milan #230 nationally

– 266 babies born in Florida, #77 most popular

– Florida represents 17.5% of all male babies in the U.S. named Milan

Female names

Martina #1,321 nationally

– 50 babies born in Florida, #380 most popular

– Florida represents 29.4% of all female babies in the U.S. named Martina

Ainhoa #987 nationally

– 72 babies born in Florida, #252 most popular

– Florida represents 27.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Ainhoa

Meghan #1,164 nationally

– 45 babies born in Florida, #413 most popular

– Florida represents 22.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Meghan

Natalia Deriabina // Shutterstock

Georgia

Male names

Mazi #1,080 nationally

– 28 babies born in Georgia, #396 most popular

– Georgia represents 14.1% of all male babies in the U.S. named Mazi

Chosen #671 nationally

– 55 babies born in Georgia, #225 most popular

– Georgia represents 13.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Chosen

Jahmir #808 nationally

– 33 babies born in Georgia, #338 most popular

– Georgia represents 10.9% of all male babies in the U.S. named Jahmir

Female names

Ansley #1,150 nationally

– 36 babies born in Georgia, #306 most popular

– Georgia represents 17.1% of all female babies in the U.S. named Ansley

Harmoni #895 nationally

– 43 babies born in Georgia, #249 most popular

– Georgia represents 14.5% of all female babies in the U.S. named Harmoni

Kamora #1,218 nationally

– 25 babies born in Georgia, #449 most popular

– Georgia represents 12.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Kamora

BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

Hawai’i

Male names

Kiai #10,779 nationally

– 6 babies born in Hawai’i, #176 most popular

– Hawai’i represents 100.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Kiai

Haaheo #12,190 nationally

– 5 babies born in Hawai’i, #209 most popular

– Hawai’i represents 100.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Haaheo

Kaena #12,190 nationally

– 5 babies born in Hawai’i, #209 most popular

– Hawai’i represents 100.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Kaena

Kupaa #12,190 nationally

– 5 babies born in Hawai’i, #209 most popular

– Hawai’i represents 100.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Kupaa

Lawaia #12,190 nationally

– 5 babies born in Hawai’i, #209 most popular

– Hawai’i represents 100.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Lawaia

Female names

Hilinai #10,256 nationally

– 9 babies born in Hawai’i, #77 most popular

– Hawai’i represents 100.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Hilinai

Kealani #8,028 nationally

– 7 babies born in Hawai’i, #118 most popular

– Hawai’i represents 53.8% of all female babies in the U.S. named Kealani

Mahina #3,126 nationally

– 27 babies born in Hawai’i, #10 most popular

– Hawai’i represents 51.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Mahina

ANNA GRANT // Shutterstock

Idaho

Male names

Riggins #1,433 nationally

– 13 babies born in Idaho, #179 most popular

– Idaho represents 10.3% of all male babies in the U.S. named Riggins

Kove #2,283 nationally

– 5 babies born in Idaho, #404 most popular

– Idaho represents 8.2% of all male babies in the U.S. named Kove

Maverik #1,808 nationally

– 5 babies born in Idaho, #404 most popular

– Idaho represents 5.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Maverik

Female names

Mesa #5,233 nationally

– 5 babies born in Idaho, #379 most popular

– Idaho represents 20.8% of all female babies in the U.S. named Mesa

Kinlee #2,505 nationally

– 5 babies born in Idaho, #379 most popular

– Idaho represents 7.1% of all female babies in the U.S. named Kinlee

Posie #2,219 nationally

– 5 babies born in Idaho, #379 most popular

– Idaho represents 6.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Posie

Prostock-studio // Shutterstock

Illinois

Male names

Damir #816 nationally

– 36 babies born in Illinois, #303 most popular

– Illinois represents 12.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Damir

Vincenzo #744 nationally

– 34 babies born in Illinois, #322 most popular

– Illinois represents 9.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Vincenzo

Idris #786 nationally

– 30 babies born in Illinois, #358 most popular

– Illinois represents 9.4% of all male babies in the U.S. named Idris

Female names

Maryam #415 nationally

– 63 babies born in Illinois, #150 most popular

– Illinois represents 8.5% of all female babies in the U.S. named Maryam

Zainab #873 nationally

– 25 babies born in Illinois, #400 most popular

– Illinois represents 8.2% of all female babies in the U.S. named Zainab

Inaya #736 nationally

– 29 babies born in Illinois, #356 most popular

– Illinois represents 7.6% of all female babies in the U.S. named Inaya

Natalia Lebedinskaia // Shutterstock

Indiana

Male names

Foster #967 nationally

– 20 babies born in Indiana, #361 most popular

– Indiana represents 8.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Foster

