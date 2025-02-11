What are the most distinctive baby names by state?
Modern parents aren’t too concerned if their kids’ names can be found on a keychain. Millennial and Generation Z parents have accelerated the trend of formerly common baby names becoming less common over time. In 1969, 4.7% of boys received that year’s top name, Michael; in 2022, only 1.1% were given the most popular name, Liam.
Many parents simply do not want their child to be just another Liam or Olivia in the classroom. They are intentionally seeking out unique, unconventional names. The trend has led to well-paid TikTok naming experts who help hip parents choose offbeat names for their offspring.
However, parents look to diverse sources when naming their child, far beyond social media. Names are often deeply rooted in culture, heritage, and even geography, and it turns out that trends can vary dramatically by state.
The diverse demographics of the United States are reflected in some states’ name choices. According to a 2020 American Jewish Population Project report, New York was home to 21% of the nation’s Jewish population. Unsurprisingly, this heritage is reflected in New York’s most unique names. Similarly, Arabic names are disproportionately common in Michigan and Minnesota, where Arab Americans comprise a greater proportion of the states’ populations than anywhere else in the country, per the Arab American Institute. Other states disproportionately use nearby geographic names. In Arizona, Sedona is both a place and a popular name. In Alaska, parents take inspiration from natural landmarks like the Atigun Pass and Calliope Mountain when naming their children. Washingtonian parents find inspiration in the state’s abundant greenery, and Cedar and Fern are popular names in the Evergreen State.
The inspiration for other names is less obvious. For example, the popularity of the name Denim in Louisiana has no ready explanation. Below, you can find the most distinctive names in your state—and the unique names used in other states.
Spokeo used Social Security Administration data to find the most unique baby names in every state as of 2023. Unique names in this analysis are those where the state represents a higher share of all U.S. babies with that name than the share of babies born overall. Names had to represent at least .05% of all babies in the state, and the dataset only included names of at least five babies born with that name. This analysis does not account for differences in spelling.
Alabama
Male names
Collier #2,431 nationally
– 14 babies born in Alabama, #379 most popular
– Alabama represents 25.5% of all male babies in the U.S. named Collier
Hampton #1,747 nationally
– 14 babies born in Alabama, #379 most popular
– Alabama represents 15.1% of all male babies in the U.S. named Hampton
Braylin #1,760 nationally
– 11 babies born in Alabama, #447 most popular
– Alabama represents 12.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Braylin
Female names
Lynlee #1,651 nationally
– 16 babies born in Alabama, #306 most popular
– Alabama represents 12.8% of all female babies in the U.S. named Lynlee
Ann #1,072 nationally
– 26 babies born in Alabama, #180 most popular
– Alabama represents 11.3% of all female babies in the U.S. named Ann
Merritt #1,564 nationally
– 13 babies born in Alabama, #375 most popular
– Alabama represents 9.6% of all female babies in the U.S. named Merritt
Alaska
Male names
Atigun #12,190 nationally
– 5 babies born in Alaska, #172 most popular
– Alaska represents 100.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Atigun
Bjorn #801 nationally
– 8 babies born in Alaska, #106 most popular
– Alaska represents 2.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Bjorn
Boden #756 nationally
– 5 babies born in Alaska, #172 most popular
– Alaska represents 1.5% of all male babies in the U.S. named Boden
Female names
Heather #1,321 nationally
– 5 babies born in Alaska, #134 most popular
– Alaska represents 2.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Heather
Calliope #492 nationally
– 10 babies born in Alaska, #42 most popular
– Alaska represents 1.6% of all female babies in the U.S. named Calliope
Marlowe #835 nationally
– 5 babies born in Alaska, #134 most popular
– Alaska represents 1.5% of all female babies in the U.S. named Marlowe
Arizona
Male names
Adael #1,266 nationally
– 17 babies born in Arizona, #422 most popular
– Arizona represents 11.3% of all male babies in the U.S. named Adael
Booker #1,166 nationally
– 17 babies born in Arizona, #422 most popular
– Arizona represents 9.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Booker
Isael #1,076 nationally
– 18 babies born in Arizona, #407 most popular
– Arizona represents 9.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Isael
Female names
Annya #2,544 nationally
– 14 babies born in Arizona, #475 most popular
– Arizona represents 20.3% of all female babies in the U.S. named Annya
Sedona #1,728 nationally
– 19 babies born in Arizona, #348 most popular
– Arizona represents 16.1% of all female babies in the U.S. named Sedona
Adilene #1,472 nationally
– 16 babies born in Arizona, #421 most popular
– Arizona represents 10.8% of all female babies in the U.S. named Adilene
Arkansas
Male names
Cache #3,618 nationally
– 7 babies born in Arkansas, #430 most popular
– Arkansas represents 22.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Cache
Stratton #1,949 nationally
– 7 babies born in Arkansas, #430 most popular
– Arkansas represents 8.9% of all male babies in the U.S. named Stratton
Kolter #1,086 nationally
– 11 babies born in Arkansas, #298 most popular
– Arkansas represents 5.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Kolter
Female names
Savvy #4,101 nationally
– 9 babies born in Arkansas, #334 most popular
– Arkansas represents 25.7% of all female babies in the U.S. named Savvy
Annaleigh #2,114 nationally
– 7 babies born in Arkansas, #415 most popular
– Arkansas represents 7.8% of all female babies in the U.S. named Annaleigh
Tinley #2,097 nationally
– 6 babies born in Arkansas, #480 most popular
– Arkansas represents 6.6% of all female babies in the U.S. named Tinley
California
Male names
Adan #471 nationally
– 211 babies born in California, #190 most popular
– California represents 32.8% of all male babies in the U.S. named Adan
Salvador #700 nationally
– 120 babies born in California, #307 most popular
– California represents 31.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Salvador
Emiliano #133 nationally
– 857 babies born in California, #34 most popular
– California represents 30.8% of all male babies in the U.S. named Emiliano
Female names
Jaylene #1,176 nationally
– 98 babies born in California, #334 most popular
– California represents 48.5% of all female babies in the U.S. named Jaylene
Jayleen #787 nationally
– 142 babies born in California, #235 most popular
– California represents 40.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Jayleen
Cielo #858 nationally
– 99 babies born in California, #329 most popular
– California represents 32.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Cielo
Colorado
Male names
Torin #1,349 nationally
– 15 babies born in Colorado, #385 most popular
– Colorado represents 10.8% of all male babies in the U.S. named Torin
Bode #1,005 nationally
– 20 babies born in Colorado, #302 most popular
– Colorado represents 9.2% of all male babies in the U.S. named Bode
Thatcher #995 nationally
– 13 babies born in Colorado, #426 most popular
– Colorado represents 5.9% of all male babies in the U.S. named Thatcher
Female names
Alitzel #870 nationally
– 18 babies born in Colorado, #309 most popular
– Colorado represents 5.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Alitzel
Rain #1,218 nationally
– 11 babies born in Colorado, #475 most popular
– Colorado represents 5.7% of all female babies in the U.S. named Rain
Sloan #687 nationally
– 23 babies born in Colorado, #234 most popular
– Colorado represents 5.5% of all female babies in the U.S. named Sloan
Connecticut
Male names
Seamus #1,367 nationally
– 9 babies born in Connecticut, #316 most popular
– Connecticut represents 6.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Seamus
Giuseppe #1,550 nationally
– 7 babies born in Connecticut, #379 most popular
– Connecticut represents 6.3% of all male babies in the U.S. named Giuseppe
Aleksander #1,444 nationally
– 7 babies born in Connecticut, #379 most popular
– Connecticut represents 5.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Aleksander
Female names
Shea #1,020 nationally
– 15 babies born in Connecticut, #199 most popular
– Connecticut represents 6.1% of all female babies in the U.S. named Shea
Giuliana #887 nationally
– 18 babies born in Connecticut, #168 most popular
– Connecticut represents 6.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Giuliana
Liz #1,164 nationally
– 11 babies born in Connecticut, #263 most popular
– Connecticut represents 5.4% of all female babies in the U.S. named Liz
Delaware
Male names
Kyren #939 nationally
– 5 babies born in Delaware, #181 most popular
– Delaware represents 2.1% of all male babies in the U.S. named Kyren
Landen #808 nationally
– 5 babies born in Delaware, #181 most popular
– Delaware represents 1.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Landen
Sevyn #784 nationally
– 5 babies born in Delaware, #181 most popular
– Delaware represents 1.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Sevyn
Female names
Egypt #1,072 nationally
– 5 babies born in Delaware, #150 most popular
– Delaware represents 2.2% of all female babies in the U.S. named Egypt
Tru #963 nationally
– 5 babies born in Delaware, #150 most popular
– Delaware represents 1.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Tru
Aspyn #837 nationally
– 6 babies born in Delaware, #124 most popular
– Delaware represents 1.8% of all female babies in the U.S. named Aspyn
Florida
Male names
Lucca #498 nationally
– 126 babies born in Florida, #172 most popular
– Florida represents 20.8% of all male babies in the U.S. named Lucca
Massimo #840 nationally
– 53 babies born in Florida, #358 most popular
– Florida represents 18.4% of all male babies in the U.S. named Massimo
Milan #230 nationally
– 266 babies born in Florida, #77 most popular
– Florida represents 17.5% of all male babies in the U.S. named Milan
Female names
Martina #1,321 nationally
– 50 babies born in Florida, #380 most popular
– Florida represents 29.4% of all female babies in the U.S. named Martina
Ainhoa #987 nationally
– 72 babies born in Florida, #252 most popular
– Florida represents 27.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Ainhoa
Meghan #1,164 nationally
– 45 babies born in Florida, #413 most popular
– Florida represents 22.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Meghan
Georgia
Male names
Mazi #1,080 nationally
– 28 babies born in Georgia, #396 most popular
– Georgia represents 14.1% of all male babies in the U.S. named Mazi
Chosen #671 nationally
– 55 babies born in Georgia, #225 most popular
– Georgia represents 13.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Chosen
Jahmir #808 nationally
– 33 babies born in Georgia, #338 most popular
– Georgia represents 10.9% of all male babies in the U.S. named Jahmir
Female names
Ansley #1,150 nationally
– 36 babies born in Georgia, #306 most popular
– Georgia represents 17.1% of all female babies in the U.S. named Ansley
Harmoni #895 nationally
– 43 babies born in Georgia, #249 most popular
– Georgia represents 14.5% of all female babies in the U.S. named Harmoni
Kamora #1,218 nationally
– 25 babies born in Georgia, #449 most popular
– Georgia represents 12.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Kamora
Hawai’i
Male names
Kiai #10,779 nationally
– 6 babies born in Hawai’i, #176 most popular
– Hawai’i represents 100.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Kiai
Haaheo #12,190 nationally
– 5 babies born in Hawai’i, #209 most popular
– Hawai’i represents 100.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Haaheo
Kaena #12,190 nationally
– 5 babies born in Hawai’i, #209 most popular
– Hawai’i represents 100.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Kaena
Kupaa #12,190 nationally
– 5 babies born in Hawai’i, #209 most popular
– Hawai’i represents 100.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Kupaa
Lawaia #12,190 nationally
– 5 babies born in Hawai’i, #209 most popular