Leighton #963 nationally

– 17 babies born in Indiana, #413 most popular

– Indiana represents 7.4% of all male babies in the U.S. named Leighton

Fletcher #631 nationally

– 27 babies born in Indiana, #277 most popular

– Indiana represents 6.2% of all male babies in the U.S. named Fletcher

Female names

Tilly #1,042 nationally

– 16 babies born in Indiana, #425 most popular

– Indiana represents 6.6% of all female babies in the U.S. named Tilly

Mavis #595 nationally

– 33 babies born in Indiana, #206 most popular

– Indiana represents 6.6% of all female babies in the U.S. named Mavis

Deborah #970 nationally

– 17 babies born in Indiana, #400 most popular

– Indiana represents 6.4% of all female babies in the U.S. named Deborah

PeopleImages.com – Yuri A // Shutterstock

Iowa

Male names

Carver #1,433 nationally

– 10 babies born in Iowa, #352 most popular

– Iowa represents 7.9% of all male babies in the U.S. named Carver

Gibson #1,599 nationally

– 7 babies born in Iowa, #447 most popular

– Iowa represents 6.5% of all male babies in the U.S. named Gibson

Macklin #1,424 nationally

– 8 babies born in Iowa, #414 most popular

– Iowa represents 6.3% of all male babies in the U.S. named Macklin

Female names

Peace #2,967 nationally

– 6 babies born in Iowa, #493 most popular

– Iowa represents 10.7% of all female babies in the U.S. named Peace

Elliotte #2,749 nationally

– 6 babies born in Iowa, #493 most popular

– Iowa represents 9.7% of all female babies in the U.S. named Elliotte

Maryann #2,027 nationally

– 6 babies born in Iowa, #493 most popular

– Iowa represents 6.3% of all female babies in the U.S. named Maryann

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

Kansas

Male names

Whitley #1,949 nationally

– 9 babies born in Kansas, #377 most popular

– Kansas represents 11.4% of all male babies in the U.S. named Whitley

Decker #1,152 nationally

– 8 babies born in Kansas, #417 most popular

– Kansas represents 4.4% of all male babies in the U.S. named Decker

Riggs #732 nationally

– 14 babies born in Kansas, #257 most popular

– Kansas represents 3.9% of all male babies in the U.S. named Riggs

Female names

Berkeley #2,262 nationally

– 6 babies born in Kansas, #499 most popular

– Kansas represents 7.4% of all female babies in the U.S. named Berkeley

Elsy #1,928 nationally

– 6 babies born in Kansas, #499 most popular

– Kansas represents 5.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Elsy

Rowen #1,321 nationally

– 9 babies born in Kansas, #348 most popular

– Kansas represents 5.3% of all female babies in the U.S. named Rowen

Natalia Deriabina // Shutterstock

Kentucky

Male names

Branson #1,086 nationally

– 15 babies born in Kentucky, #326 most popular

– Kentucky represents 7.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Branson

Raylan #664 nationally

– 30 babies born in Kentucky, #175 most popular

– Kentucky represents 7.4% of all male babies in the U.S. named Raylan

Houston #689 nationally

– 28 babies born in Kentucky, #186 most popular

– Kentucky represents 7.2% of all male babies in the U.S. named Houston

Female names

Anniston #1,346 nationally

– 16 babies born in Kentucky, #267 most popular

– Kentucky represents 9.6% of all female babies in the U.S. named Anniston

Blakelyn #1,805 nationally

– 10 babies born in Kentucky, #422 most popular

– Kentucky represents 9.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Blakelyn

Laynee #1,755 nationally

– 10 babies born in Kentucky, #422 most popular

– Kentucky represents 8.6% of all female babies in the U.S. named Laynee

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Louisiana

Male names

Dru #2,020 nationally

– 16 babies born in Louisiana, #326 most popular

– Louisiana represents 21.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Dru

Beaux #1,034 nationally

– 26 babies born in Louisiana, #203 most popular

– Louisiana represents 12.4% of all male babies in the U.S. named Beaux

Denim #1,246 nationally

– 19 babies born in Louisiana, #277 most popular

– Louisiana represents 12.3% of all male babies in the U.S. named Denim

Female names

Jerzi #3,168 nationally

– 14 babies born in Louisiana, #340 most popular

– Louisiana represents 27.5% of all female babies in the U.S. named Jerzi

Jaci #2,719 nationally

– 10 babies born in Louisiana, #469 most popular

– Louisiana represents 15.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Jaci

Jakayla #2,343 nationally

– 10 babies born in Louisiana, #469 most popular

– Louisiana represents 13.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Jakayla

Sergii Sobolevskyi // Shutterstock

Maine

Male names

Angus #1,982 nationally

– 5 babies born in Maine, #225 most popular

– Maine represents 6.5% of all male babies in the U.S. named Angus

Alden #634 nationally

– 13 babies born in Maine, #86 most popular

– Maine represents 3.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Alden

Bode #1,005 nationally

– 6 babies born in Maine, #200 most popular

– Maine represents 2.8% of all male babies in the U.S. named Bode

Female names

Blessing #953 nationally

– 8 babies born in Maine, #127 most popular

– Maine represents 2.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Blessing