– Hawai’i represents 100.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Lawaia
Female names
Hilinai #10,256 nationally
– 9 babies born in Hawai’i, #77 most popular
– Hawai’i represents 100.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Hilinai
Kealani #8,028 nationally
– 7 babies born in Hawai’i, #118 most popular
– Hawai’i represents 53.8% of all female babies in the U.S. named Kealani
Mahina #3,126 nationally
– 27 babies born in Hawai’i, #10 most popular
– Hawai’i represents 51.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Mahina
Idaho
Male names
Riggins #1,433 nationally
– 13 babies born in Idaho, #179 most popular
– Idaho represents 10.3% of all male babies in the U.S. named Riggins
Kove #2,283 nationally
– 5 babies born in Idaho, #404 most popular
– Idaho represents 8.2% of all male babies in the U.S. named Kove
Maverik #1,808 nationally
– 5 babies born in Idaho, #404 most popular
– Idaho represents 5.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Maverik
Female names
Mesa #5,233 nationally
– 5 babies born in Idaho, #379 most popular
– Idaho represents 20.8% of all female babies in the U.S. named Mesa
Kinlee #2,505 nationally
– 5 babies born in Idaho, #379 most popular
– Idaho represents 7.1% of all female babies in the U.S. named Kinlee
Posie #2,219 nationally
– 5 babies born in Idaho, #379 most popular
– Idaho represents 6.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Posie
Illinois
Male names
Damir #816 nationally
– 36 babies born in Illinois, #303 most popular
– Illinois represents 12.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Damir
Vincenzo #744 nationally
– 34 babies born in Illinois, #322 most popular
– Illinois represents 9.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Vincenzo
Idris #786 nationally
– 30 babies born in Illinois, #358 most popular
– Illinois represents 9.4% of all male babies in the U.S. named Idris
Female names
Maryam #415 nationally
– 63 babies born in Illinois, #150 most popular
– Illinois represents 8.5% of all female babies in the U.S. named Maryam
Zainab #873 nationally
– 25 babies born in Illinois, #400 most popular
– Illinois represents 8.2% of all female babies in the U.S. named Zainab
Inaya #736 nationally
– 29 babies born in Illinois, #356 most popular
– Illinois represents 7.6% of all female babies in the U.S. named Inaya
Indiana
Male names
Foster #967 nationally
– 20 babies born in Indiana, #361 most popular
– Indiana represents 8.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Foster
Leighton #963 nationally
– 17 babies born in Indiana, #413 most popular
– Indiana represents 7.4% of all male babies in the U.S. named Leighton
Fletcher #631 nationally
– 27 babies born in Indiana, #277 most popular
– Indiana represents 6.2% of all male babies in the U.S. named Fletcher
Female names
Tilly #1,042 nationally
– 16 babies born in Indiana, #425 most popular
– Indiana represents 6.6% of all female babies in the U.S. named Tilly
Mavis #595 nationally
– 33 babies born in Indiana, #206 most popular
– Indiana represents 6.6% of all female babies in the U.S. named Mavis
Deborah #970 nationally
– 17 babies born in Indiana, #400 most popular
– Indiana represents 6.4% of all female babies in the U.S. named Deborah
Iowa
Male names
Carver #1,433 nationally
– 10 babies born in Iowa, #352 most popular
– Iowa represents 7.9% of all male babies in the U.S. named Carver
Gibson #1,599 nationally
– 7 babies born in Iowa, #447 most popular
– Iowa represents 6.5% of all male babies in the U.S. named Gibson
Macklin #1,424 nationally
– 8 babies born in Iowa, #414 most popular
– Iowa represents 6.3% of all male babies in the U.S. named Macklin
Female names
Peace #2,967 nationally
– 6 babies born in Iowa, #493 most popular
– Iowa represents 10.7% of all female babies in the U.S. named Peace
Elliotte #2,749 nationally
– 6 babies born in Iowa, #493 most popular
– Iowa represents 9.7% of all female babies in the U.S. named Elliotte
Maryann #2,027 nationally
– 6 babies born in Iowa, #493 most popular
– Iowa represents 6.3% of all female babies in the U.S. named Maryann
Kansas
Male names
Whitley #1,949 nationally
– 9 babies born in Kansas, #377 most popular
– Kansas represents 11.4% of all male babies in the U.S. named Whitley
Decker #1,152 nationally
– 8 babies born in Kansas, #417 most popular
– Kansas represents 4.4% of all male babies in the U.S. named Decker
Riggs #732 nationally
– 14 babies born in Kansas, #257 most popular
– Kansas represents 3.9% of all male babies in the U.S. named Riggs
Female names
Berkeley #2,262 nationally
– 6 babies born in Kansas, #499 most popular
– Kansas represents 7.4% of all female babies in the U.S. named Berkeley
Elsy #1,928 nationally
– 6 babies born in Kansas, #499 most popular
– Kansas represents 5.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Elsy
Rowen #1,321 nationally
– 9 babies born in Kansas, #348 most popular
– Kansas represents 5.3% of all female babies in the U.S. named Rowen
Kentucky
Male names
Branson #1,086 nationally
– 15 babies born in Kentucky, #326 most popular
– Kentucky represents 7.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Branson
Raylan #664 nationally
– 30 babies born in Kentucky, #175 most popular
– Kentucky represents 7.4% of all male babies in the U.S. named Raylan
Houston #689 nationally
– 28 babies born in Kentucky, #186 most popular
– Kentucky represents 7.2% of all male babies in the U.S. named Houston
Female names
Anniston #1,346 nationally
– 16 babies born in Kentucky, #267 most popular
– Kentucky represents 9.6% of all female babies in the U.S. named Anniston
Blakelyn #1,805 nationally
– 10 babies born in Kentucky, #422 most popular
– Kentucky represents 9.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Blakelyn
Laynee #1,755 nationally
– 10 babies born in Kentucky, #422 most popular
– Kentucky represents 8.6% of all female babies in the U.S. named Laynee
Louisiana
Male names
Dru #2,020 nationally
– 16 babies born in Louisiana, #326 most popular
– Louisiana represents 21.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Dru
Beaux #1,034 nationally
– 26 babies born in Louisiana, #203 most popular
– Louisiana represents 12.4% of all male babies in the U.S. named Beaux
Denim #1,246 nationally