Harriet #1,132 nationally

– 5 babies born in Maine, #205 most popular

– Maine represents 2.3% of all female babies in the U.S. named Harriet

Quincy #975 nationally

– 6 babies born in Maine, #177 most popular

– Maine represents 2.3% of all female babies in the U.S. named Quincy

arda savasciogullari // Shutterstock

Maryland

Male names

Adley #2,283 nationally

– 15 babies born in Maryland, #361 most popular

– Maryland represents 24.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Adley

Dakari #770 nationally

– 19 babies born in Maryland, #294 most popular

– Maryland represents 5.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Dakari

Dash #904 nationally

– 14 babies born in Maryland, #373 most popular

– Maryland represents 5.5% of all male babies in the U.S. named Dash

Female names

Stori #1,702 nationally

– 13 babies born in Maryland, #407 most popular

– Maryland represents 10.8% of all female babies in the U.S. named Stori

Nori #899 nationally

– 23 babies born in Maryland, #233 most popular

– Maryland represents 7.8% of all female babies in the U.S. named Nori

Adley #765 nationally

– 27 babies born in Maryland, #196 most popular

– Maryland represents 7.4% of all female babies in the U.S. named Adley

Dusan Petkovic // Shutterstock

Massachusetts

Male names

Heitor #2,470 nationally

– 23 babies born in Massachusetts, #263 most popular

– Massachusetts represents 42.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Heitor

Davi #1,342 nationally

– 39 babies born in Massachusetts, #171 most popular

– Massachusetts represents 27.9% of all male babies in the U.S. named Davi

Ravi #1,433 nationally

– 20 babies born in Massachusetts, #290 most popular

– Massachusetts represents 15.9% of all male babies in the U.S. named Ravi

Female names

Aylla #3,968 nationally

– 17 babies born in Massachusetts, #320 most popular

– Massachusetts represents 45.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Aylla

Liz #1,164 nationally

– 36 babies born in Massachusetts, #153 most popular

– Massachusetts represents 17.6% of all female babies in the U.S. named Liz

Tess #1,743 nationally

– 13 babies born in Massachusetts, #399 most popular

– Massachusetts represents 11.1% of all female babies in the U.S. named Tess

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

Michigan

Male names

Mahdi #1,841 nationally

– 33 babies born in Michigan, #281 most popular

– Michigan represents 38.4% of all male babies in the U.S. named Mahdi

Abbas #2,122 nationally

– 24 babies born in Michigan, #360 most popular

– Michigan represents 35.3% of all male babies in the U.S. named Abbas

Hussein #1,611 nationally

– 32 babies born in Michigan, #287 most popular

– Michigan represents 29.9% of all male babies in the U.S. named Hussein

Female names

Mayar #2,605 nationally

– 20 babies born in Michigan, #418 most popular

– Michigan represents 29.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Mayar

Layan #1,067 nationally

– 32 babies born in Michigan, #269 most popular

– Michigan represents 13.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Layan

Noor #790 nationally

– 32 babies born in Michigan, #269 most popular

– Michigan represents 9.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Noor

pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock

Minnesota

Male names

Muad #3,279 nationally

– 20 babies born in Minnesota, #290 most popular

– Minnesota represents 55.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Muad

Abdirahman #2,607 nationally

– 27 babies born in Minnesota, #226 most popular

– Minnesota represents 54.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Abdirahman

Muhsin #3,166 nationally

– 17 babies born in Minnesota, #336 most popular

– Minnesota represents 44.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Muhsin

Female names

Maida #3,418 nationally

– 24 babies born in Minnesota, #232 most popular

– Minnesota represents 52.2% of all female babies in the U.S. named Maida

Maryama #4,728 nationally

– 13 babies born in Minnesota, #389 most popular

– Minnesota represents 46.4% of all female babies in the U.S. named Maryama

Manal #4,038 nationally

– 13 babies born in Minnesota, #389 most popular

– Minnesota represents 36.1% of all female babies in the U.S. named Manal

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

Mississippi

Male names

Khylan #2,607 nationally

– 7 babies born in Mississippi, #418 most popular

– Mississippi represents 14.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Khylan

Ruston #2,879 nationally

– 6 babies born in Mississippi, #463 most popular

– Mississippi represents 14.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Ruston

Kashtyn #1,791 nationally

– 10 babies born in Mississippi, #310 most popular

– Mississippi represents 11.2% of all male babies in the U.S. named Kashtyn

Female names

Jalaysia #5,524 nationally

– 6 babies born in Mississippi, #449 most popular

– Mississippi represents 27.3% of all female babies in the U.S. named Jalaysia

Swayze #2,234 nationally

– 19 babies born in Mississippi, #136 most popular

– Mississippi represents 22.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Swayze

Mamie #5,233 nationally

– 5 babies born in Mississippi, #536 most popular

– Mississippi represents 20.8% of all female babies in the U.S. named Mamie

Nataliisaff // Shutterstock

Missouri

Male names

Gatlin #805 nationally

– 20 babies born in Missouri, #320 most popular

– Missouri represents 6.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Gatlin

Drake #681 nationally

– 24 babies born in Missouri, #272 most popular

– Missouri represents 6.1% of all male babies in the U.S. named Drake

Creed #678 nationally

– 24 babies born in Missouri, #272 most popular

– Missouri represents 6.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Creed