– 19 babies born in Louisiana, #277 most popular
– Louisiana represents 12.3% of all male babies in the U.S. named Denim
Female names
Jerzi #3,168 nationally
– 14 babies born in Louisiana, #340 most popular
– Louisiana represents 27.5% of all female babies in the U.S. named Jerzi
Jaci #2,719 nationally
– 10 babies born in Louisiana, #469 most popular
– Louisiana represents 15.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Jaci
Jakayla #2,343 nationally
– 10 babies born in Louisiana, #469 most popular
– Louisiana represents 13.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Jakayla
Maine
Male names
Angus #1,982 nationally
– 5 babies born in Maine, #225 most popular
– Maine represents 6.5% of all male babies in the U.S. named Angus
Alden #634 nationally
– 13 babies born in Maine, #86 most popular
– Maine represents 3.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Alden
Bode #1,005 nationally
– 6 babies born in Maine, #200 most popular
– Maine represents 2.8% of all male babies in the U.S. named Bode
Female names
Blessing #953 nationally
– 8 babies born in Maine, #127 most popular
– Maine represents 2.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Blessing
Harriet #1,132 nationally
– 5 babies born in Maine, #205 most popular
– Maine represents 2.3% of all female babies in the U.S. named Harriet
Quincy #975 nationally
– 6 babies born in Maine, #177 most popular
– Maine represents 2.3% of all female babies in the U.S. named Quincy
Maryland
Male names
Adley #2,283 nationally
– 15 babies born in Maryland, #361 most popular
– Maryland represents 24.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Adley
Dakari #770 nationally
– 19 babies born in Maryland, #294 most popular
– Maryland represents 5.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Dakari
Dash #904 nationally
– 14 babies born in Maryland, #373 most popular
– Maryland represents 5.5% of all male babies in the U.S. named Dash
Female names
Stori #1,702 nationally
– 13 babies born in Maryland, #407 most popular
– Maryland represents 10.8% of all female babies in the U.S. named Stori
Nori #899 nationally
– 23 babies born in Maryland, #233 most popular
– Maryland represents 7.8% of all female babies in the U.S. named Nori
Adley #765 nationally
– 27 babies born in Maryland, #196 most popular
– Maryland represents 7.4% of all female babies in the U.S. named Adley
Massachusetts
Male names
Heitor #2,470 nationally
– 23 babies born in Massachusetts, #263 most popular
– Massachusetts represents 42.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Heitor
Davi #1,342 nationally
– 39 babies born in Massachusetts, #171 most popular
– Massachusetts represents 27.9% of all male babies in the U.S. named Davi
Ravi #1,433 nationally
– 20 babies born in Massachusetts, #290 most popular
– Massachusetts represents 15.9% of all male babies in the U.S. named Ravi
Female names
Aylla #3,968 nationally
– 17 babies born in Massachusetts, #320 most popular
– Massachusetts represents 45.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Aylla
Liz #1,164 nationally
– 36 babies born in Massachusetts, #153 most popular
– Massachusetts represents 17.6% of all female babies in the U.S. named Liz
Tess #1,743 nationally
– 13 babies born in Massachusetts, #399 most popular
– Massachusetts represents 11.1% of all female babies in the U.S. named Tess
Michigan
Male names
Mahdi #1,841 nationally
– 33 babies born in Michigan, #281 most popular
– Michigan represents 38.4% of all male babies in the U.S. named Mahdi
Abbas #2,122 nationally
– 24 babies born in Michigan, #360 most popular
– Michigan represents 35.3% of all male babies in the U.S. named Abbas
Hussein #1,611 nationally
– 32 babies born in Michigan, #287 most popular
– Michigan represents 29.9% of all male babies in the U.S. named Hussein
Female names
Mayar #2,605 nationally
– 20 babies born in Michigan, #418 most popular
– Michigan represents 29.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Mayar
Layan #1,067 nationally
– 32 babies born in Michigan, #269 most popular
– Michigan represents 13.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Layan
Noor #790 nationally
– 32 babies born in Michigan, #269 most popular
– Michigan represents 9.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Noor
Minnesota
Male names
Muad #3,279 nationally
– 20 babies born in Minnesota, #290 most popular
– Minnesota represents 55.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Muad
Abdirahman #2,607 nationally
– 27 babies born in Minnesota, #226 most popular
– Minnesota represents 54.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Abdirahman
Muhsin #3,166 nationally
– 17 babies born in Minnesota, #336 most popular
– Minnesota represents 44.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Muhsin
Female names
Maida #3,418 nationally
– 24 babies born in Minnesota, #232 most popular
– Minnesota represents 52.2% of all female babies in the U.S. named Maida
Maryama #4,728 nationally
– 13 babies born in Minnesota, #389 most popular
– Minnesota represents 46.4% of all female babies in the U.S. named Maryama
Manal #4,038 nationally
– 13 babies born in Minnesota, #389 most popular
– Minnesota represents 36.1% of all female babies in the U.S. named Manal
Mississippi
Male names
Khylan #2,607 nationally
– 7 babies born in Mississippi, #418 most popular
– Mississippi represents 14.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Khylan
Ruston #2,879 nationally
– 6 babies born in Mississippi, #463 most popular
– Mississippi represents 14.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Ruston
Kashtyn #1,791 nationally
– 10 babies born in Mississippi, #310 most popular
– Mississippi represents 11.2% of all male babies in the U.S. named Kashtyn
Female names
Jalaysia #5,524 nationally
– 6 babies born in Mississippi, #449 most popular
– Mississippi represents 27.3% of all female babies in the U.S. named Jalaysia
Swayze #2,234 nationally
– 19 babies born in Mississippi, #136 most popular
– Mississippi represents 22.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Swayze
Mamie #5,233 nationally
– 5 babies born in Mississippi, #536 most popular
– Mississippi represents 20.8% of all female babies in the U.S. named Mamie
Missouri
Male names
Gatlin #805 nationally