Female names

Wrenlee #583 nationally

– 32 babies born in Missouri, #185 most popular

– Missouri represents 6.3% of all female babies in the U.S. named Wrenlee

Wrenleigh #1,020 nationally

– 15 babies born in Missouri, #389 most popular

– Missouri represents 6.1% of all female babies in the U.S. named Wrenleigh

Betty #1,193 nationally

– 12 babies born in Missouri, #466 most popular

– Missouri represents 6.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Betty

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Montana

Male names

Bridger #751 nationally

– 16 babies born in Montana, #61 most popular

– Montana represents 4.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Bridger

Norman #1,363 nationally

– 5 babies born in Montana, #224 most popular

– Montana represents 3.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Norman

Bode #1,005 nationally

– 6 babies born in Montana, #190 most popular

– Montana represents 2.8% of all male babies in the U.S. named Bode

Female names

Linnea #1,468 nationally

– 6 babies born in Montana, #160 most popular

– Montana represents 4.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Linnea

Reece #1,320 nationally

– 5 babies born in Montana, #193 most popular

– Montana represents 2.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Reece

Scout #820 nationally

– 7 babies born in Montana, #137 most popular

– Montana represents 2.1% of all female babies in the U.S. named Scout

ANNA GRANT // Shutterstock

Nebraska

Male names

Creighton #2,986 nationally

– 6 babies born in Nebraska, #379 most popular

– Nebraska represents 14.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Creighton

Riggin #2,266 nationally

– 6 babies born in Nebraska, #379 most popular

– Nebraska represents 9.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Riggin

Judd #1,512 nationally

– 8 babies born in Nebraska, #291 most popular

– Nebraska represents 6.9% of all male babies in the U.S. named Judd

Female names

Atley #2,881 nationally

– 5 babies born in Nebraska, #402 most popular

– Nebraska represents 8.6% of all female babies in the U.S. named Atley

Joslyn #1,896 nationally

– 7 babies born in Nebraska, #310 most popular

– Nebraska represents 6.7% of all female babies in the U.S. named Joslyn

Kollins #1,476 nationally

– 9 babies born in Nebraska, #239 most popular

– Nebraska represents 6.1% of all female babies in the U.S. named Kollins

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Nevada

Male names

Kainoa #1,673 nationally

– 6 babies born in Nevada, #435 most popular

– Nevada represents 5.9% of all male babies in the U.S. named Kainoa

Jaxen #1,444 nationally

– 7 babies born in Nevada, #388 most popular

– Nevada represents 5.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Jaxen

Ranger #1,504 nationally

– 6 babies born in Nevada, #435 most popular

– Nevada represents 5.1% of all male babies in the U.S. named Ranger

Female names

Anela #3,126 nationally

– 5 babies born in Nevada, #492 most popular

– Nevada represents 9.6% of all female babies in the U.S. named Anela

Ever #1,644 nationally

– 7 babies born in Nevada, #367 most popular

– Nevada represents 5.6% of all female babies in the U.S. named Ever

Echo #1,554 nationally

– 7 babies born in Nevada, #367 most popular

– Nevada represents 5.1% of all female babies in the U.S. named Echo

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

New Hampshire

Male names

Calum #884 nationally

– 6 babies born in New Hampshire, #201 most popular

– New Hampshire represents 2.3% of all male babies in the U.S. named Calum

Alden #634 nationally

– 8 babies born in New Hampshire, #161 most popular

– New Hampshire represents 1.9% of all male babies in the U.S. named Alden

Boden #756 nationally

– 6 babies born in New Hampshire, #201 most popular

– New Hampshire represents 1.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Boden

Female names

Shea #1,020 nationally

– 6 babies born in New Hampshire, #197 most popular

– New Hampshire represents 2.4% of all female babies in the U.S. named Shea

Carolyn #1,092 nationally

– 5 babies born in New Hampshire, #230 most popular

– New Hampshire represents 2.2% of all female babies in the U.S. named Carolyn

Mazie #956 nationally

– 5 babies born in New Hampshire, #230 most popular

– New Hampshire represents 1.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Mazie

Natalia Deriabina // Shutterstock

New Jersey

Male names

Avrohom #1,599 nationally

– 73 babies born in New Jersey, #129 most popular

– New Jersey represents 67.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Avrohom

Ahron #2,122 nationally

– 41 babies born in New Jersey, #232 most popular

– New Jersey represents 60.3% of all male babies in the U.S. named Ahron

Nosson #3,279 nationally

– 21 babies born in New Jersey, #386 most popular

– New Jersey represents 58.3% of all male babies in the U.S. named Nosson

Female names

Leeba #4,645 nationally

– 18 babies born in New Jersey, #439 most popular

– New Jersey represents 62.1% of all female babies in the U.S. named Leeba

Rochel #1,755 nationally

– 69 babies born in New Jersey, #105 most popular

– New Jersey represents 59.5% of all female babies in the U.S. named Rochel

Yehudis #1,995 nationally

– 50 babies born in New Jersey, #150 most popular

– New Jersey represents 51.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Yehudis

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

New Mexico

Male names

Estevan #2,183 nationally

– 6 babies born in New Mexico, #288 most popular

– New Mexico represents 9.2% of all male babies in the U.S. named Estevan

Mariano #1,066 nationally

– 10 babies born in New Mexico, #186 most popular

– New Mexico represents 5.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Mariano

Santos #794 nationally

– 12 babies born in New Mexico, #156 most popular

– New Mexico represents 3.8% of all male babies in the U.S. named Santos

Female names

Mayeli #2,254 nationally

– 6 babies born in New Mexico, #260 most popular

– New Mexico represents 7.3% of all female babies in the U.S. named Mayeli

Zia #1,257 nationally

– 11 babies born in New Mexico, #130 most popular

– New Mexico represents 6.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Zia

Karely #1,244 nationally

– 7 babies born in New Mexico, #227 most popular

– New Mexico represents 3.8% of all female babies in the U.S. named Karely

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

New York

Male names

Shulem #1,791 nationally

– 81 babies born in New York, #246 most popular

– New York represents 91.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Shulem

Lipa #2,531 nationally

– 44 babies born in New York, #380 most popular

– New York represents 84.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Lipa

Mendel #1,696 nationally

– 82 babies born in New York, #243 most popular

– New York represents 82.8% of all male babies in the U.S. named Mendel

Female names

Idy #3,691 nationally

– 41 babies born in New York, #421 most popular

– New York represents 100.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Idy

Malky #1,694 nationally

– 113 babies born in New York, #131 most popular

– New York represents 93.4% of all female babies in the U.S. named Malky

Rivky #1,702 nationally

– 111 babies born in New York, #135 most popular

– New York represents 92.5% of all female babies in the U.S. named Rivky

Dragana Gordic // Shutterstock

North Carolina

Male names

Braylen #573 nationally

– 56 babies born in North Carolina, #215 most popular

– North Carolina represents 11.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Braylen

Chozen #813 nationally

– 33 babies born in North Carolina, #341 most popular

– North Carolina represents 11.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Chozen

Gatlin #805 nationally

– 30 babies born in North Carolina, #365 most popular

– North Carolina represents 9.9% of all male babies in the U.S. named Gatlin

Female names

Miller #877 nationally

– 30 babies born in North Carolina, #346 most popular

– North Carolina represents 9.8% of all female babies in the U.S. named Miller

Ivey #851 nationally

– 28 babies born in North Carolina, #361 most popular

– North Carolina represents 9.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Ivey

Emory #366 nationally

– 73 babies born in North Carolina, #132 most popular

– North Carolina represents 8.8% of all female babies in the U.S. named Emory

Daniellart // Shutterstock

North Dakota

Male names

Brekken #4,433 nationally

– 5 babies born in North Dakota, #247 most popular

– North Dakota represents 21.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Brekken

Bridger #751 nationally

– 17 babies born in North Dakota, #49 most popular

– North Dakota represents 4.9% of all male babies in the U.S. named Bridger

Kip #1,371 nationally

– 6 babies born in North Dakota, #213 most popular

– North Dakota represents 4.4% of all male babies in the U.S. named Kip

Female names

Leni #1,193 nationally

– 8 babies born in North Dakota, #103 most popular

– North Dakota represents 4.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Leni

Laramie #1,136 nationally

– 6 babies born in North Dakota, #152 most popular

– North Dakota represents 2.8% of all female babies in the U.S. named Laramie

Briar #549 nationally

– 14 babies born in North Dakota, #49 most popular

– North Dakota represents 2.6% of all female babies in the U.S. named Briar

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

Ohio

Male names

Kyaire #867 nationally

– 32 babies born in Ohio, #348 most popular

– Ohio represents 11.8% of all male babies in the U.S. named Kyaire

Mohamed #542 nationally

– 54 babies born in Ohio, #232 most popular

– Ohio represents 10.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Mohamed

Benson #615 nationally

– 37 babies born in Ohio, #312 most popular

– Ohio represents 8.1% of all male babies in the U.S. named Benson

Female names

Rayne #855 nationally

– 27 babies born in Ohio, #413 most popular

– Ohio represents 8.7% of all female babies in the U.S. named Rayne

Maren #544 nationally

– 43 babies born in Ohio, #257 most popular

– Ohio represents 7.8% of all female babies in the U.S. named Maren

Myra #593 nationally

– 39 babies born in Ohio, #287 most popular

– Ohio represents 7.7% of all female babies in the U.S. named Myra

Linas T // Shutterstock

Oklahoma

Male names

Thang #3,786 nationally

– 10 babies born in Oklahoma, #429 most popular

– Oklahoma represents 34.5% of all male babies in the U.S. named Thang

Heston #2,358 nationally

– 9 babies born in Oklahoma, #458 most popular

– Oklahoma represents 15.5% of all male babies in the U.S. named Heston

Haze #1,371 nationally

– 9 babies born in Oklahoma, #458 most popular

– Oklahoma represents 6.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Haze