– 20 babies born in Missouri, #320 most popular
– Missouri represents 6.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Gatlin
Drake #681 nationally
– 24 babies born in Missouri, #272 most popular
– Missouri represents 6.1% of all male babies in the U.S. named Drake
Creed #678 nationally
– 24 babies born in Missouri, #272 most popular
– Missouri represents 6.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Creed
Female names
Wrenlee #583 nationally
– 32 babies born in Missouri, #185 most popular
– Missouri represents 6.3% of all female babies in the U.S. named Wrenlee
Wrenleigh #1,020 nationally
– 15 babies born in Missouri, #389 most popular
– Missouri represents 6.1% of all female babies in the U.S. named Wrenleigh
Betty #1,193 nationally
– 12 babies born in Missouri, #466 most popular
– Missouri represents 6.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Betty
Montana
Male names
Bridger #751 nationally
– 16 babies born in Montana, #61 most popular
– Montana represents 4.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Bridger
Norman #1,363 nationally
– 5 babies born in Montana, #224 most popular
– Montana represents 3.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Norman
Bode #1,005 nationally
– 6 babies born in Montana, #190 most popular
– Montana represents 2.8% of all male babies in the U.S. named Bode
Female names
Linnea #1,468 nationally
– 6 babies born in Montana, #160 most popular
– Montana represents 4.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Linnea
Reece #1,320 nationally
– 5 babies born in Montana, #193 most popular
– Montana represents 2.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Reece
Scout #820 nationally
– 7 babies born in Montana, #137 most popular
– Montana represents 2.1% of all female babies in the U.S. named Scout
Nebraska
Male names
Creighton #2,986 nationally
– 6 babies born in Nebraska, #379 most popular
– Nebraska represents 14.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Creighton
Riggin #2,266 nationally
– 6 babies born in Nebraska, #379 most popular
– Nebraska represents 9.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Riggin
Judd #1,512 nationally
– 8 babies born in Nebraska, #291 most popular
– Nebraska represents 6.9% of all male babies in the U.S. named Judd
Female names
Atley #2,881 nationally
– 5 babies born in Nebraska, #402 most popular
– Nebraska represents 8.6% of all female babies in the U.S. named Atley
Joslyn #1,896 nationally
– 7 babies born in Nebraska, #310 most popular
– Nebraska represents 6.7% of all female babies in the U.S. named Joslyn
Kollins #1,476 nationally
– 9 babies born in Nebraska, #239 most popular
– Nebraska represents 6.1% of all female babies in the U.S. named Kollins
Nevada
Male names
Kainoa #1,673 nationally
– 6 babies born in Nevada, #435 most popular
– Nevada represents 5.9% of all male babies in the U.S. named Kainoa
Jaxen #1,444 nationally
– 7 babies born in Nevada, #388 most popular
– Nevada represents 5.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Jaxen
Ranger #1,504 nationally
– 6 babies born in Nevada, #435 most popular
– Nevada represents 5.1% of all male babies in the U.S. named Ranger
Female names
Anela #3,126 nationally
– 5 babies born in Nevada, #492 most popular
– Nevada represents 9.6% of all female babies in the U.S. named Anela
Ever #1,644 nationally
– 7 babies born in Nevada, #367 most popular
– Nevada represents 5.6% of all female babies in the U.S. named Ever
Echo #1,554 nationally
– 7 babies born in Nevada, #367 most popular
– Nevada represents 5.1% of all female babies in the U.S. named Echo
New Hampshire
Male names
Calum #884 nationally
– 6 babies born in New Hampshire, #201 most popular
– New Hampshire represents 2.3% of all male babies in the U.S. named Calum
Alden #634 nationally
– 8 babies born in New Hampshire, #161 most popular
– New Hampshire represents 1.9% of all male babies in the U.S. named Alden
Boden #756 nationally
– 6 babies born in New Hampshire, #201 most popular
– New Hampshire represents 1.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Boden
Female names
Shea #1,020 nationally
– 6 babies born in New Hampshire, #197 most popular
– New Hampshire represents 2.4% of all female babies in the U.S. named Shea
Carolyn #1,092 nationally
– 5 babies born in New Hampshire, #230 most popular
– New Hampshire represents 2.2% of all female babies in the U.S. named Carolyn
Mazie #956 nationally
– 5 babies born in New Hampshire, #230 most popular
– New Hampshire represents 1.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Mazie
New Jersey
Male names
Avrohom #1,599 nationally
– 73 babies born in New Jersey, #129 most popular
– New Jersey represents 67.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Avrohom
Ahron #2,122 nationally
– 41 babies born in New Jersey, #232 most popular
– New Jersey represents 60.3% of all male babies in the U.S. named Ahron
Nosson #3,279 nationally
– 21 babies born in New Jersey, #386 most popular
– New Jersey represents 58.3% of all male babies in the U.S. named Nosson
Female names
Leeba #4,645 nationally
– 18 babies born in New Jersey, #439 most popular
– New Jersey represents 62.1% of all female babies in the U.S. named Leeba
Rochel #1,755 nationally
– 69 babies born in New Jersey, #105 most popular
– New Jersey represents 59.5% of all female babies in the U.S. named Rochel
Yehudis #1,995 nationally
– 50 babies born in New Jersey, #150 most popular
– New Jersey represents 51.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Yehudis
New Mexico
Male names
Estevan #2,183 nationally
– 6 babies born in New Mexico, #288 most popular
– New Mexico represents 9.2% of all male babies in the U.S. named Estevan
Mariano #1,066 nationally
– 10 babies born in New Mexico, #186 most popular
– New Mexico represents 5.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Mariano
Santos #794 nationally
– 12 babies born in New Mexico, #156 most popular
– New Mexico represents 3.8% of all male babies in the U.S. named Santos
Female names
Mayeli #2,254 nationally
– 6 babies born in New Mexico, #260 most popular
– New Mexico represents 7.3% of all female babies in the U.S. named Mayeli
Zia #1,257 nationally
– 11 babies born in New Mexico, #130 most popular
– New Mexico represents 6.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Zia