Female names

Cing #4,728 nationally

– 10 babies born in Oklahoma, #384 most popular

– Oklahoma represents 35.7% of all female babies in the U.S. named Cing

Rynlee #2,114 nationally

– 9 babies born in Oklahoma, #426 most popular

– Oklahoma represents 10.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Rynlee

Lakyn #1,632 nationally

– 11 babies born in Oklahoma, #344 most popular

– Oklahoma represents 8.7% of all female babies in the U.S. named Lakyn

pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock

Oregon

Male names

Alder #1,454 nationally

– 13 babies born in Oregon, #299 most popular

– Oregon represents 10.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Alder

Coen #1,025 nationally

– 12 babies born in Oregon, #317 most popular

– Oregon represents 5.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Coen

Graysen #1,104 nationally

– 9 babies born in Oregon, #394 most popular

– Oregon represents 4.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Graysen

Female names

Marion #1,663 nationally

– 9 babies born in Oregon, #368 most popular

– Oregon represents 7.3% of all female babies in the U.S. named Marion

Fern #1,422 nationally

– 9 babies born in Oregon, #368 most popular

– Oregon represents 5.8% of all female babies in the U.S. named Fern

Marlow #1,365 nationally

– 8 babies born in Oregon, #408 most popular

– Oregon represents 4.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Marlow

Anna Nahabed // Shutterstock

Pennsylvania

Male names

Amos #659 nationally

– 48 babies born in Pennsylvania, #239 most popular

– Pennsylvania represents 11.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Amos

Reuben #813 nationally

– 32 babies born in Pennsylvania, #343 most popular

– Pennsylvania represents 10.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Reuben

Melvin #817 nationally

– 31 babies born in Pennsylvania, #353 most popular

– Pennsylvania represents 10.4% of all male babies in the U.S. named Melvin

Female names

Malinda #2,405 nationally

– 32 babies born in Pennsylvania, #348 most popular

– Pennsylvania represents 43.2% of all female babies in the U.S. named Malinda

Susan #1,120 nationally

– 27 babies born in Pennsylvania, #403 most popular

– Pennsylvania represents 12.4% of all female babies in the U.S. named Susan

Barbara #877 nationally

– 35 babies born in Pennsylvania, #315 most popular

– Pennsylvania represents 11.5% of all female babies in the U.S. named Barbara

Pshenina_m // Shutterstock

Rhode Island

Male names

Jahziel #1,322 nationally

– 5 babies born in Rhode Island, #200 most popular

– Rhode Island represents 3.5% of all male babies in the U.S. named Jahziel

Aizen #1,111 nationally

– 5 babies born in Rhode Island, #200 most popular

– Rhode Island represents 2.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Aizen

Tiago #1,021 nationally

– 5 babies born in Rhode Island, #200 most popular

– Rhode Island represents 2.4% of all male babies in the U.S. named Tiago

Female names

Valery #822 nationally

– 5 babies born in Rhode Island, #169 most popular

– Rhode Island represents 1.5% of all female babies in the U.S. named Valery

Amalia #528 nationally

– 7 babies born in Rhode Island, #110 most popular

– Rhode Island represents 1.2% of all female babies in the U.S. named Amalia

Capri #572 nationally

– 6 babies born in Rhode Island, #130 most popular

– Rhode Island represents 1.2% of all female babies in the U.S. named Capri

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

South Carolina

Male names

Hampton #1,747 nationally

– 21 babies born in South Carolina, #246 most popular

– South Carolina represents 22.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Hampton

Knowledge #1,120 nationally

– 20 babies born in South Carolina, #258 most popular

– South Carolina represents 10.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Knowledge

Tylan #1,099 nationally

– 20 babies born in South Carolina, #258 most popular

– South Carolina represents 10.4% of all male babies in the U.S. named Tylan

Female names

Sullivan #2,203 nationally

– 10 babies born in South Carolina, #465 most popular

– South Carolina represents 11.8% of all female babies in the U.S. named Sullivan

Ansley #1,150 nationally

– 21 babies born in South Carolina, #221 most popular

– South Carolina represents 10.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Ansley

Isis #1,459 nationally

– 10 babies born in South Carolina, #465 most popular

– South Carolina represents 6.6% of all female babies in the U.S. named Isis

My Good Images // Shutterstock

South Dakota

Male names

Coy #1,643 nationally

– 5 babies born in South Dakota, #241 most popular

– South Dakota represents 4.8% of all male babies in the U.S. named Coy

Jhett #1,635 nationally

– 5 babies born in South Dakota, #241 most popular

– South Dakota represents 4.8% of all male babies in the U.S. named Jhett

Kolter #1,086 nationally

– 6 babies born in South Dakota, #200 most popular

– South Dakota represents 3.1% of all male babies in the U.S. named Kolter

Female names

Lennyn #2,070 nationally

– 6 babies born in South Dakota, #167 most popular

– South Dakota represents 6.5% of all female babies in the U.S. named Lennyn

Remedy #1,768 nationally

– 5 babies born in South Dakota, #203 most popular

– South Dakota represents 4.3% of all female babies in the U.S. named Remedy

Laramie #1,136 nationally

– 7 babies born in South Dakota, #139 most popular

– South Dakota represents 3.3% of all female babies in the U.S. named Laramie

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

Tennessee

Male names

Neyland #3,043 nationally

– 28 babies born in Tennessee, #304 most popular

– Tennessee represents 70.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Neyland

Hendon #3,546 nationally

– 22 babies born in Tennessee, #371 most popular

– Tennessee represents 68.8% of all male babies in the U.S. named Hendon

Canaan #1,108 nationally

– 21 babies born in Tennessee, #388 most popular

– Tennessee represents 11.1% of all male babies in the U.S. named Canaan

Female names

Briley #1,805 nationally

– 16 babies born in Tennessee, #474 most popular

– Tennessee represents 14.4% of all female babies in the U.S. named Briley

Ansley #1,150 nationally

– 22 babies born in Tennessee, #334 most popular

– Tennessee represents 10.4% of all female babies in the U.S. named Ansley

Anniston #1,346 nationally

– 17 babies born in Tennessee, #442 most popular

– Tennessee represents 10.2% of all female babies in the U.S. named Anniston

LeManna // Shutterstock

Texas

Male names

Rodrigo #495 nationally

– 218 babies born in Texas, #186 most popular

– Texas represents 36.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Rodrigo

Azael #696 nationally

– 132 babies born in Texas, #287 most popular

– Texas represents 34.8% of all male babies in the U.S. named Azael

Gerardo #586 nationally

– 164 babies born in Texas, #241 most popular

– Texas represents 33.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Gerardo

Female names

Renata #472 nationally

– 216 babies born in Texas, #143 most popular

– Texas represents 33.2% of all female babies in the U.S. named Renata

Regina #328 nationally

– 308 babies born in Texas, #83 most popular

– Texas represents 32.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Regina

Romina #625 nationally

– 140 babies born in Texas, #244 most popular

– Texas represents 29.6% of all female babies in the U.S. named Romina

Natalia Deriabina // Shutterstock

Utah

Male names

Hyrum #3,400 nationally

– 19 babies born in Utah, #244 most popular

– Utah represents 55.9% of all male babies in the U.S. named Hyrum

Covey #5,053 nationally

– 10 babies born in Utah, #428 most popular

– Utah represents 52.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Covey

Mckay #3,546 nationally

– 16 babies born in Utah, #292 most popular

– Utah represents 50.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Mckay

Female names

Alta #4,548 nationally

– 9 babies born in Utah, #436 most popular

– Utah represents 30.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Alta

Afton #3,257 nationally

– 11 babies born in Utah, #376 most popular

– Utah represents 22.4% of all female babies in the U.S. named Afton

Ivie #1,956 nationally

– 19 babies born in Utah, #221 most popular

– Utah represents 19.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Ivie

Coy_Creek // Shutterstock

Vermont

Male names

Wylder #724 nationally

– 5 babies born in Vermont, #102 most popular

– Vermont represents 1.4% of all male babies in the U.S. named Wylder

Otis #651 nationally

– 5 babies born in Vermont, #102 most popular

– Vermont represents 1.2% of all male babies in the U.S. named Otis

Conrad #539 nationally

– 5 babies born in Vermont, #102 most popular

– Vermont represents 0.9% of all male babies in the U.S. named Conrad

Female names

Octavia #279 nationally

– 8 babies born in Vermont, #38 most popular

– Vermont represents 0.7% of all female babies in the U.S. named Octavia

Kira #430 nationally

– 5 babies born in Vermont, #79 most popular

– Vermont represents 0.7% of all female babies in the U.S. named Kira

Sylvia #426 nationally

– 5 babies born in Vermont, #79 most popular

– Vermont represents 0.7% of all female babies in the U.S. named Sylvia

HTeam // Shutterstock

Virginia

Male names

Mohammad #573 nationally

– 40 babies born in Virginia, #217 most popular

– Virginia represents 7.9% of all male babies in the U.S. named Mohammad

Zain #548 nationally

– 34 babies born in Virginia, #254 most popular

– Virginia represents 6.4% of all male babies in the U.S. named Zain

Ayaan #510 nationally

– 37 babies born in Virginia, #234 most popular

– Virginia represents 6.3% of all male babies in the U.S. named Ayaan

Female names

Ayzal #1,273 nationally

– 21 babies born in Virginia, #390 most popular

– Virginia represents 11.7% of all female babies in the U.S. named Ayzal

Yusra #1,187 nationally

– 22 babies born in Virginia, #371 most popular

– Virginia represents 10.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Yusra

Virginia #559 nationally

– 45 babies born in Virginia, #172 most popular

– Virginia represents 8.4% of all female babies in the U.S. named Virginia

Trendsetter Images // Shutterstock

Washington

Male names

Reyansh #1,334 nationally

– 18 babies born in Washington, #395 most popular

– Washington represents 12.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Reyansh