Karely #1,244 nationally
– 7 babies born in New Mexico, #227 most popular
– New Mexico represents 3.8% of all female babies in the U.S. named Karely
New York
Male names
Shulem #1,791 nationally
– 81 babies born in New York, #246 most popular
– New York represents 91.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Shulem
Lipa #2,531 nationally
– 44 babies born in New York, #380 most popular
– New York represents 84.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Lipa
Mendel #1,696 nationally
– 82 babies born in New York, #243 most popular
– New York represents 82.8% of all male babies in the U.S. named Mendel
Female names
Idy #3,691 nationally
– 41 babies born in New York, #421 most popular
– New York represents 100.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Idy
Malky #1,694 nationally
– 113 babies born in New York, #131 most popular
– New York represents 93.4% of all female babies in the U.S. named Malky
Rivky #1,702 nationally
– 111 babies born in New York, #135 most popular
– New York represents 92.5% of all female babies in the U.S. named Rivky
North Carolina
Male names
Braylen #573 nationally
– 56 babies born in North Carolina, #215 most popular
– North Carolina represents 11.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Braylen
Chozen #813 nationally
– 33 babies born in North Carolina, #341 most popular
– North Carolina represents 11.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Chozen
Gatlin #805 nationally
– 30 babies born in North Carolina, #365 most popular
– North Carolina represents 9.9% of all male babies in the U.S. named Gatlin
Female names
Miller #877 nationally
– 30 babies born in North Carolina, #346 most popular
– North Carolina represents 9.8% of all female babies in the U.S. named Miller
Ivey #851 nationally
– 28 babies born in North Carolina, #361 most popular
– North Carolina represents 9.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Ivey
Emory #366 nationally
– 73 babies born in North Carolina, #132 most popular
– North Carolina represents 8.8% of all female babies in the U.S. named Emory
North Dakota
Male names
Brekken #4,433 nationally
– 5 babies born in North Dakota, #247 most popular
– North Dakota represents 21.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Brekken
Bridger #751 nationally
– 17 babies born in North Dakota, #49 most popular
– North Dakota represents 4.9% of all male babies in the U.S. named Bridger
Kip #1,371 nationally
– 6 babies born in North Dakota, #213 most popular
– North Dakota represents 4.4% of all male babies in the U.S. named Kip
Female names
Leni #1,193 nationally
– 8 babies born in North Dakota, #103 most popular
– North Dakota represents 4.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Leni
Laramie #1,136 nationally
– 6 babies born in North Dakota, #152 most popular
– North Dakota represents 2.8% of all female babies in the U.S. named Laramie
Briar #549 nationally
– 14 babies born in North Dakota, #49 most popular
– North Dakota represents 2.6% of all female babies in the U.S. named Briar
Ohio
Male names
Kyaire #867 nationally
– 32 babies born in Ohio, #348 most popular
– Ohio represents 11.8% of all male babies in the U.S. named Kyaire
Mohamed #542 nationally
– 54 babies born in Ohio, #232 most popular
– Ohio represents 10.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Mohamed
Benson #615 nationally
– 37 babies born in Ohio, #312 most popular
– Ohio represents 8.1% of all male babies in the U.S. named Benson
Female names
Rayne #855 nationally
– 27 babies born in Ohio, #413 most popular
– Ohio represents 8.7% of all female babies in the U.S. named Rayne
Maren #544 nationally
– 43 babies born in Ohio, #257 most popular
– Ohio represents 7.8% of all female babies in the U.S. named Maren
Myra #593 nationally
– 39 babies born in Ohio, #287 most popular
– Ohio represents 7.7% of all female babies in the U.S. named Myra
Oklahoma
Male names
Thang #3,786 nationally
– 10 babies born in Oklahoma, #429 most popular
– Oklahoma represents 34.5% of all male babies in the U.S. named Thang
Heston #2,358 nationally
– 9 babies born in Oklahoma, #458 most popular
– Oklahoma represents 15.5% of all male babies in the U.S. named Heston
Haze #1,371 nationally
– 9 babies born in Oklahoma, #458 most popular
– Oklahoma represents 6.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Haze
Female names
Cing #4,728 nationally
– 10 babies born in Oklahoma, #384 most popular
– Oklahoma represents 35.7% of all female babies in the U.S. named Cing
Rynlee #2,114 nationally
– 9 babies born in Oklahoma, #426 most popular
– Oklahoma represents 10.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Rynlee
Lakyn #1,632 nationally
– 11 babies born in Oklahoma, #344 most popular
– Oklahoma represents 8.7% of all female babies in the U.S. named Lakyn
Oregon
Male names
Alder #1,454 nationally
– 13 babies born in Oregon, #299 most popular
– Oregon represents 10.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Alder
Coen #1,025 nationally
– 12 babies born in Oregon, #317 most popular
– Oregon represents 5.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Coen
Graysen #1,104 nationally
– 9 babies born in Oregon, #394 most popular
– Oregon represents 4.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Graysen
Female names
Marion #1,663 nationally
– 9 babies born in Oregon, #368 most popular
– Oregon represents 7.3% of all female babies in the U.S. named Marion
Fern #1,422 nationally
– 9 babies born in Oregon, #368 most popular
– Oregon represents 5.8% of all female babies in the U.S. named Fern
Marlow #1,365 nationally
– 8 babies born in Oregon, #408 most popular
– Oregon represents 4.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Marlow
Pennsylvania
Male names
Amos #659 nationally
– 48 babies born in Pennsylvania, #239 most popular
– Pennsylvania represents 11.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Amos
Reuben #813 nationally
– 32 babies born in Pennsylvania, #343 most popular
– Pennsylvania represents 10.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Reuben
Melvin #817 nationally
– 31 babies born in Pennsylvania, #353 most popular
– Pennsylvania represents 10.4% of all male babies in the U.S. named Melvin
Female names