Cedar #1,259 nationally

– 17 babies born in Washington, #416 most popular

– Washington represents 11.2% of all male babies in the U.S. named Cedar

Arjun #602 nationally

– 37 babies born in Washington, #206 most popular

– Washington represents 7.9% of all male babies in the U.S. named Arjun

Female names

Aadya #1,663 nationally

– 15 babies born in Washington, #435 most popular

– Washington represents 12.1% of all female babies in the U.S. named Aadya

Fern #1,422 nationally

– 17 babies born in Washington, #398 most popular

– Washington represents 10.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Fern

Roslyn #1,445 nationally

– 15 babies born in Washington, #435 most popular

– Washington represents 9.8% of all female babies in the U.S. named Roslyn

Bangkok Click Studio // Shutterstock

Washington DC

Male names

Sebastien #1,714 nationally

– 5 babies born in Washington D.C., #195 most popular

– Washington D.C. represents 5.2% of all male babies in the U.S. named Sebastien

Zymir #1,194 nationally

– 7 babies born in Washington D.C., #130 most popular

– Washington D.C. represents 4.2% of all male babies in the U.S. named Zymir

Rohan #825 nationally

– 7 babies born in Washington D.C., #130 most popular

– Washington D.C. represents 2.4% of all male babies in the U.S. named Rohan

Female names

Yohanna #3,257 nationally

– 6 babies born in Washington D.C., #137 most popular

– Washington D.C. represents 12.2% of all female babies in the U.S. named Yohanna

Simone #921 nationally

– 9 babies born in Washington D.C., #81 most popular

– Washington D.C. represents 3.2% of all female babies in the U.S. named Simone

Dior #730 nationally

– 10 babies born in Washington D.C., #73 most popular

– Washington D.C. represents 2.6% of all female babies in the U.S. named Dior

Nataliisaff // Shutterstock

West Virginia

Male names

Jennings #1,963 nationally

– 6 babies born in West Virginia, #295 most popular

– West Virginia represents 7.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Jennings

Ruger #1,657 nationally

– 5 babies born in West Virginia, #333 most popular

– West Virginia represents 4.9% of all male babies in the U.S. named Ruger

Brentley #1,414 nationally

– 6 babies born in West Virginia, #295 most popular

– West Virginia represents 4.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Brentley

Female names

Cambrie #2,187 nationally

– 5 babies born in West Virginia, #298 most popular

– West Virginia represents 5.8% of all female babies in the U.S. named Cambrie

Blakelyn #1,805 nationally

– 6 babies born in West Virginia, #259 most popular

– West Virginia represents 5.4% of all female babies in the U.S. named Blakelyn

Chevelle #1,831 nationally

– 5 babies born in West Virginia, #298 most popular

– West Virginia represents 4.6% of all female babies in the U.S. named Chevelle

Prostock-studio // Shutterstock

Wisconsin

Male names

Cashton #1,176 nationally

– 17 babies born in Wisconsin, #310 most popular

– Wisconsin represents 9.8% of all male babies in the U.S. named Cashton

Brecken #1,045 nationally

– 15 babies born in Wisconsin, #349 most popular

– Wisconsin represents 7.2% of all male babies in the U.S. named Brecken

Leroy #876 nationally

– 16 babies born in Wisconsin, #329 most popular

– Wisconsin represents 6.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Leroy

Female names

Loretta #761 nationally

– 27 babies born in Wisconsin, #193 most popular

– Wisconsin represents 7.3% of all female babies in the U.S. named Loretta

Greta #932 nationally

– 18 babies born in Wisconsin, #283 most popular

– Wisconsin represents 6.4% of all female babies in the U.S. named Greta

Luella #928 nationally

– 18 babies born in Wisconsin, #283 most popular

– Wisconsin represents 6.3% of all female babies in the U.S. named Luella

ANNA GRANT // Shutterstock

Wyoming

Male names

Bridger #751 nationally

– 6 babies born in Wyoming, #79 most popular

– Wyoming represents 1.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Bridger

Colter #321 nationally

– 8 babies born in Wyoming, #51 most popular

– Wyoming represents 0.8% of all male babies in the U.S. named Colter

Ryker #184 nationally

– 15 babies born in Wyoming, #12 most popular

– Wyoming represents 0.8% of all male babies in the U.S. named Ryker

Female names

Scottie #616 nationally

– 7 babies born in Wyoming, #43 most popular

– Wyoming represents 1.5% of all female babies in the U.S. named Scottie

Oaklee #445 nationally

– 8 babies born in Wyoming, #27 most popular

– Wyoming represents 1.2% of all female babies in the U.S. named Oaklee

Marlee #501 nationally

– 5 babies born in Wyoming, #79 most popular

– Wyoming represents 0.8% of all female babies in the U.S. named Marlee

Data reporting by Wade Zhou. Story editing by Natasja Sheriff Wells. Copy editing by Paris Close.

This story originally appeared on Spokeo and was produced and

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.