Malinda #2,405 nationally
– 32 babies born in Pennsylvania, #348 most popular
– Pennsylvania represents 43.2% of all female babies in the U.S. named Malinda
Susan #1,120 nationally
– 27 babies born in Pennsylvania, #403 most popular
– Pennsylvania represents 12.4% of all female babies in the U.S. named Susan
Barbara #877 nationally
– 35 babies born in Pennsylvania, #315 most popular
– Pennsylvania represents 11.5% of all female babies in the U.S. named Barbara
Rhode Island
Male names
Jahziel #1,322 nationally
– 5 babies born in Rhode Island, #200 most popular
– Rhode Island represents 3.5% of all male babies in the U.S. named Jahziel
Aizen #1,111 nationally
– 5 babies born in Rhode Island, #200 most popular
– Rhode Island represents 2.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Aizen
Tiago #1,021 nationally
– 5 babies born in Rhode Island, #200 most popular
– Rhode Island represents 2.4% of all male babies in the U.S. named Tiago
Female names
Valery #822 nationally
– 5 babies born in Rhode Island, #169 most popular
– Rhode Island represents 1.5% of all female babies in the U.S. named Valery
Amalia #528 nationally
– 7 babies born in Rhode Island, #110 most popular
– Rhode Island represents 1.2% of all female babies in the U.S. named Amalia
Capri #572 nationally
– 6 babies born in Rhode Island, #130 most popular
– Rhode Island represents 1.2% of all female babies in the U.S. named Capri
South Carolina
Male names
Hampton #1,747 nationally
– 21 babies born in South Carolina, #246 most popular
– South Carolina represents 22.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Hampton
Knowledge #1,120 nationally
– 20 babies born in South Carolina, #258 most popular
– South Carolina represents 10.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Knowledge
Tylan #1,099 nationally
– 20 babies born in South Carolina, #258 most popular
– South Carolina represents 10.4% of all male babies in the U.S. named Tylan
Female names
Sullivan #2,203 nationally
– 10 babies born in South Carolina, #465 most popular
– South Carolina represents 11.8% of all female babies in the U.S. named Sullivan
Ansley #1,150 nationally
– 21 babies born in South Carolina, #221 most popular
– South Carolina represents 10.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Ansley
Isis #1,459 nationally
– 10 babies born in South Carolina, #465 most popular
– South Carolina represents 6.6% of all female babies in the U.S. named Isis
South Dakota
Male names
Coy #1,643 nationally
– 5 babies born in South Dakota, #241 most popular
– South Dakota represents 4.8% of all male babies in the U.S. named Coy
Jhett #1,635 nationally
– 5 babies born in South Dakota, #241 most popular
– South Dakota represents 4.8% of all male babies in the U.S. named Jhett
Kolter #1,086 nationally
– 6 babies born in South Dakota, #200 most popular
– South Dakota represents 3.1% of all male babies in the U.S. named Kolter
Female names
Lennyn #2,070 nationally
– 6 babies born in South Dakota, #167 most popular
– South Dakota represents 6.5% of all female babies in the U.S. named Lennyn
Remedy #1,768 nationally
– 5 babies born in South Dakota, #203 most popular
– South Dakota represents 4.3% of all female babies in the U.S. named Remedy
Laramie #1,136 nationally
– 7 babies born in South Dakota, #139 most popular
– South Dakota represents 3.3% of all female babies in the U.S. named Laramie
Tennessee
Male names
Neyland #3,043 nationally
– 28 babies born in Tennessee, #304 most popular
– Tennessee represents 70.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Neyland
Hendon #3,546 nationally
– 22 babies born in Tennessee, #371 most popular
– Tennessee represents 68.8% of all male babies in the U.S. named Hendon
Canaan #1,108 nationally
– 21 babies born in Tennessee, #388 most popular
– Tennessee represents 11.1% of all male babies in the U.S. named Canaan
Female names
Briley #1,805 nationally
– 16 babies born in Tennessee, #474 most popular
– Tennessee represents 14.4% of all female babies in the U.S. named Briley
Ansley #1,150 nationally
– 22 babies born in Tennessee, #334 most popular
– Tennessee represents 10.4% of all female babies in the U.S. named Ansley
Anniston #1,346 nationally
– 17 babies born in Tennessee, #442 most popular
– Tennessee represents 10.2% of all female babies in the U.S. named Anniston
Texas
Male names
Rodrigo #495 nationally
– 218 babies born in Texas, #186 most popular
– Texas represents 36.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Rodrigo
Azael #696 nationally
– 132 babies born in Texas, #287 most popular
– Texas represents 34.8% of all male babies in the U.S. named Azael
Gerardo #586 nationally
– 164 babies born in Texas, #241 most popular
– Texas represents 33.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Gerardo
Female names
Renata #472 nationally
– 216 babies born in Texas, #143 most popular
– Texas represents 33.2% of all female babies in the U.S. named Renata
Regina #328 nationally
– 308 babies born in Texas, #83 most popular
– Texas represents 32.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Regina
Romina #625 nationally
– 140 babies born in Texas, #244 most popular
– Texas represents 29.6% of all female babies in the U.S. named Romina
Utah
Male names
Hyrum #3,400 nationally
– 19 babies born in Utah, #244 most popular
– Utah represents 55.9% of all male babies in the U.S. named Hyrum
Covey #5,053 nationally
– 10 babies born in Utah, #428 most popular
– Utah represents 52.6% of all male babies in the U.S. named Covey
Mckay #3,546 nationally
– 16 babies born in Utah, #292 most popular
– Utah represents 50.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Mckay
Female names
Alta #4,548 nationally
– 9 babies born in Utah, #436 most popular
– Utah represents 30.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Alta
Afton #3,257 nationally
– 11 babies born in Utah, #376 most popular
– Utah represents 22.4% of all female babies in the U.S. named Afton
Ivie #1,956 nationally
– 19 babies born in Utah, #221 most popular
– Utah represents 19.0% of all female babies in the U.S. named Ivie
Vermont
Male names
Wylder #724 nationally
– 5 babies born in Vermont, #102 most popular
– Vermont represents 1.4% of all male babies in the U.S. named Wylder
Otis #651 nationally
– 5 babies born in Vermont, #102 most popular
– Vermont represents 1.2% of all male babies in the U.S. named Otis
Conrad #539 nationally
– 5 babies born in Vermont, #102 most popular
– Vermont represents 0.9% of all male babies in the U.S. named Conrad
Female names
Octavia #279 nationally
– 8 babies born in Vermont, #38 most popular
– Vermont represents 0.7% of all female babies in the U.S. named Octavia
Kira #430 nationally
– 5 babies born in Vermont, #79 most popular
– Vermont represents 0.7% of all female babies in the U.S. named Kira
Sylvia #426 nationally
– 5 babies born in Vermont, #79 most popular
– Vermont represents 0.7% of all female babies in the U.S. named Sylvia
Virginia
Male names
Mohammad #573 nationally
– 40 babies born in Virginia, #217 most popular
– Virginia represents 7.9% of all male babies in the U.S. named Mohammad
Zain #548 nationally
– 34 babies born in Virginia, #254 most popular
– Virginia represents 6.4% of all male babies in the U.S. named Zain
Ayaan #510 nationally
– 37 babies born in Virginia, #234 most popular
– Virginia represents 6.3% of all male babies in the U.S. named Ayaan
Female names
Ayzal #1,273 nationally
– 21 babies born in Virginia, #390 most popular
– Virginia represents 11.7% of all female babies in the U.S. named Ayzal
Yusra #1,187 nationally
– 22 babies born in Virginia, #371 most popular
– Virginia represents 10.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Yusra
Virginia #559 nationally
– 45 babies born in Virginia, #172 most popular
– Virginia represents 8.4% of all female babies in the U.S. named Virginia
Washington
Male names
Reyansh #1,334 nationally
– 18 babies born in Washington, #395 most popular
– Washington represents 12.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Reyansh
Cedar #1,259 nationally
– 17 babies born in Washington, #416 most popular
– Washington represents 11.2% of all male babies in the U.S. named Cedar
Arjun #602 nationally
– 37 babies born in Washington, #206 most popular
– Washington represents 7.9% of all male babies in the U.S. named Arjun
Female names
Aadya #1,663 nationally
– 15 babies born in Washington, #435 most popular
– Washington represents 12.1% of all female babies in the U.S. named Aadya
Fern #1,422 nationally
– 17 babies born in Washington, #398 most popular
– Washington represents 10.9% of all female babies in the U.S. named Fern
Roslyn #1,445 nationally
– 15 babies born in Washington, #435 most popular
– Washington represents 9.8% of all female babies in the U.S. named Roslyn
Washington DC
Male names
Sebastien #1,714 nationally
– 5 babies born in Washington D.C., #195 most popular
– Washington D.C. represents 5.2% of all male babies in the U.S. named Sebastien
Zymir #1,194 nationally
– 7 babies born in Washington D.C., #130 most popular
– Washington D.C. represents 4.2% of all male babies in the U.S. named Zymir
Rohan #825 nationally
– 7 babies born in Washington D.C., #130 most popular
– Washington D.C. represents 2.4% of all male babies in the U.S. named Rohan
Female names
Yohanna #3,257 nationally
– 6 babies born in Washington D.C., #137 most popular
– Washington D.C. represents 12.2% of all female babies in the U.S. named Yohanna
Simone #921 nationally
– 9 babies born in Washington D.C., #81 most popular
– Washington D.C. represents 3.2% of all female babies in the U.S. named Simone
Dior #730 nationally
– 10 babies born in Washington D.C., #73 most popular
– Washington D.C. represents 2.6% of all female babies in the U.S. named Dior
West Virginia
Male names
Jennings #1,963 nationally
– 6 babies born in West Virginia, #295 most popular
– West Virginia represents 7.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Jennings
Ruger #1,657 nationally
– 5 babies born in West Virginia, #333 most popular
– West Virginia represents 4.9% of all male babies in the U.S. named Ruger
Brentley #1,414 nationally
– 6 babies born in West Virginia, #295 most popular
– West Virginia represents 4.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Brentley
Female names
Cambrie #2,187 nationally
– 5 babies born in West Virginia, #298 most popular
– West Virginia represents 5.8% of all female babies in the U.S. named Cambrie
Blakelyn #1,805 nationally
– 6 babies born in West Virginia, #259 most popular
– West Virginia represents 5.4% of all female babies in the U.S. named Blakelyn
Chevelle #1,831 nationally
– 5 babies born in West Virginia, #298 most popular
– West Virginia represents 4.6% of all female babies in the U.S. named Chevelle
Wisconsin
Male names
Cashton #1,176 nationally
– 17 babies born in Wisconsin, #310 most popular
– Wisconsin represents 9.8% of all male babies in the U.S. named Cashton
Brecken #1,045 nationally
– 15 babies born in Wisconsin, #349 most popular
– Wisconsin represents 7.2% of all male babies in the U.S. named Brecken
Leroy #876 nationally
– 16 babies born in Wisconsin, #329 most popular
– Wisconsin represents 6.0% of all male babies in the U.S. named Leroy
Female names
Loretta #761 nationally
– 27 babies born in Wisconsin, #193 most popular
– Wisconsin represents 7.3% of all female babies in the U.S. named Loretta
Greta #932 nationally
– 18 babies born in Wisconsin, #283 most popular
– Wisconsin represents 6.4% of all female babies in the U.S. named Greta
Luella #928 nationally
– 18 babies born in Wisconsin, #283 most popular
– Wisconsin represents 6.3% of all female babies in the U.S. named Luella
Wyoming
Male names
Bridger #751 nationally
– 6 babies born in Wyoming, #79 most popular
– Wyoming represents 1.7% of all male babies in the U.S. named Bridger
Colter #321 nationally
– 8 babies born in Wyoming, #51 most popular
– Wyoming represents 0.8% of all male babies in the U.S. named Colter
Ryker #184 nationally
– 15 babies born in Wyoming, #12 most popular
– Wyoming represents 0.8% of all male babies in the U.S. named Ryker
Female names
Scottie #616 nationally
– 7 babies born in Wyoming, #43 most popular
– Wyoming represents 1.5% of all female babies in the U.S. named Scottie
Oaklee #445 nationally
– 8 babies born in Wyoming, #27 most popular
– Wyoming represents 1.2% of all female babies in the U.S. named Oaklee
Marlee #501 nationally
– 5 babies born in Wyoming, #79 most popular
– Wyoming represents 0.8% of all female babies in the U.S. named Marlee
